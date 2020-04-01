Stay safe but stay busy!: An entertainment update

As the coronavirus disrupts our daily routines, forcing the closure of schools, libraries, museums and zoos, we have scrambled to keep up with the growing list of cancellations and, also, the growing list of alternative ways to stay busy.
Because so many events — local, regional, national and international — have been canceled and/or postponed, we do not have our separate GO Kenosha section today.
Instead, we offer this update of what we know in the entertainment world, which, we remind you, is changing all the time:
Kenosha Area Activity Book
Kenosha Area Convention and Visitors Bureau staffers have put together a Kenosha Area Activity Book that can be downloaded at the website, www.visitkenosha.com (just click on the COVID-19 link on the home page).
The activity book is designed for all ages and includes local trivia, a coloring page and other activities.
The activity book also features two photo quizzes, a crossword puzzle, a word search puzzle and streetcar activities. There are 50 trivia questions divided into four categories: Kenosha history, pop culture, celebrity, and sports and recreation. Every question is related to Kenosha.
Soon you can wow your family members by rattling off what year the Southport Lighthouse and the name of the Civil War Museum’s mascot. It also helps to know the names of actors and professional athletes from Kenosha.
Pringle Nature Center activities
The Pringle Nature Center, located at 9800 160th Ave. in Bristol Woods County Park, is closed, but the trails in the park remain open for exploring.
Also, the nature center is hosting a weekly Photo Challenge, open to children and adults. To participate, download the free challenge from the website — www.pringlenc.org/free — take a photo of each item as you check it off your list and post your challenge to Instagram or Facebook. Tag Pringle Nature Center in your favorite photo for a chance to win a free family membership. This week’s challenge, running through April 7, is sounds. While you can’t actually capture an image of a sound, you can take photos of objects that make sounds, like crunchy leaves on the trails.
Also this week, the website is focusing on a week of wetlands-themed activities, with free educational content about wetlands and ideas for family-friendly activities such as identifying animal sounds, building a toad home and making your own rain barrel to conserve water.
The website also has Pringle’s “Nature Story Time” posted. Parents can visit the site for videos and craft supply lists. The website also lists other free, social distancing-friendly nature activities.
Museum programs
The Kenosha Public Museum, Civil War Museum and Dinosaur Discovery Museum are closed at least through April 30. The Kenosha History Center is also closed.
However, fans of the Wednesday morning “Museum Munchkins” programs at the Kenosha Public Museum can still enjoy programs, broadcast through Facebook Live. Parents and grandparents can visit the Kenosha Public Museum Facebook Live page (@KPMKenosha) “to watch Mr. Nick and Ms. Caitlin sing a song and tell a story.” Museum Munchkins will continue to stream live at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesdays through the Kenosha Public Museum Facebook page.
Museum staffers are posting videos on the museums’ social media account and websites that families can do at home. The sites are: Kenosha Public Museum — KenoshaPublicMuseum.org and facebook.com/KPMKenosha; Civil War Museum — TheCivilWarMuseum.org and facebook.com/CWMKenosha; Dinosaur Discovery Museum — DinosaurDiscoveryMuseum.org and facebook.com/DDMKenosha. The museums’ Instagram Handle: @kenoshamuseums
Library programs
All area libraries are also closed. The good news is, if you stocked up on books, DVDs and other materials, you can keep them until the libraries reopen, with no late fees.
Also, the Kenosha Public Library’s Digital Library is always available for cardholders, including the library’s vast collection of eBooks, eMagazines, audiobooks, free music-streaming and learning resources. Explore the Digital Library at mykpl.info/digitallibrary.
The library is hosting a Spring Into Reading Challenge for children, which you can find at mykpl.info.
Through April 30, children who are registered can earn virtual badges for completing activity sets. There are also Bingo-style cards that can be printed out at home for the challenges.
Note: Library staffers are no longer entering the library buildings. That means there is no more curbside pick ups of materials. Also, the book drops have been locked. If you have any library materials at home, keep them.
‘Beauty and the Beast’
The musical at St. Joseph Catholic Academy has been postponed and will, hopefully, go on at a future date, said director Julie Seidl.
The show, based on the beloved Disney animated film, features 80 students, performing with elaborate sets and costumes.
Anderson Arts Center
Kenosha’s Anderson Arts Center — which recently reopened after an extensive renovation project — is closed. Watch for updates on www.kempercenter.com and www.andersonartscenter.com and social media channels.
UW-Parkside
The university’s annual Jazz Week was canceled, along with all other campus activities and productions, including the Noon Concert Series, the Foreign Film Series screenings and the theater productions “Romeo and Juliet” and “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare.” For updates, go to www.uwp.edu.
Area zoos
The Racine Zoo and the Milwaukee County Zoo are both closed. For updates, go to www.racinezoo.org and www.milwaukeezoo.org.
Kenosha Symphony
The symphony’s March concert — with a Broadway theme — will be rescheduled for the summer. For updates, go to www.kenoshasymphony.org.
Carthage College
The college’s music and theater performances are all canceled or postponed. For updates, go to www.carthage.edu.
Peeps exhibit
In Racine, the Racine Art Museum and Wustum Museum are both closed until further notice.
The RAM’s 11th annual International Peeps Art Exhibition will be postponed, with new show dates from May 10 through 24.
This popular annual Peeps show invites the public to submit artworks made with marshmallow Peeps. Entry is free and is open to all individuals, families and groups. For details and updates, go to www.ramart.org.
Six Flags Great America
Six Flags Great America is delaying its opening at least until mid-May.
“While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at the property, the safety of our guests and team members is always our highest priority,” park officiaol said in a statement. “We will continue to closely monitor this evolving situation and follow the most current guidance from federal, state and local officials.”
For guests with prepaid tickets, the valid dates have been extended to the end of the 2020 season. For current 2020 Season Pass Holders, passes will be extended for the number of operating days the park is temporarily closed. Six Flags Great America Members will receive one additional month for each month that the park is closed, plus a free Membership level upgrade for the rest of the 2020 Season (and/or other bonus benefits, as applicable). For more information, go to www.sixflags.com/greatamerica/coronavirus.
Racine Symphony
The Racine Symphony’s April Masterworks Concert has been canceled, and the Whiskey Tasting fundraiser has been postponed.
The symphony’s office is closed, but staff members will return phone calls during office hours. For more information, call 262-676-2941.
Big Gig in the fall
Milwaukee’s biggest music festival, Summerfest, is a summer tradition for many people in this area.
Like so many events impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, Summerfest 2020 has shifted to the fall and will be a nine-day, Thursday-Saturday event happening September 3-5, 10-12 and 17–19. All purchases of festival tickets will be honored for the rescheduled September dates. More information about rescheduled performances and other festival updates can be found at www.Summerfest.com.
Milwaukee Rep online
The Milwaukee Repertory Theater has several offerings on its website (www.MilwaukeeRep.com).
HD streaming of its production of “Eclipsed” is available through April 12. Other content includes short monologues performed by Milwaukee Rep performers (posted Wednesdays and Sundays), Artistic Director Mark Clements and different featured artists interacting in a series called “What the Tea!” (2 p.m. Tuesdays), free online classes with Rep staff members and free downloadable Milwaukee Rep art kits and activity packets (on the website starting April 6).
