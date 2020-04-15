Stay safe but stay busy!: An entertainment update

As the coronavirus disrupts our daily routines, forcing the closure of schools, libraries, museums and zoos, we have scrambled to keep up with the growing list of cancellations and, also, the growing list of alternative ways to stay busy.
Because so many events — local, regional, national and international — have been canceled and/or postponed, we do not have our separate GO Kenosha section today.
Instead, we offer this update of events and activities, which, we remind you, is changing all the time:
‘Trolls World Tour’
Looking for something new to watch with your stuck-at-home family members?
Try “Trolls World Tour.” The film, a sequel to the 2016 DreamWorks original, had been planned for theatrical release before the coronavirus pandemic. Universal Pictures instead released it as a $19.99 digital rental. The film is available for rental on all Video on Demand platforms, such as Amazon Prime Rental and FandangoNow. Note: Once you purchase the rental, you have 30 days to start the film, but after you hit play, you have 48 hours to watch it before the rental ends.
“Trolls World Tour” is “a sped-up version of the jukebox musical,” said Associated Press film writer Jake Coyle. “It runs through so many songs that it might be better called a Spotify musical.”
In “World Tour,” the original trolls, including Poppy (Anna Kendrick) and Branch (Justin Timberlake), discover a wider world of trolls. The trolls we know believe in the power of pop, but it turns out there are others out there devoted to techno, classical, country, funk and rock. There are even other pockets they find along the way, too, including those for hip-hop, Reggaeton and even dedicated yodelers. The film is rated PG for some mild rude humor and runs just under two hours.
Kenosha Area Activity Book
Kenosha Area Convention and Visitors Bureau staffers have put together a Kenosha Area Activity Book that can be downloaded at the website, www.visitkenosha.com (just click on the COVID-19 link on the home page).
The activity book is designed for all ages and includes local trivia, a coloring page and other activities.
Pringle Nature Center activities
The Pringle Nature Center, located at 9800 160th Ave. in Bristol Woods County Park, is closed, but the trails in the park remain open for exploring.
Also, the nature center is hosting a weekly Photo Challenge, open to children and adults. To participate, download the free challenge from the website — www.pringlenc.org/free — take a photo of each item as you check it off your list and post your challenge to Instagram or Facebook. Tag Pringle Nature Center in your favorite photo for a chance to win a free family membership. This week’s challenge, running through April 18, is “Hidden World.” Photos can include images of something tiny, something hiding, a secret place or an insect.
The website also features wetlands-themed activities and Pringle’s “Nature Story Time.” Parents can visit the site for videos and craft supply lists. The website also lists other free, social distancing-friendly nature activities.
Museum programs
The Kenosha Public Museum, Civil War Museum and Dinosaur Discovery Museum are closed. The Kenosha History Center is also closed.
However, fans of the Wednesday morning “Museum Munchkins” programs at the Kenosha Public Museum can still enjoy programs, broadcast through Facebook Live. Parents and grandparents can visit the Kenosha Public Museum Facebook Live page (@KPMKenosha) “to watch Mr. Nick and Ms. Caitlin sing a song and tell a story.” Museum Munchkins will continue to stream live at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesdays through the Kenosha Public Museum Facebook page.
Museum staffers are posting videos on the museums’ social media account and websites that families can do at home. The sites are:
Kenosha Public Museum — KenoshaPublicMuseum.org and facebook.com/KPMKenosha
Civil War Museum — TheCivilWarMuseum.org and facebook.com/CWMKenosha
Dinosaur Discovery Museum — DinosaurDiscoveryMuseum.org and facebook.com/DDMKenosha
The museums’ Instagram handle is @kenoshamuseums.
Library programs
All area libraries are closed. The good news is, if you stocked up on books, DVDs and other materials, you can keep them until the libraries reopen, with no late fees.
Also, the Kenosha Public Library’s Digital Library is always available for cardholders, including the library’s vast collection of eBooks, eMagazines, audiobooks, free music-streaming and learning resources. Explore the Digital Library at mykpl.info/digitallibrary.
The library is hosting a Spring Into Reading Challenge for children, which you can find at mykpl.info.
Through April 30, children who are registered can earn virtual badges for completing activity sets. There are also Bingo-style cards that can be printed out at home for the challenges.
Ask a librarian
For more than 120 years, the Kenosha Public Library “has been your place to turn to in the community for accurate and trustworthy information. We are proud to continue that tradition now, even when our doors are closed,” according to library staffers.
