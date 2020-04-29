Stay safe but stay busy!: An entertainment update

The Travel Wisconsin Facebook Page features a virtual campfire video, where you can post your favorite Wisconsin travel stories. A huge benefit of a virtual campfire is “there’s no bug spray required, and you won’t smell like smoke,” Meaney said.

The Facebook Page has been hosting a fish fry contest, with people voting for their favorites. The Top 20 was revealed Friday.

On the website, you can sign up to receive print versions of Wisconsin guides and maps for when we do start to travel again — in the real world, not just remotely.

Kenosha Area Activity Book

Kenosha Area Convention and Visitors Bureau staffers have put together a Kenosha Area Activity Book that can be downloaded at the website, www.visitkenosha.com (just click on the COVID-19 link on the home page). The activity book is designed for all ages and includes local trivia, a coloring page and other activities.

Pringle Nature Center activities

The Pringle Nature Center, located at 9800 160th Ave. in Bristol Woods County Park, is closed, but the trails in the park remain open for exploring.