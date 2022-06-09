Shakespeare in the State Parks tour kicks off at Bong

What: Summit Players Theatre's production of Shakespeare's “Much Ado About Nothing”

Where: Bong State Recreation Area, 26313 Burlington Road (Highway 142)

When: Friday, June 10. A 45-minute educational workshop begins at 5:30 p.m., with the show starting at 7 p.m. The play runs about an hour and 15 minutes. All ages are welcome (recommended for kids age 8 and up).

Shakespeare 101: The free pre-show workshop is interactive, with theater games and a discussion about Shakespeare, plus a preview of the show. “The educational workshop is a great way for kids and families to get into the world of the play we’re doing,” the troupe's executive director, A.J. Magoon, said. “It goes over the characters, the themes and the plot in an interactive and simple way so that, by the time the performance rolls around, even kids who have never seen Shakespeare before have a baseline for what’s going on.”

Rain or shine: The show must go on, whatever the weather. If the weather Friday is bad, the performance will move inside Shelter No. 3, next to Wolf Lake at Bong.

Cost: The workshop and show are free; however, a Wisconsin state park vehicle admission sticker is required to enter Bong. The cost is $8 per day ($3 for ages 65 and older) for Wisconsin residents. Annual park admission stickers are also available ($28 for Wisconsin residents; $13 for ages 65 and older).

About the show: In this comedy, two couples find their romance interrupted by revenge plotting, mistaken identities and merry madness in this fast-paced adaptation of Shakespeare's classic comedy. Six actors assume the roles of heartfelt Hero and Claudio, witty Beatrice and Benedick, brave Don Pedro, wise Leonato, villainous Don John and a host of other colorful characters.

One show, 23 parks

This year’s Summit Players Theatre's Shakespeare in the State Parks tour covers 23 parks and state forests and will take the players all over Wisconsin.

The traveling theater company, now in its eighth season, will bring "Much Ado About Nothing" to areas across Wisconsin from June 10 through Aug. 20.

“We work in state parks because Wisconsin has such a great park system,” said Executive Director A.J. Magoon. “Working with the Wisconsin DNR, we can hit virtually every nook and cranny of the state and invite communities from all over to join us for workshops and performances.

“And the parks are so, so great — they’re such important public resources. We want people to know that, no matter what they’re going for, they can go to the parks for a good time, and that they should come back time and time again.”

The troupe added one new park this season: Merrick State Park in Fountain City on the western side of the state, Magoon said.

The tour starts, as always, in our own Bong State Recreation Area on Friday, June 10, with future stops in High Cliff State Park on June 11; Yellowstone Lake State Park on June 17; Copper Falls, in the far north reaches of Wisconsin near Lake Superior, on July 8; Peninsula State Park in Door County on July 17; Mirror Lake, near Wisconsin Dells, on July 23; and ending the season at Havenwoods State Forest on Aug. 20.

If that seems like they're covering a lot of ground, you're correct.

“The state parks are so beautiful,” Caroline Norton, the troupe's education director, said. “We’ve made it our mission to get to parks all over the state.”

You can find the entire schedule and an interactive tour map at summitplayerstheatre.com.

When it comes to classic English theater, actor King Hang has come full circle.

"The first Shakespeare show I saw was 'Much Ado About Nothing,' performed outside at American Players Theatre during my sophomore year in high school," Hang said.

Now Hang, who graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Parkside's theater department a year ago, is performing the same show.

And he's doing it outside, too, as part of this summer's Summit Players Theatre's Shakespeare in the State Parks tour.

"I’ve always had a liking for doing Shakespeare outdoors, as well as doing any theater that isn’t your typical sit-down performance," Hang said.

As a bonus, he's touring the state this summer theater with some of his closest friends, which is, he added, "probably the best part about joining Summit Players. That makes the performance schedule infinitely more fun."

Hang is happy to be constantly working in theater during his first year after college.

"Just recently, I was in Madison performing 'Freaky Friday the Musical' with Children’s Theatre of Madison, and now I get to perform Shakespeare with my peers for the summer," he said. "It’s been an incredibly good start, especially with COVID-19, and I hope to continue doing more."

At age 23, he's already a Shakespeare veteran, having performed in "Romeo & Juliet" at UW-Parkside and doing virtual production of several of the Bard's shows as part of a college internship program.

The great (and not-so-great) outdoors

Hang -- who worked one summer as a production assistant for American Players Theatre in Spring Green -- has already developed "a resilience for outdoor and repertory theatre, something that’ll definitely come in handy this summer."

"One of the best aspects of outdoor performances," he said, "is simply being outdoors. It feels great to be outside and just brings a generally uplifting atmosphere to the cast, crew and audience members."

But "on the flipside, the worst aspect of being outdoors is when weather becomes challenging. I have had a lot of shows, as both a crew and cast member, where I have been sweating the moment I got there until the moment I got home."

The summer tour, which starts Friday at Bong State Recreation Area in Brighton, will take Hang and the other players to 23 state parks all around Wisconsin.

For Hang, this is a chance to visit areas of the state he's not familiar with yet.

"I haven’t been able to see many state parks," he said, "and I am very excited to see them all with my fellow Summit Players."

Don't fear the Bard

Hang said modern audiences will be able to enjoy this comedy, which was written more than 500 years ago.

To assist with understanding Shakespeare's language, the Summit Players lead a 45-minute workshop for children and adults before the performance.

"We discuss the play and its characters during the workshop," said Hang, who plays several roles in the show, including Count Claudio, Margaret and Verges.

The Summit Players work to make their performances "as accessible and as easy to understand as possible," he said.

The key to making Shakespeare's works endure, he said, "is the people who perform and produce the play. They bring in their own life experiences, along with their own take on the material, and that makes the Bard’s work become relatable on the personal level."

"When we are able to use text of the past to convey present-day joys, frustrations and hopes, that ultimately makes the audience members believe that they are in the world of Shakespeare," he added, "and then the Bard’s work really isn’t that hard to understand."

Started at Bong

The Summit Players Theatre was founded in 2014 by Hannah Klapperich-Mueller, who was inspired after a family camping trip.

“I was walking past a wooden amphitheater in a state park, and I thought ‘wouldn’t it be great to go there and do a show?’” she said.

At that time, Klapperich-Mueller was an undergraduate student at Marquette University, and she enlisted some of her classmates into doing a tour through Wisconsin’s state parks.

The troupe’s first show was at Bong, and the troupe continues to start the tour at Bong “because that’s where we started, and they were so receptive to us.” Audiences, she said, continue to embrace the outdoor shows.

