Stay safe but stay busy!: An entertainment update

As the coronavirus disrupts our daily routines, forcing the closure of schools, libraries, museums and zoos, we have scrambled to keep up with the growing list of cancellations and, also, the growing list of alternative ways to stay busy.
Because so many events — local, regional, national and international — have been canceled and/or postponed, we do not have our separate GO Kenosha section today.
Instead, we offer this update of local and area events and activities, which, we remind you, is changing all the time:
Outdoor music
Betsy Ade and Joe Adamek of the band Well-Known Strangers are performing a little outdoor concert today.
The two “will be amped up” and playing three short sets starting at 2 p.m. outside The Addison of Pleasant Prairie, an assisted living facility located at 9651 Prairie Ridge Blvd. Residents will be able to watch and listen through their windows.
Like other bands, Well-Known Strangers is temporarily grounded due to the coronavirus, which has shut down most businesses and eliminated gatherings. Because this is an outdoor performance, people can stay at least 6 feet away from each other.
The two, who co-write most of the band’s songs, will be playing three short sets in different locations around the Addison building.
For the birds
Spring has definitely sprung in the Kenosha area, with daffodils blooming and grass greening.
It’s a great time to get outside — practicing social distancing and staying 6 feet or more away from people not in your household.
It’s also a great time to go bird watching as the spring migration season heats up.
The Audubon Society has tips for bird watching on its website (www.audubon.org). As long as you don’t put yourselves or others at risk, heading out to look for birds is the perfect excuse to get some fresh air and exercise.
For more tips, download Audubon’s free Bird Guide app to help you keep track of what you see. If you’re working from home, looking out the window at the birds counts, too. Make sure to check out Audubon’s Joy of Birds page for gorgeous images of our feathered friends and lots of information. www.audubon.org/joy-of-birds.
Kenosha Area Activity Book
Kenosha Area Convention and Visitors Bureau staffers have put together a Kenosha Area Activity Book that can be downloaded at the website, www.visitkenosha.com (just click on the COVID-19 link on the home page).
The activity book is designed for all ages and includes local trivia, a coloring page and other activities.
Pringle Nature Center activities
The Pringle Nature Center, located at 9800 160th Ave. in Bristol Woods County Park, is closed, but the trails in the park remain open for exploring.
Also, the nature center is hosting a weekly Photo Challenge, open to children and adults. To participate, download the free challenge from the website — www.pringlenc.org/free — take a photo of each item as you check it off your list and post your challenge to Instagram or Facebook. Tag Pringle Nature Center in your favorite photo for a chance to win a free family membership. This week’s challenge, running through April 11, is sounds. While you can’t actually capture an image of a sound, you can take photos of objects that make sounds, like crunchy leaves on the trails.
The website also features wetlands-themed activities and Pringle’s “Nature Story Time.” Parents can visit the site for videos and craft supply lists. The website also lists other free, social distancing-friendly nature activities.
Museum programs
The Kenosha Public Museum, Civil War Museum and Dinosaur Discovery Museum are closed. The Kenosha History Center is also closed.
However, fans of the Wednesday morning “Museum Munchkins” programs at the Kenosha Public Museum can still enjoy programs, broadcast through Facebook Live. Parents and grandparents can visit the Kenosha Public Museum Facebook Live page (@KPMKenosha) “to watch Mr. Nick and Ms. Caitlin sing a song and tell a story.” Museum Munchkins will continue to stream live at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesdays through the Kenosha Public Museum Facebook page.
Museum staffers are posting videos on the museums’ social media account and websites that families can do at home. The sites are:
Kenosha Public Museum — KenoshaPublicMuseum.org and facebook.com/KPMKenosha
Civil War Museum — TheCivilWarMuseum.org and facebook.com/CWMKenosha
Dinosaur Discovery Museum — DinosaurDiscoveryMuseum.org and facebook.com/DDMKenosha
The museums’ Instagram handle is @kenoshamuseums.
Library programs
All area libraries are closed. The good news is, if you stocked up on books, DVDs and other materials, you can keep them until the libraries reopen, with no late fees.
