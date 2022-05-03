"She Kills Monsters" on hold at UW-Parkside

Actor Willem Dafoe is set to receive an honorary doctorate from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee next month. University officials announced Friday that Dafoe will receive the doctorate of arts on May 22. He's slated to speak at the school's two graduation ceremonies that day. He'll receive the degree during the second ceremony of the day. Dafoe attended UW-Milwaukee in 1973 and 1974 before leaving to become part of Theatre X, an independent experimental theater company. He appeared on stage at UW-Milwaukee in “Phaedra” and “A Moon for the Misbegotten.” Dafoe has appeared in more than 100 films, including “Platoon" and the Spider-Man franchise. He's currently appearing in “The Northman.”