Snyder: An artist's life comes full circle
Artist Ron Ruble — who has written three books — is not often at a loss for words.

Except when a museum names a gallery for him and his wife, Mary.

“There are too many adjectives out there to choose from to describe the feeling,” Ruble said. “It’s pretty awesome. We’re thrilled as punch!”

Added Mary, “We’ve developed a close relationship over the past 15 years with the museum staff, and they are terrific people. It made us cry when they told us; we couldn’t believe it.”

Whether they believe it or not, the Kenosha Public Museum is naming its South Gallery, which primarily houses temporary fine art exhibits, the Ronald L. and Mary K. Ruble Gallery. Also, a new exhibit opens Monday, showcasing prints by Ruble and other artists.

The honor reflects Ruble’s long connection to the museum — he’s donated his extensive print collection to the facility — and his desire to support it.

It was at the local museum that Ruble, as a young boy growing up during the Great Depression, first discovered his passion for art.

“I didn’t do this for any reason except to donate to Kenosha and give back to the community,” said Ruble, speaking over the phone with Mary from their home near Madison.

Reflecting on his decadeslong career in art, Ruble said one moment that stands out is “when I won my first national prize, at the University of Colorado. They purchased one of my prints for their permanent collection. I didn’t even realize at the time that I was a real artist. I gained some recognition from that award, including from other artists, which was a thrill.”

Always learning

As he continues to work on his art, Ruble embraces new technologies and techniques, which he says help his growth as an artist.

“All those things are nothing but tools,” he said of using digital photography. “The art’s in your gut, and there’s nothing wrong with using new tools. I will always use a method that makes my final image better — it could be photo etching, photography or digital photography.”

When asked how people who aren’t artists can be creative, Rube scoffs at the notion that art is for a select few.

“I’m not very good at drawing either, but I found a method that I can handle and that can interpret what I want to say. Once you do that, you get into the essence of what art is about,” he said. “Don’t ever say you can’t do anything creative. If you tear a piece of paper in half and tear it again and mold it into different shapes, you’ve done something creative. Just express yourself and enjoy doing it.”

Added Mary: “All the artists that Ron has met and introduced me to, most of those artists aren’t really skilled at drawing, but they are expressing themselves. Their art is not necessarily a perfect reflection of reality, but that’s not what they’re trying to do.”

Building a collection

Though Ruble is donating his art collection to the museum, he’s still getting new pieces.

He started the collection several years ago by using the barter system — he wrote letters to artists, asking if they’d like to trade pieces with him.

“The artist lauerate of Colorado is the greatest engraver of this era,” Ruble said, “so I wrote to him one time and we traded. I sent him one print; he sent me five back. Then, just a couple weeks ago, I opened up the mailbox and there’s a big package from him: 15 beautiful prints for the Kenosha Museum. The artists are so generous. I only met one jerk; the others keep giving.”

Ruble recalls meeting one artist for lunch “and we just hit it off perfectly. He took me to his studio and gave me eight prints. I asked him, ‘Why are you doing this?’ He told me, ‘For your dream.’”

That dream, of adding to the local art scene in Kenosha, is one Ruble holds close to his heart.

“I believe in Kenosha’s future,” he said. “There are a lot of creative people there, and I’m hopeful something good will come from this.”

A Hollywood ending

When told that his story — a young boy dreams of becoming an artist and, decades later, the museum where he first had that dream names a gallery in his honor — sounds like something created by a Hollywood screenwriter, Mary Ruble said, “We decided if this story could be sold to Hollywood, we’d like Robert Redford and Julia Roberts to play us.”

That’s fitting, seeing as Redford started as a painter. And when Mary laughingly added, “I look nothing like Julia Roberts, but she’s still my choice,” I remind her that composer Cole Porter looked nothing like Cary Grant. But that didn’t stop Grant from playing Cole in the 1946 movie “Night and Day.”

See? Hollywood dreams do come true.

Liz wearing a mask.jpg

When I leave the house now, I wear this stylish mask, made by my friend Muriel Cunningham. Thanks, Muriel!

 PHOTO COURTESY REX DAVENPORT

Have a question or a comment? Email Liz at esnyder@kenoshanews.com or call her at 262-656-6271.

If you go

What: The new temporary exhibit, "Masters of Their Era — Prints from the Ronald L. and Mary K. Ruble Collection"

Where: Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave.

When: The exhibit opens Monday, running through Oct. 30. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Admission: Free

Details: Visitors are required to wear face masks (available for $1). For more details, call 262-653-4140 or go to the museum's website and/or Facebook page.

Ron Ruble: An artist's life

Early life: Ron Ruble was born in St. Louis on Aug. 15, 1935. He moved to Kenosha as a young child with his mother and brother. He would go to the Kenosha Museum (then in its former downtown building, now home to the Dinosaur Discovery Museum) to watch free movies in the basement. That's when he first fell in love with the museum and its exhibits, especially the artwork. At home, he didn't have any art supplies, so he would "paint in my mind." Later, he took his first art classes at the museum.

Career: After graduating from Kenosha High School (now Bradford High School), Ruble moved to Madison and enjoyed a long career with the telephone company while raising his family. He started as a lineman, eventually moving into sales and ultimately working as a division manager.

Working on art: After retiring at age 50, Ruble was able to devote more time to his passion: Creating art, mostly as a printmaker. Even when he was busy working, however, he always found time to work on his art. "I would get up at 5 a.m. and just draw, draw, draw," he said. "And then I would get to work at 8 a.m. There's always an extra hour in the day if you want to be creative." 

His artwork: Ruble's prints have been included in more than 90 national and international juried art exhibitions, and he has received 42 major awards. His work can be found in more than 60 museum and university art collections.

Books: Ruble is the author of three books — "The Print Renaissance in America: A Revolution" (2015) about printmaking, and two books featuring warmhearted stories about growing up in Kenosha — "We Were Heroes Then" (2010) and "Dear Alfie" (2006).

Museum welcomes 'Masterpiece Collection'

The Ron Ruble collection is a wonderful addition to the Kenosha Public Museum, said Peggy Gregorski.

"He's enjoyed a lifelong relationship with the museum and started to share his art collection with the museum more than decade ago," she said. 

That collection, said Gregorski, deputy director of the Kenosha Museum Campus, which includes the Kenosha Public Museum, Civil War Museum and the Dinosaur Discovery Museum, "documents the evolution of the art of printmaking in America over time and shows the influence of Wisconsin artists in particular."

The exhibit that opens Monday, she said, "will showcase dozens of his pieces, curated by Ron and his wife. The prints in the show are the ones he calls his 'Masterpiece Collection,' the best of the best."

The collection, she added, "is an incredible gift to the community. It's a priceless collection that is also a document of the evolution and importance of printmaking. It's really one of a kind."

The museums reopened in July after closing on March 16, and Gregorski said, "We've been very pleased with how it's going. People appreciate that we're open and have been wearing masks and social distancing."

The museums have welcomed "lots of families, parents and grandparents with children," she said. "It's a safe way for them to get out and do something, and it's very heartening to see."

Dan Joyce, the museums' executive director, said visitors to the new print exhibit "will get to see a lot of pieces from our collection, including a Picasso print, that haven't be on display for a long time."

Ron Ruble, Joyce said, "has been a great friend to the museum and is also a great guy, who is always laughing, always smiling. He's excited the print collection has found a home here."

