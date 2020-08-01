Snyder: It's still summer, so get out there and enjoy it

I spent four hours on the beach at Simmons Island last Saturday, with my butt in a chair, my feet in the surf and a David Baldacci thriller on my lap. (He’s good company, if a little bloodthirsty!) It was busy, yes, but no one crowded me. Children ran past on their way in and out of the water, but I was socially distanced and enjoying the sunshine and fresh air. To nab a parking spot, get there early (experts suggest no later than 9 a.m.). I lucked into a spot on top of the hill when someone left at 12:30 p.m.

Looking for less of a crowd? Head north of Simmons Island to Pennoyer Park Beach or south to Southport Park. Away from Lake Michigan, Silver Lake has a lot of space to spread out this summer because only 120 cars are allowed inside at a time. Again, get there EARLY for a parking spot or you’ll find yourself circling the park while waiting for someone to leave.

If you’re seeking water that comes with rafts and slides and a lazy river, go to the Hurricane Harbor outdoor waterpark at Six Flags Great America in Gurnee, Ill. Hurricane Harbor has reopened with new pandemic rules. You MUST reserve a spot before going. Find details online at www.sixflags.com. (The theme park itself is still closed.)

