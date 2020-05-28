Snyder: Fleeing Artists Theatre performing free show online

The drama, Metalsky said, “strikes a particularly correct chord right now, with the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the continuing racial divide.”

Metalsky, who is producing the show, said doing a play remotely “has been interesting, and we’re very thankful for the Zoom app. It does force the actors to really listen to each other and focus on each other. Zoom has a few seconds of delay and can freeze up, so they have to be aware of each other and adapt.”

The actors are separated by about 40 miles — Ariele in Kenosha, Collins in Milwaukee — but the show “creates the illusion of them being together,” Metalsky said. “We have them pass props to each other.”

Each actor is performing from home, which has its own set of challenges, he said.

“One has several cats, and one has young children, so there could be some cameos appearances. We’re lucky the play’s setting is an apartment complex.”

The show will be performed live three times — at 6 p.m. today and noon and 6 p.m. Saturday. It’s free to watch. A link can be found the Fleeing Artists Theatre’s Facebook Page.