St. Patrick's Day celebrations in Kenosha area (2020)

Are you ready for St. Patrick’s Day?
Because the greenest of all the holidays falls on a Tuesday this year, the partying is likely to start Friday night and continue through the weekend until the final strains of “Danny Boy” have been sung in the wee hours.
You can start Saturday morning when the Kenosha Area Pipes and Drums Association — a bagpipe band made up of Kenosha-area firefighters, police officers and sheriff’s deputies — kicks off its 16th annual, two-day “St. Patty’s Day Kenosha Krawl.”
Saturday’s “Krawl” stops are: 10 a.m. in the Bradford High School Auditorium, 3700 Washington Road; noon at Sheridan Lanes, 1120 80th St.; 1 p.m. at Starlite Club, 8936 24th Ave.; 2 p.m. at Ruffolo’s 2, 3931 45th St.; 3 p.m. at the Kenosha Yacht Club, 5130 Fourth Ave.; 4 p.m. at 58 Below, 504 58th St.; 5 p.m. at Mason’s Pub & Eatery, 7000 74th Place; 7 p.m. at Circa on Seventh, 4902 Seventh Ave.; 8 p.m. at Spanky’s Bar & Grill, 2325 52nd St.; and 9 p.m. at the Kenosha Moose Lodge, 3003 30th Ave.
The 10 a.m. stop on Saturday at Bradford is a memorial/honorary ceremony dedicated to those who serve in public safety. The event is open to all ages. The schedule is subject to change. For schedule updates, go to www.kapda.org.
The Krawl continues on Tuesday with these stops: noon at the Kenosha Achievement Center, 1218 79th St.; 1 p.m. at Mission BBQ, 6930 75th St.; 2 p.m. at The Clubhouse, 2621 30th Ave; 3 p.m. at tg’s Restaurant & Pub, 4120 Seventh Ave.; 4 p.m. at Down Town’r Saloon, 707 56th St.; 5 p.m. at Our Kenosha Tap, 3221 60th St.; 7 p.m. at Kaiser’s Pizza & Pub, 510 57th St.; 8 p.m. at the Boathouse Pub & Eatery, 4917 Seventh Ave; and 9 p.m. at the Danish Brotherhood Lodge, 2206 63rd St.
The “Krawl” serves as a major fundraiser for the association. Venues pay the band, and a boot is passed for donations. The group performs at each locale for about 40 minutes.
Parades
There are parades in Racine, Milwaukee and Chicago on Saturday and Sunday.
Here’s the scoop:
n Racine’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade, featuring Irish and Celtic music, troubadours, leprechauns, a pipe band, floats, Irish dancers, Irish wolfhounds — and more — steps off at noon Saturday at State and Main streets, heading south on Main to Sixth Street, turning west onto Sixth Street and ending at City Hall. www.racinedowntown.com.
n In Milwaukee, the 54th annual parade also starts at noon on Saturday, with the route starting on Wisconsin Avenue at Old World Third Street. The parade features 100-plus units, including Irish dance groups, pipe and drum corps and local celebrities. After the parade, the Shamrock Club of Wisconsin hosts a post-parade party from 1 to 6 p.m. at the Irish Cultural & Heritage Center, 2133 W. Wisconsin Ave. There are four stages of entertainment for adults and children. Admission is $8 for adults or $20 for a family. For more details, go to http://saintpatricksparade.org/
n Chicago goes all out for the holiday, starting with the traditional dyeing green of the Chicago River at its junction with Michigan Avenue (at 9 Saturday morning) and continuing with the city’s hugely popular annual Chicago St. Patrick’s Day Parade. The parade steps off at noon Saturday, starting at Balbo Drive and proceeding north on Columbus Drive to Monroe Drive. www.chicagostpatsparade.com. Note: the parade will be broadcast live on Chicago’s ABC station (Channel 7).
Not enough parade action for you? The fun continues at noon Sunday with Chicago’s 2020 South Side Irish Parade, stepping off from 103rd Street and Western Avenue and proceeding south down Western Avenue to 115th Street. southsideirishparade.org.
