Stay safe but stay busy!: An entertainment update

As the coronavirus disrupts our daily routines, forcing the closure of schools, libraries, museums and zoos, we have scrambled to keep up with the growing list of cancellations and, also, the growing list of alternative ways to stay busy.
Because so many events — local, regional, national and international — have been canceled and/or postponed, we do not have our separate GO Kenosha section today. Instead, we offer this update of events and activities, which, we remind you, is changing all the time:
A quieter Fourth
The city of Kenosha is postponing its July 4 fireworks show, due to social distancing guidelines.
The city has canceled the 2020 Kenosha Civic Veterans Parade, which was scheduled for June 28.
The fireworks will now be Sept. 6, during Labor Day weekend. And if you’re missing John Philip Sousa on July Fourth, there are countless videos of his tunes available online. All hail “The Thunderer”!
Art show canceled
The Kenosha Art Association’s Good Old Summertime Art Fair — a June tradition and the unofficial kickoff to the summer art show season — has been canceled for this year. The event will return in 2021.
Travel Wisconsin ... safely
Sara Meaney, the head of the Wisconsin Department of Tourism, is still working to promote Wisconsin as a vacation wonderland.
Even when people can’t travel.
With most of the state’s recreation options on hold, and the summer festival season decimated, the Department of Tourism has had to find new ways to satisfy our wanderlust.
“All of us are in a similar spot — going a little stir crazy,” she said. “We’re seeing the same four walls and the same spaces day in and day out.”
To help folks scratch that travel itch, Meaney and her staff are “being as creative as possible. We encourage people to dream about traveling and plan for when we can travel again.”
You can find several features on the state’s official travel website, www.travelwisconsin.com, and the Facebook page.
There are 50 different virtual tours from all across the state, including aerial tours of state parks, museum collections and virtual tours of Frank Lloyd Wright properties. The Facebook page also has videos of waterfalls and beaches in the state.
Our own Petrifying Springs County Park is listed on Travel Wisconsin’s “Hidden Trails of Wisconsin” story (found on Facebook).
The Travel Wisconsin Facebook Page features a virtual campfire video, where you can post your favorite Wisconsin travel stories. A huge benefit of a virtual campfire is “there’s no bug spray required, and you won’t smell like smoke,” Meaney said.
The Facebook Page has been hosting a fish fry contest, with people voting for their favorites. The Top 20 was revealed Friday.
On the website, you can sign up to receive print versions of Wisconsin guides and maps for when we do start to travel again — in the real world, not just remotely.
Kenosha Area Activity Book
Kenosha Area Convention and Visitors Bureau staffers have put together a Kenosha Area Activity Book that can be downloaded at the website, www.visitkenosha.com (just click on the COVID-19 link on the home page). The activity book is designed for all ages and includes local trivia, a coloring page and other activities.
Pringle Nature Center activities
The Pringle Nature Center, located at 9800 160th Ave. in Bristol Woods County Park, is closed, but the trails in the park remain open for exploring.
Also, the nature center is hosting a weekly Photo Challenge, open to children and adults. To participate, download the free challenge from the website — www.pringlenc.org/free — take a photo of each item as you check it off your list and post your challenge to Instagram or Facebook. Tag Pringle Nature Center in your favorite photo for a chance to win a free family membership. This week’s challenge, running through Saturday, is “Colors.” Photos can include images of something red, green, pink, yellow ... or even with spotted colors!
Pringle Nature Center is also offering themed nature activities while the site is closed. Visit the nature center website at www.pringlenc.org/free to find this week’s “Flowers & Trails” content and participate in activities such as spotting spring wildflowers, making personalized walking sticks, creating a trail code, a virtual Nature Story Time and more. A new theme is posted every two weeks. The website also lists other free, social distancing-friendly nature activities.
Museum programs
The Kenosha Public Museum, Civil War Museum and Dinosaur Discovery Museum are closed. The Kenosha History Center is also closed. However, fans of the Wednesday morning “Museum Munchkins” programs at the Kenosha Public Museum can still enjoy programs, broadcast through Facebook Live at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesdays through the Kenosha Public Museum Facebook page.
Museum staffers are posting videos on the museums’ social media account and websites that families can do at home.
Library update
All area libraries are closed to visitors, but the Southwest Library is open for curbside pickups. The library building itself is still closed to the public. Starting Friday, the Southwest Library is also accepting returns
The curbside service is at the Southwest Library only, 7979 38th Ave., from 9 to 11 a.m. and noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
To arrange a pickup of library materials, call 262-564-6136 to talk to a librarian for advice on reading, viewing, or listening choices. Or, you can email at refdesk@mykpl.info. The materials will be gathered, and library staffers will call you when your materials are available and will set up a time for you to pick up your “order.”
Starting Friday, patrons can return checked-out items to the Southwest Library drive-thru. Returns will be accepted during the same hours as curbside pickups, 9 to 11 a.m. and noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. The drive-thru can accept books, DVDs, CDs and audiobooks.
Note: If you have items that cannot be returned through the drive-thru pull to curbside pickup parking and staff will assist you. Items that cannot go in the drive-thru return include toys, Storytime To Go Kits, eletronic devices (roku, hotspot, laptops, etc.) and magazines.
Also, the Kenosha Public Library’s Digital Library is always available for cardholders, including the library’s vast collection of eBooks, eMagazines, audiobooks, free music-streaming and learning resources. Explore the Digital Library at mykpl.info/digitallibrary.
Racine Theatre Guild
The Racine Theatre Guild has postponed or canceled all events until further notice.
Here’s the latest information: All theater classes are canceled for the remainder of the semester; the Jean’s Jazz performances featuring Donna Woodall Trio & the Ivy Ford Band and another show featuring the Eric Jacobsen Quintet are postponed; the shows “ Akeelah and the Bee” and “Mamma Mia!” are postponed; the Signature Spotlight performance “The Golden Age of Broadway” is postponed; and the upcoming production of “Bye Bye Birdie” has been canceled. For more information, call 262-633-4218.
New dates for Peeps exhibit
In Racine, the Racine Art Museum and Wustum Museum are both closed.
The RAM’s 11th annual International Peeps Art Exhibition has new show dates, Aug. 13-30. This popular annual Peeps show invites the public to submit artworks made with marshmallow Peeps. Entry is free and is open to all individuals, families and groups. Entries can be dropped off July 11-19 at the museum. For details, including size restrictions for Peeps entries, and updates, go to www.ramart.org.
Wisconsin Photography 2020
Racine’s Wustum Museum of Fine Arts will host “Wisconsin Photography 2020” from Aug. 30 through Nov. 28.
Entries are open to any artist 18 and older residing in Wisconsin or who has been a resident during the past year or maintains a residence in Wisconsin. The entry fee is $25 per artist (free for museum members). A portfolio of up to 10 digital images or up to two video files — created after 2017 — must be submitted on the museum website by 4 p.m. June 22.
Six Flags Great America
Six Flags Great America is delaying its opening at least until mid-May.
“While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at the property, the safety of our guests and team members is always our highest priority,” park officials said in a statement. “We will continue to closely monitor this evolving situation and follow the most current guidance from federal, state and local officials.” For more information, go to www.sixflags.com/greatamerica/coronavirus.
