Somers Time Jazz concerts canceled

The Somers Time Jazz concerts, hosted by the Kenosha Rotary Club West, have been canceled.
The concerts were scheduled for Saturdays at Jerry Smith’s Pumpkin Farm in Somers as a fundraiser to replace the club’s annual softball tournament.
However, due to the lack of ticket sales and continuing COVID-19 safety concerts, all the August concerts are canceled.
The farm’s Country Store is still open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
