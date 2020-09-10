Star search: Nick Daly wins Playbill contest

Students made video clips of original work they created in their classroom studies — songs, rap, poetry, scenes, monologues — and submitted them to the “Hamilton” cast and staff. As one of the chosen performances, two buses filled with Bradford students were able to see the matinee performance that day for just $10.

His final high school show was “The Scottsboro Boys,” in May of 2019 at Bradford.

During a rehearsal break for “Scottsboro,” he said the end of his high school career was “bittersweet.”

That show, he said, “is a challenging, exciting role. It’s a really important story, and we’re the first high school to do this show. We also piloted ‘Little Mermaid’ and ‘Freaky Friday’; it’s great all the shows I’ve been in during high school.”

He said he hopes to become a professional actor after college for more than just the love of being on stage.

“Theater is one of the most important tools for creating change in our society. As an actor, you literally step into someone else’s shoes, which creates empathy,” he said. “I’ve been blessed to have been in so many great shows.”

On ‘Playbill Live’