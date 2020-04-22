Stay safe but stay busy!: An entertainment update

“The teachers, parents and carers working to keep children’s lives as normal and happy as possible while we’re all on lockdown deserve a bit of magic,” Rowling said in a statement. “I hope these initiatives will give children and even adults a happy distraction during their enforced stay-at-home time.”

Andrew Lloyd Webber shows at home

Broadway composer Andrew Lloyd Webber is making some of his filmed musicals available for free on YouTube.

Each week, a show is posted to the YouTube channel The Show Must Go On. Each show is available to watch for free from 1 p.m. Friday through 1 p.m. Sunday, with no charge or signup required.

Kenosha Area Activity Book

Kenosha Area Convention and Visitors Bureau staffers have put together a Kenosha Area Activity Book that can be downloaded at the website, www.visitkenosha.com (just click on the COVID-19 link on the home page). The activity book is designed for all ages and includes local trivia, a coloring page and other activities.

Pringle Nature Center activities

The Pringle Nature Center, located at 9800 160th Ave. in Bristol Woods County Park, is closed, but the trails in the park remain open for exploring.