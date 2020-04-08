Stay safe but stay busy!: An entertainment update

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As the coronavirus disrupts our daily routines, forcing the closure of schools, libraries, museums and zoos, we have scrambled to keep up with the growing list of cancellations and, also, the growing list of alternative ways to stay busy.

Because so many events — local, regional, national and international — have been canceled and/or postponed, we do not have our separate GO Kenosha section today.

Instead, we offer this update of local and area events and activities, which, we remind you, is changing all the time:

Outdoor music

Betsy Ade and Joe Adamek of the band Well-Known Strangers are performing a little outdoor concert today.

The two “will be amped up” and playing three short sets starting at 2 p.m. outside The Addison of Pleasant Prairie, an assisted living facility located at 9651 Prairie Ridge Blvd. Residents will be able to watch and listen through their windows.

Like other bands, Well-Known Strangers is temporarily grounded due to the coronavirus, which has shut down most businesses and eliminated gatherings. Because this is an outdoor performance, people can stay at least 6 feet away from each other.