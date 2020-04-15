Stay safe but stay busy!: An entertainment update

In “World Tour,” the original trolls, including Poppy (Anna Kendrick) and Branch (Justin Timberlake), discover a wider world of trolls. The trolls we know believe in the power of pop, but it turns out there are others out there devoted to techno, classical, country, funk and rock. There are even other pockets they find along the way, too, including those for hip-hop, Reggaeton and even dedicated yodelers. The film is rated PG for some mild rude humor and runs just under two hours.

Kenosha Area Activity Book

Kenosha Area Convention and Visitors Bureau staffers have put together a Kenosha Area Activity Book that can be downloaded at the website, www.visitkenosha.com (just click on the COVID-19 link on the home page).

The activity book is designed for all ages and includes local trivia, a coloring page and other activities.

Pringle Nature Center activities

The Pringle Nature Center, located at 9800 160th Ave. in Bristol Woods County Park, is closed, but the trails in the park remain open for exploring.