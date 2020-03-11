St. Patrick's Day celebrations in Kenosha area (2020)

n As you can imagine, St. Patrick’s Day celebrations are a very big deal at Ashling on the Lough, 125 56th St., an Irish pub and eatery. Ashling starts the celebrating Friday night (March 13) with a “St. Pat’s Warmup,” hosted by Gerry Sloan, who says, “I’ll be bringing songs and stories from Ireland and beyond to share with you all.” On March 17, the doors open at 8 a.m. for Irish breakfasts and then a “St. Patrick’s Day Menu.” Entertainment on Tuesday includes the Kenosha Irish Dancers (9-11 a.m.), a Blessing of the Shamrock (11:30 a.m. to noon), the Milwaukee Irish Dance Co. (1 to 3 p.m. and again from 7 to 9 p.m.) folk singer Jeff Ward (3 to 6 p.m.) and Matt Meyer and Mike Gierson (10 p.m. to 1 a.m.).