Kenosha goes Irish
The Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave., starts the celebrating Saturday night (March 14) with Old Junk, performing rockabilly tunes starting at 9 p.m. On Tuesday (March 17), Irish food will be served starting at 3 p.m. Entertainment includes the Kenowhere Kilts, playing from 6 to 9 p.m. At 8 p.m., it’s the Women in Motion’s St. Patty’s Day Dance (collecting funds for Kindred Kitties). At 10 p.m., karaoke starts.
n Coins Sports Bar, 1714 52nd St., will also host St. Patrick’s Day celebrations on Saturday and Tuesday. On Saturday, Jessie Marie & The Rippers are performing starting at 9 po.m. On Tuesday, the reuben sandwiches and corned beef and cabbage plates start at 11 a.m. We suspect a lot of green beer will also be consumed.
n Corned beef and cabbage dinners are served at Spanky’s Bar & Grill, 2325 52nd St., which just reopened after some renovation work. There are also drink specials for patrons who enjoy that sort of thing. The staff at Spanky’s calls St. Patrick’s Day “Our favorite day of the year.” (The Kenosha Area Pipes and Drums Association group stops at Spanky’s at 8 p.m. on Saturday.)
n Fec’s Place, 5523 Sixth Ave., celebrates Saturday night with its “beer of the month”: Great Lakes Conway’s Irish Ale. The March 14 party will also have “all the green goodies,” according to Fec’s.
n George’s Club Highview, 5305 60th St., serves up corned beef and cabbage with red potatoes and carrots starting at 11 a.m. every St. Patrick’s Day — until it’s gone.
n As you can imagine, St. Patrick’s Day celebrations are a very big deal at Ashling on the Lough, 125 56th St., an Irish pub and eatery. Ashling starts the celebrating Friday night (March 13) with a “St. Pat’s Warmup,” hosted by Gerry Sloan, who says, “I’ll be bringing songs and stories from Ireland and beyond to share with you all.” On March 17, the doors open at 8 a.m. for Irish breakfasts and then a “St. Patrick’s Day Menu.” Entertainment on Tuesday includes the Kenosha Irish Dancers (9-11 a.m.), a Blessing of the Shamrock (11:30 a.m. to noon), the Milwaukee Irish Dance Co. (1 to 3 p.m. and again from 7 to 9 p.m.) folk singer Jeff Ward (3 to 6 p.m.) and Matt Meyer and Mike Gierson (10 p.m. to 1 a.m.).
n The Kenosha Yacht Club, 5130 Fourth Ave., is serving Irish food and drink specials. (The Kenosha Area Pipes and Drums Association group stops there at 3 p.m. on Saturday.)
n At 58 Below, 504 58th St., the weekend celebrating includes the Pipes and Drums group performing at 4 pm. Saturday, followed by the Lonely Ninjas at 8 p.m.
n At Kaiser’s Pizza, 510 57th St., it’s no surprise that the Pizza of the Month is a Corned Beef Pizza. It has an olive oil base, corned beef, sweet and sour cabbage and Swiss cheese and is topped with thousand island dressing. (The Kenosha Area Pipes and Drums Association group stops there at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.)
n The Kenosha Moose Lodge, 3003 30th Ave., also celebrates two days: On Saturday, food will be served starting at 4 p.m., with the Pipes and Drums performing at 9 p.m. On St. Patrick’s Day, an Irish dinner will be served by the Spruce Moose Bistro, starting at 4:30 p.m. Advance tickets for $11 are available through March 14.
n If you’re looking to celebrate Saturday and Sunday, Lucci’s Grandview, 6929 39th Ave., has corned beef dinners both days starting at 11 a.m. Sunday evening, the Kenowhere Kilts perform from 5 to 7 p.m.
Racine celebrates
n McAuliffe’s Pub, 3700 Meachem Road, opens at 8 a.m. on Tuesday for an all-day St. Paddy’s Day party. There will be live music throughout the day. Starting at 5 p.m., however, only people with tickets to the evening show will be allowed to stay at the venue. The headliner is Skerryvore, which McAuliffe’s calls “one of the biggest Celtic Rock Bands in the entire world,” joined by The Celtic Gypsies. Advance tickets are $25 at McAuliffe’s.
n Joey’s Yardarm Bar & Grill, 920 Erie St., Racine, regularly hosts Irish music. On Tuesday, Jeff Ward and Friends host an Irish sing-along from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m.
Milwaukee and Chicago go all out for the holiday, too. If you do travel north or south to party like an Irishman, designate a driver and be careful out there! That goes for those of you staying closer to home, too. Let’s all be safe.