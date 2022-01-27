Snow festivals in Kenosha and Lake Geneva

If you can't escape the snow and cold — embrace it!

Two popular area events encourage folks to bundle up and head outside for some February fun:

Snow sculptures in Lake Geneva

Up first is Lake Geneva's Winterfest, running Wednesday to Sunday, Feb. 2 to 6, in Flat Iron Park and various Downtown Lake Geneva locations.

The 27th annual Winterfest features the snow sculptures that serve as the festival’s centerpiece, along with other events, including a downtown ice sculpture tour and bonfires on the beach.

The snow sculpting: The snow sculptures that are created for the U.S. National Snow Sculpting Competition can be viewed on the lakefront near the Riviera Ballroom. The action starts Wednesday, when the 8-foot-by-9-foot snow blocks are built. Fifteen snow-sculpting teams from across the U.S. will start sculpting at 11 a.m. Wednesday, and all sculpting must be completed by 1 p.m. Saturday.

The final sculpture must fit within a 12-foot circle; height is optional. Nothing other than snow, ice or water may be used. Competitors can only use the snow available on site. Colorants are not allowed. The only tools the teams can use are an ice chopper, snow saw, chisel and machete.

The final pieces are judged by the competitors themselves (based on creativity, technique and message). People’s Choice Award voting is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 5. The snow sculpting competition is free to attend. You can find details online at www.visitlakegeneva.com/winterfest/

Ice Sculpture Walk: Some 37 hand-carved ice sculptures will line the streets of Downtown Lake Geneva Feb. 4-6 and remain on display as long as the cold weather permits.

Bonfires on the Beach: From 5 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 4-5, visitors can gather around bonfires (or duck into the warming tent) on Riviera Beach. Admission is free, and there will be live music and magician David Seebach performing. S’mores, hot chocolate and other refreshments will be available for purchase.

Snow Daze in Kenosha

After missing out in 2021, Kenosha's Downtown Snow Daze Festival — and its ice sculptures —is back on Saturday, Feb. 5.

And Kris Kochman, Kenosha’s community relations liaison person, is thrilled.

"In 2020, that was about the only event we had," she recalled. "After that, pretty much everything shut down" due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The outdoor event returns to Veterans Memorial Park, 5220 Sixth Ave. at the harbor, with more ice sculptures located throughout Downtown Kenosha. The free event is 1 to 4 p.m., with the ice sculptors from Art Below Zero creating a sculpture in the park.

While the sculptures will have a variety of shapes, sizes and themes, the overall event theme this year is Candy Land. Representatives from Herzing University will be handing out free candy in Veterans Memorial Park to the first 1,000 kids who visit the sculpture carving demonstrations.

"It's fun to have a theme, which gives the ice artists something to work around," Kochman said. "It's also fun for the Downtown businesses to work with this theme. Some of them are having 'sweet specials' during Snow Daze."

After watching the ice sculpting in the park, visitors can walk (or drive) around the Downtown area to view 44 sculptures in front of sponsoring businesses.

Another big attraction is local mascots. Kochman said two mascots will be on hand, King Elvis from the Kenosha Kingfish and Choo Choo Charlie from Choo Choo Charlie’s restaurant. She's hoping to get more "but it's tough right now, with schools on break."

"We're really pleased so many businesses were able to participate," she added. "At this time of year, people get cabin fever. It's a great reason to bundle up and come Downtown. We're hoping for a really pleasant day."

Another big attraction during Snow Daze is the city's ice skating rink in Veterans Memorial Park, which is free and open for skating. Free skates can be borrowed from the Skate Hut.

Snow Daze is presented by the City of Kenosha and Visit Kenosha, with support from area businesses and the Downtown Lakeshore Business Improvement District.

