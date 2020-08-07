Snyder: We interrupt this pandemic to bring you ... opera!

Getting performers for the concert was surprisingly easy, Huff said.

“I reached out to people I know, and it really grew from there,” he said. “It was surprising how far the network grew. We had people contacting us from across the U.S. and one from Austria.”

Performers include a wide range of vocalists and instrumentalists, including students and professors and even an Air Force officer based in New Mexico (that’s Bingen’s brother, a cello player).

Bingen plays both violin parts for the finale, but that almost didn’t happen.

“I broke my wrist,” she said, “and was finally cleared to play. Just in time.”

‘Opera in the air’

The two are hoping to do an official inaugural concert in 2021 and are excited about the potential for the local opera company.

“Everyone we reached out to was really excited to work with us,” Bingen said. “People have been so welcoming and open to our ideas.”

Kenosha, Huff said, is the perfect place to launch an opera company.