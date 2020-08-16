Snyder: An artist's life comes full circle

Reflecting on his decadeslong career in art, Ruble said one moment that stands out is “when I won my first national prize, at the University of Colorado. They purchased one of my prints for their permanent collection. I didn’t even realize at the time that I was a real artist. I gained some recognition from that award, including from other artists, which was a thrill.”

Always learning

As he continues to work on his art, Ruble embraces new technologies and techniques, which he says help his growth as an artist.

“All those things are nothing but tools,” he said of using digital photography. “The art’s in your gut, and there’s nothing wrong with using new tools. I will always use a method that makes my final image better — it could be photo etching, photography or digital photography.”

When asked how people who aren’t artists can be creative, Rube scoffs at the notion that art is for a select few.