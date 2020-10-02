 Skip to main content
Snyder: It's a brave new world for music performances
Snyder: It's a brave new world for music performances

Carthage College Music Professor James Ripley is breathing a sigh of relief into his face mask.

The semester’s first concert under COVID-19 restrictions — the Sept. 27 Patio Pops concert, featuring the Wind Orchestra and Concert Band — was live streamed to an audience of about 115 at-home viewers.

“Having over 100 viewers is quite satisfying,” Ripley said, “as I know there are a lot of other viewing options on a Sunday afternoon.” I pause here to confess I was watching the concert from my kitchen table Sunday while the Bears game was playing (on low sound) in the den. As a bonus, I had a bowl of popcorn and a frosty Coke Zero on hand; generally a no-no for concerts!

“We normally attract a larger number when we can invite our audience to join us in person,” he added, “but being able to play for, and having the support of the community, is what matters the most.”

After the performance, Ripley viewed the recorded version and was “generally pleased with the audio ‘capture’ of what we heard inside.”

For the next concert — 2 p.m. Sunday — more overhead mics were added, “giving a lot more directness of sound within the group.”

Besides playing under these most unusual circumstances — with the musicians socially distanced from one another, wind players wearing masks that allow them to play through a flap and brass players using disposable puppy training pads to capture the water from their slides — weather was also a factor last weekend.

Patio Pops is usually played outside, but just before the concert started, “the wind came up, and the music stands went down,” Ripley said. “All of the percussion, electronics and audio/video resources got pulled inside very quickly. We only needed to start five minutes late.”

The biggest challenge in these challenging times “is overcoming the distancing between players, as the feeling is more isolated and therefore tentative rather than as collaborative as usual,” he said. “We’re getting used to it, but it is tricky.”

Another change for Ripley is having him, as the conductor, facing the audience/camera while “the students play away from them. They are a lot more interesting to watch than I am!”

Sunday’s concert

At 2 p.m. Sunday, the Wind Orchestra and Carthage Choir are performing a “Stay at Home-coming Concert.”

This concert will launch the Carthage Bands’ “Black Composers Matter” initiative, in which at least one work by a Black composer will be performed in every concert for the next five years.

On Sunday, the Wind Orchestra’s portion of the program includes two arrangements by Hale Smith — the hymn tune “Abide with Me” and “Castle House Rag” by James Reese Europe, which incorporates jazz into a marching band style. Smith was “one of the significant Black composers in the late 20th century,” Ripley said. “His background was in both jazz and academic classical music circles, and his arrangements reflect those traditions.”

The choir, conducted by Professor Eduardo Garcia-Novelli, will open the concert with a work from the Mexican Baroque repertoire written by Juan Gutiérrez de Padilla in the Venetian polychoral tradition: “Deus in adjutorium meum intende (O God, Reach Forth to My Aid).” The choir also performs “Refuge” by American composer Elaine Hagenberg and “This Sky” by Venezuelan composer Carlos Cordero, which contains the hopeful message “This sky is no place to lose your wings, so love.”

The concert also features a video selection of opera arias by Carthage graduate Nick Huff.

+3 
Liz wearing a mask.

Snyder

Have a question or a comment? Email Liz at esnyder@kenoshanews.com or call her at 262-656-6271.

Sunday concert

WHAT: Carthage College's "Stay at Home-coming Concert"

WHEN: 2 p.m. Sunday (Oct. 4)

FEATURING: Performances by the Carthage Choir and the Wind Orchestra. Highlights include a video selection of opera arias by Carthage graduate Nick Huff and a performance of “And the Sun Slept,” for carillon and band, by Carthage graduate David Godbold.

HOW TO WATCH: For the fall semester, Carthage performances are only open in-person for college faculty, staff and students. Members of the general public can “attend from home” by logging on at www.carthage.edu/multimedia.

MORE INFO: Call the Fine Arts Box Office at 262-551-6661 (noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday) or visit www.facebook.com/carthagefinearts or www.carthage.edu/fine-arts.

