Snyder: Fleeing Artists Theatre performing free show online

People have discovered what’s important to them during a pandemic.
For many, it’s sufficient supplies of toilet paper.
But for Alex Metalsky, it’s live theater.
“Theater is one of the oldest ways humans have to connect with one another,” he said. “Humans are storytellers and social creatures; it’s a way we can all stay connected — even when we’re divided by politics and distances.”
Metalsky is one of the founders of the Fleeing Artists Theatre troupe, known for outdoor summer Shakespeare performances, fresh takes on “A Christmas Carol” and new play initiatives.
Today and Saturday, the troupe is performing the two-person drama “Built of Ivory,” written by Pharyne Stephney-Gremore and directed by Kyle David Perry.
The play — performed by Raven Ariele and Kilian Collins — was the grand prize winner of the theater group’s Plays of Tomorrow competition for new works. It’s described as a drama “about race and family.”
Ariele’s character, Eleanor, is a biracial college student who has sacrificed her dreams of playing music in order to take care of her dying mother. But the real trouble begins when her white half-brother, Patrick, played by Collins, comes home after nine years of being estranged. The two argue when Patrick learns Eleanor has been receiving phone calls from her biological father — the man who allegedly raped their mother — and is considering meeting him for the first time.
The drama, Metalsky said, “strikes a particularly correct chord right now, with the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the continuing racial divide.”
Metalsky, who is producing the show, said doing a play remotely “has been interesting, and we’re very thankful for the Zoom app. It does force the actors to really listen to each other and focus on each other. Zoom has a few seconds of delay and can freeze up, so they have to be aware of each other and adapt.”
The actors are separated by about 40 miles — Ariele in Kenosha, Collins in Milwaukee — but the show “creates the illusion of them being together,” Metalsky said. “We have them pass props to each other.”
Each actor is performing from home, which has its own set of challenges, he said.
“One has several cats, and one has young children, so there could be some cameos appearances. We’re lucky the play’s setting is an apartment complex.”
The show will be performed live three times — at 6 p.m. today and noon and 6 p.m. Saturday. It’s free to watch. A link can be found the Fleeing Artists Theatre’s Facebook Page.
“We’ll be doing shows all summer in different ways,” Metalsky said. “Our June show, ‘Much Ado About Nothing,’ will be online only. Our July show, ‘A Winter’s Tale,’ will have one in-person performance and also be online. It’s a brave new world of theater.”
As he signed off our phone interview Wednesday, Metalsky said he’s “praying for good Wi-Fi,” a stark contrast to his usual hope for good weather during outdoor theater season.
How are you coping with the coronavirus shutdown? Email Liz at esnyder@kenoshanews.com or call her at 262-656-6271.
