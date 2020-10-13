Snyder: Carthage College professorr discovers 'an odd blessing' of COVID-19 theater

“This is about as much fun as I’ve had working on a show,” he said. “We knew an audience might never see this, so we all had a good time rehearsing and working on the show. It allowed us to really enjoy each other and celebrate that we were able to do this when so many theaters are closed.”

The show was staged in a way to maintain social distancing, and the actors all wore masks. Also, props and costume pieces were not shared.

Of course, it’s difficult to perform a live show and keep the actors apart the whole time. Enter: Anonymous Student ... who was actually made of cardboard.

“This is a play about a bunch of huggers,” Scharnick explained. “We added a cardboard cutout who doesn’t even have a name but just stands there, smiling. That allows us to have actors next to each other. It’s actually quite funny and allowed us to create a lot of gags along the way.”

Virtual rehearsals

Before taking the stage, the cast rehearsed over Zoom meetings for a few weeks, which Scharnick said isn’t ideal but at least kept them in contact during the late summer.

Those Zoom rehearsals also allowed them “to quickly work at full speed once we got on stage.”