Also, the Kenosha Public Library’s Digital Library is always available for cardholders, including the library’s vast collection of eBooks, eMagazines, audiobooks, free music-streaming and learning resources. Explore the Digital Library at mykpl.info/digitallibrary.
The library is hosting a Spring Into Reading Challenge for children, which you can find at mykpl.info.
Through April 30, children who are registered can earn virtual badges for completing activity sets. There are also Bingo-style cards that can be printed out at home for the challenges.
Poetry contest
To celebrate National Poetry Month, the library system is hosting its annual poetry contest for children and teens.
This year’s theme is “home.”
Poets are eligible in three age categories: 5-9, 9-12 and 12-19. (Note: 9- and 12-year-olds may choose which category they prefer to enter.)
To enter, write a poem, with the idea of “home” as the inspiration. The poem can be any style or form but must fit on one page.
Note: The poem must be your own original work. Entries that are reworkings of published poems will not be accepted.
The deadline is 9 p.m. April 30. Winners in each category will receive a certificate, redeemable for a free book at any Kenosha library branch, once the buildings reopen. For entry details, go to mykpl.info.
Note: Library staffers are no longer entering the library buildings. That means there is no more curbside pick ups of materials. Also, the book drops have been locked. If you have any library materials at home, keep them.
‘Beauty and the Beast’
The musical at St. Joseph Catholic Academy has been postponed and will, hopefully, go on at a future date, said director Julie Seidl.
The show, based on the beloved Disney animated film, features 80 students, performing with elaborate sets and costumes.
Anderson Arts Center
Kenosha’s Anderson Arts Center — which recently reopened after an extensive renovation project — is closed. Watch for updates on www.kempercenter.com and www.andersonartscenter.com and social media channels.
UW-Parkside
The university’s annual Jazz Week was canceled, along with all other campus activities and productions, including the Noon Concert Series, the Foreign Film Series screenings and theater productions. For updates, go to www.uwp.edu.
Area zoos
The Racine Zoo and the Milwaukee County Zoo are both closed. For updates, go to www.racinezoo.org and www.milwaukeezoo.org.
Kenosha Symphony
The symphony’s March concert — with a Broadway theme — will be rescheduled for the summer. For updates, go to www.kenoshasymphony.org.
Carthage College
The college’s music and theater performances are all canceled or postponed. For updates, go to www.carthage.edu.
Peeps exhibit
In Racine, the Racine Art Museum and Wustum Museum are both closed until further notice.
The RAM’s 11th annual International Peeps Art Exhibition will be postponed, with new show dates from May 10 through 24.
This popular annual Peeps show invites the public to submit artworks made with marshmallow Peeps. Entry is free and is open to all individuals, families and groups. For details and updates, go to www.ramart.org.
Six Flags Great America
Six Flags Great America is delaying its opening at least until mid-May.
“While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at the property, the safety of our guests and team members is always our highest priority,” park officials said in a statement. “We will continue to closely monitor this evolving situation and follow the most current guidance from federal, state and local officials.”
For current 2020 Season Pass Holders, passes will be extended for the number of operating days the park is temporarily closed. For more information, go to www.sixflags.com/greatamerica/coronavirus.
Racine Symphony
The Racine Symphony’s April Masterworks Concert has been canceled, and the Whiskey Tasting fundraiser has been postponed.
The symphony’s office is closed, but staff members will return phone calls during office hours. For more information, call 262-676-2941.
Big Gig in the fall
Milwaukee’s biggest music festival, Summerfest, is a summer tradition for many people in this area.
Like so many events impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, Summerfest 2020 has shifted to the fall and will be a nine-day, Thursday-Saturday event happening Sept. 3-5, 10-12 and 17–19. All purchases of festival tickets will be honored for the rescheduled September dates. More information about rescheduled performances and other festival updates can be found at www.Summerfest.com.
Milwaukee Rep online
The Milwaukee Repertory Theater has several offerings on its website (www.MilwaukeeRep.com), including HD streaming of its production of “Eclipsed,” available through April 12. There are also free downloadable Milwaukee Rep art kits and activity packets.
