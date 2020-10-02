Snyder: It's a brave new world for music performances

Patio Pops is usually played outside, but just before the concert started, “the wind came up, and the music stands went down,” Ripley said. “All of the percussion, electronics and audio/video resources got pulled inside very quickly. We only needed to start five minutes late.”

The biggest challenge in these challenging times “is overcoming the distancing between players, as the feeling is more isolated and therefore tentative rather than as collaborative as usual,” he said. “We’re getting used to it, but it is tricky.”

Another change for Ripley is having him, as the conductor, facing the audience/camera while “the students play away from them. They are a lot more interesting to watch than I am!”

Sunday’s concert

At 2 p.m. Sunday, the Wind Orchestra and Carthage Choir are performing a “Stay at Home-coming Concert.”

This concert will launch the Carthage Bands’ “Black Composers Matter” initiative, in which at least one work by a Black composer will be performed in every concert for the next five years.