“Whether you need homework help, assistance navigating the Digital Library, or research support — our staff has you covered.”
To talk with a librarian, call 262-564-6100 or email your questions to refdesk@mykpl.info.
Poetry contest
To celebrate National Poetry Month, the Kenosha library system is hosting its annual poetry contest for children and teens.
This year’s theme is “home.”
Poets are eligible in three age categories: 5-9, 9-12 and 12-19. (Note: 9- and 12-year-olds may choose which category they prefer to enter.)
To enter, write a poem, with the idea of “home” as the inspiration. The poem can be any style or form but must fit on one page. The deadline is 9 p.m. April 30. Winners in each category will receive a certificate, redeemable for a free book at any Kenosha library branch, once the buildings reopen. For entry details, go to mykpl.info.
‘Beauty and the Beast’
The musical at St. Joseph Catholic Academy has been postponed and will, hopefully, go on at a future date, said director Julie Seidl. The show, based on the beloved Disney animated film, features 80 students, performing with elaborate sets and costumes.
Anderson Arts Center
Kenosha’s Anderson Arts Center — which recently reopened after an extensive renovation project — is closed. Watch for updates on www.kempercenter.com and www.andersonartscenter.com and social media channels.
UW-Parkside
The university’s annual Jazz Week was canceled, along with all other campus activities and productions, including the Noon Concert Series, the Foreign Film Series screenings and theater productions. For updates, go to www.uwp.edu.
Area zoos
The Racine Zoo and the Milwaukee County Zoo are both closed. For updates, go to www.racinezoo.org and www.milwaukeezoo.org.
Kenosha Symphony
The symphony’s March concert — with a Broadway theme — and the May concert will be rescheduled for the summer. At this time, the symphony’s gala benefit ball “An Enchanted Night in Vienna” will happen in summer or early fall, and the golf outing is still set for September. For updates, go to www.kenoshasymphony.org.
Carthage College
The college’s music and theater performances are all canceled or postponed. For updates, go to www.carthage.edu.
Peeps exhibit
In Racine, the Racine Art Museum and Wustum Museum are both closed.
The RAM’s 11th annual International Peeps Art Exhibition has new show dates, May 10 through 24. This popular annual Peeps show invites the public to submit artworks made with marshmallow Peeps. Entry is free and is open to all individuals, families and groups. For details and updates, go to www.ramart.org.
Wisconsin Photography 2020
Racine’s Wustum Museum of Fine Arts will host “Wisconsin Photography 2020” from Aug. 30 through Nov. 28.
Entries are open to any artist 18 and older residing in Wisconsin or who has been a resident during the past year or maintains a residence in Wisconsin. The entry fee is $25 per artist (free for museum members). A portfolio of up to 10 digital images or up to two video files — created after 2017 — must be submitted on the museum website by4 p.m. June 22.
Six Flags Great America
Six Flags Great America is delaying its opening at least until mid-May.
“While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at the property, the safety of our guests and team members is always our highest priority,” park officials said in a statement. “We will continue to closely monitor this evolving situation and follow the most current guidance from federal, state and local officials.” For more information, go to www.sixflags.com/greatamerica/coronavirus.
Racine Symphony
The Racine Symphony’s April Masterworks Concert has been canceled, and the Whiskey Tasting fundraiser has been postponed.
The symphony’s office is closed, but staff members will return phone calls during office hours. For more information, call 262-676-2941.
Big Gig in the fall
Milwaukee’s biggest music festival, Summerfest, has shifted to the fall and will be a nine-day, Thursday-Saturday event happening Sept. 3-5, 10-12 and 17–19. All purchases of festival tickets will be honored for the rescheduled September dates. More information about rescheduled performances and other festival updates can be found at www.Summerfest.com.
Virtual ‘telethon’
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre will host a virtual “telethon” instead of its annual Cheers to Chamber Gala.
The virtual telethon — featuring a live auction, silent auction items and entertainment — will be streaming live on the theater’s Facebook and YouTube pages from 7 to 8:30 p.m. May 1. Note: The online silent auction will be open April 24 through May 1 at mctcheers20.givesmart.com. Through this link, participants can view and place bids on silent auction items and preview the live auction items. Bidding for live auction items will only be open during the live stream event. The fundraiser will commemorate both the company’s 45th anniversary and the retirement of Producing Artistic Director C. Michael Wright.
Milwaukee Rep online
The Milwaukee Repertory Theater has several offerings on its website (www.MilwaukeeRep.com), including free downloadable Milwaukee Rep art kits and activity packets.
