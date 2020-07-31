You are the owner of this article.
Somers Time Jazz concerts canceled
Somers Time Jazz concerts canceled

JERRY SMITH FLICKS

Jazz concerts hosted by the Rotary Club of Kenosha West will be held Saturdays in August at Jerry Smith’s Pumpkin Farm in Somers. The outdoor venue offers plenty of space for social distancing.

 Sean Krajacic , Kenosha News

The Somers Time Jazz concerts, hosted by the Kenosha Rotary Club West, have been canceled.

The concerts were scheduled for Saturdays at Jerry Smith’s Pumpkin Farm in Somers as a fundraiser to replace the club’s annual softball tournament.

However, due to the lack of ticket sales and continuing COVID-19 safety concerts, all the August concerts are canceled.

The farm’s Country Store is still open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

