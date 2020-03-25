Snyder: Shutdown has us swimming upstream

Now that we’re “sheltering in place” as much as possible, a scene played out recently in my home that was, no doubt, replicated many times in other homes.

I hugged my family member close, saying, “I’ve never loved you so much.”

I was talking, of course, to our television.

Can you imagine trying to get through this pandemic without TV? Yikes. Catching up on reading is wonderful, and I am working my way through my second novel this week, but I also like to chill out and watch something that makes me laugh, like “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” or “Superstore.”

Of course, watching TV shows and movies now is like stepping into a fantasyland. “Those Pearsons on ‘This is Us’ sure hug a lot,” I mused while watching the NBC drama’s season finale Tuesday night. It’s like they’ve never heard of social distancing!

Likewise, scenes of characters in restaurants now come with a touch of nostalgia for those good old days of earlier this month, when sitting down at La Fogata wasn’t an act of civil disobedience.

