Snowdance returns to Racine's Sixth Street Theatre

RACINE -- Rich Smith knows a good thing when he sees it.

And the Snowdance 10-Minute Comedy Festival is a very good thing.

As the managing artistic director for the Over Our Head Players community theater troupe, Smith has been overseeing the wildly successful event for close to three decades.

Not that he expected Snowdance to become a mainstay on the theater calendar.

"It was an odd gamble," he said of launching the festival by sending out appeals for submissions of new, original short comedies.

"Our first year, I hoped we might get 30 scripts to pick from and sell a few hundred tickets," he said. "Instead, we had over 100 scripts and sold out every single show. After that, we knew it was a good thing, and people loved it."

This year, the troupe's Snowdance committee combed through 546 scripts, from playwrights in 41 states and 12 foreign countries, to come up with a slate of eight plays.

Choosing the finalists is always difficult, Smith said, though "every once in a while, we read a script that makes us laugh out loud or has a hook we know our audience will love."

When putting the Snowdance show together, they not only look for laughs but also for balance.

"We don't want all plays with the same style or location," he explained. "We have to mix it up so our audience sees a variety of topics, locations and comic styles."

Small shows, big laughs

A key to crafting a successful short comedy, he said, is "a strong laugh at the end. With a 10-minute comedy, there should be laughs that build to a big final joke."

"That's what makes the best finalists, in my opinion," he added, "and that comes with watching our audience respond to these things over a few hundred performances."

Performing such short comedies presents special challenges — and advantages.

"It's a comedy competition, so there must be comedy," Smith said of "bringing the funny."

"Our playwrights help, but the challenges of embracing why each play is funny are the keys. The great advantage to this format is simple: It's only 10 minutes. There is always another play coming if one didn't strike the audience's fancy one night."

Audiences keep showing up, Smith said, for one simple reason: People love comedy.

"That's a shocker," he said, with a wink. "But they also love Snowdance because of the short attention span aspect of knowing each play is quick. Plus, the audience serves as the competition's judges, placing their votes for 'Best in Snow.'"

Welcome back

After switching to a virtual event in 2021 — with the Snowdance performances taped and available online only — Smith is thrilled to welcome back live audiences to the Sixth Street Theater.

"It's been more special for me than I thought it would be," Smith said of the troupe's current season. "Our first shows this season with the audience really affected me. Audiences need this as much as we do. Hearing our community laugh together is priceless after what we have been through the last two years with the pandemic and so much more."

In addition to the eight short comedies, each Snowdance performance features in-between skits and general silliness.

But don't ask Smith to name a favorite.

"The plays are the stars," he insists. "But the in-between bits — we call them the 'hyjinx' — are very special to me. I love finding local fun and inside jokes that help bring the audience together and feel like they are part of the show."

At the beginning of Snowdance, Smith was looking "to try something new and for Racine to be the home of it. I also knew playwrights always needed theaters to produce their work. It was a combination of those things and a love for comedy that sparked the idea."

It looks like mission accomplished, as Smith praises the "intangible community bonding that can't be replaced."

This year's festival

Snowdance 2022 features "an excellent mix of situations and challenges for our actors," Smith said.

And he never knows which shows the audiences will embrace and vote for in the "Best in Snow" competition.

Occasionally the winner surprises him, Smith said, "but it's often because the play they love takes on a surprise life of its own in front of a live audience"

Smith is also excited to welcome a few new Snowdance cast members to the stage.

"We are excited to have Kenosha's own Tina Paukstelis on stage with us," he said. "Tina has worked with us before, but this is her first live Snowdance. Another new face is Joey Lange of Racine.

"We always seek new faces," he added. "Our communities are so talented, and Snowdance gives performers a chance to show a wide range of characters in one performance. In general, our entire ensemble this year is outstanding. I'm excited about another fun Snowdance."

