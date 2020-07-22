Snyder: The shows will go on at Anderson

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The summer of 2020 is a good news/bad news situation for so many local events — Kingfish baseball is back (good!) but the massive Downtown Car Show is canceled (bad!) — and the Anderson Arts Center at Kemper Center is not immune.

First, the good news: Twilight Jazz is coming back. With actual in-person concerts.

The popular outdoor summer concert series on the Anderson grounds is starting later this year, on Aug. 4, and will look different, too.

Socially distanced seating areas will be marked on the lawn, 6 feet apart.

“Seating will be first come, first served,” said Rena Lee, Anderson’s administrator. “We will have one entrance onto the lawn, off of Third Avenue. Guests will be greeted by a staff member and walked to one of the open spaces marked on the lawn. All of our staff and volunteers will be wearing masks, and we are encouraging guests to wear masks as well.”

There will be food and drinks available on the patio, and people waiting in line to purchase items will also be socially distancing.

Safety is the key to hosting events during the coronavirus pandemic, Lee said, and Anderson staffers kept that in mind when planning the Twilight Jazz performances.