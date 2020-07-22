Snyder: The shows will go on at Anderson

The summer of 2020 is a good news/bad news situation for so many local events — Kingfish baseball is back (good!) but the massive Downtown Car Show is canceled (bad!) — and the Anderson Arts Center at Kemper Center is not immune.
First, the good news: Twilight Jazz is coming back. With actual in-person concerts.
The popular outdoor summer concert series on the Anderson grounds is starting later this year, on Aug. 4, and will look different, too.
Socially distanced seating areas will be marked on the lawn, 6 feet apart.
“Seating will be first come, first served,” said Rena Lee, Anderson’s administrator. “We will have one entrance onto the lawn, off of Third Avenue. Guests will be greeted by a staff member and walked to one of the open spaces marked on the lawn. All of our staff and volunteers will be wearing masks, and we are encouraging guests to wear masks as well.”
There will be food and drinks available on the patio, and people waiting in line to purchase items will also be socially distancing.
Safety is the key to hosting events during the coronavirus pandemic, Lee said, and Anderson staffers kept that in mind when planning the Twilight Jazz performances.
“We will be taking every precaution to make the concert series a safe evening out for everyone and would not want anyone to feel anxious or nervous while they are here,” she said. “Not everyone will feel safe enough to attend, and we definitely understand that.”
In addition to wearing masks, staff members will be sanitizing the restrooms and all touched surfaces, including the bar area, regularly throughout the night, she added. Also, hand sanitizing stations will be available throughout the grounds. Concessions will have socially distanced lines with only one person handling payments.
The arts center decided to go ahead with the concert, Lee said, after “an overwhelming response from the community asking if we would be having the concerts this year.”
She is hoping the concerts “offer fun summer programming for families and help take their minds off COVID-19 for a small time. The Twilight Jazz series, held in such a large outdoor space, is more easily adapted to social distancing than some of our other events.”
This summer’s performers, she said, are either new to Twilight Jazz or haven’t performed there recently.
“We wanted to give the series some variety,” she said. The first concert features Suzanne Grzanna who, Lee said, “has original compositions on Hollywood movie soundtracks, has performed with Billboard Top 20 artists and collaborated with Grammy-winning producers. She brings sultry jazz vocals and brilliant saxophone playing to the roster this year.”
Car show moves online
Now for the not-so-great news: Anderson’s Art of the Car Show is going digital this year due to COVID-19.
“It was an extremely tough decision to take the car show online this year,” said Ed Kubicki, Kemper Center’s executive director.
He’s hoping this online-only car show takes some of the sting out of the cancellation of the in-person event.
“Our annual event is a huge hit, and we wanted to make sure local car owners and car enthusiasts still had the opportunity to view some beautiful cars,” he said, “especially during this time when live events are limited.”
The car show will be hosted on Kemper Center’s website Aug. 17-23, featuring images of cars, trucks and motorcycles. Vehicle owners from all over the nation can enter.
Cars will also be featured on the Anderson Arts Center’s Facebook and Instagram pages. Visitors to the website can cast votes for which cars are their favorites starting Aug. 17.
The car show usually draws about 150 vehicles, Lee said, and she’s hoping “our regular car show guys will be interested in the virtual option.”
Of course, nothing beats walking around classic cars and peeking under the hoods.
“It is hard to replicate the fun of viewing classic cars in person and talking with the owners,” Lee said. “But owners can send in fun facts or stories about their cars to be included with the picture of the vehicle online. And this year, everyone can be a judge. We are asking the community to choose their favorites.”
The car show registration fee is $10 per car. The voting fee is $5 per vote. All money raised from the virtual car show will benefit children’s programming at Anderson.
To enter the car show, pay the fee online, by phone or by mail and email photos to rena@andersonartscenter.com by Aug. 14. Voting will begin on the website at 9 a.m. on Aug. 17, continuing until midnight on Aug. 23.
Vehicles will be judged in four categories: Best car, truck, motorcycle pre-1960; Best car, truck, motorcycle 1960-1990; Best car, truck, motorcycle 1990-today; and Best surviving car, truck, motorcycle, must be at least 50 years old and 100% original except replacement items. One winner in each category will be announced on Aug. 24. Winners will receive a $100 cash prize and two tickets to the Kemper Center’s Oktoberfest on Sept. 19.
As we continue a quieter summer than usual, which events will you miss during the coronavirus shutdown? Email Liz at esnyder@kenoshanews.com or call her at 262-656-6271.
