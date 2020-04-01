Stay safe but stay busy!: An entertainment update

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

As the coronavirus disrupts our daily routines, forcing the closure of schools, libraries, museums and zoos, we have scrambled to keep up with the growing list of cancellations and, also, the growing list of alternative ways to stay busy.

Because so many events — local, regional, national and international — have been canceled and/or postponed, we do not have our separate GO Kenosha section today.

Instead, we offer this update of what we know in the entertainment world, which, we remind you, is changing all the time:

Kenosha Area Activity Book

Kenosha Area Convention and Visitors Bureau staffers have put together a Kenosha Area Activity Book that can be downloaded at the website, www.visitkenosha.com (just click on the COVID-19 link on the home page).

The activity book is designed for all ages and includes local trivia, a coloring page and other activities.

The activity book also features two photo quizzes, a crossword puzzle, a word search puzzle and streetcar activities. There are 50 trivia questions divided into four categories: Kenosha history, pop culture, celebrity, and sports and recreation. Every question is related to Kenosha.