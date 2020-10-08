Stay safe but stay busy: Birds, Shakespeare, pumpkin farms

As we head into October — a month filled with pumpkins, apples and things that go bump in the night — we are looking forward to a weekend with mild temperatures and sunny skies.
We’re still dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, however, meaning you need to practice social distancing whenever possible and keep your mask handy. (Wear it ABOVE your nose, please!)
Now get out there and revel in the beauty of fall in the Midwest:
Celebrating birds
The Pringle Nature Center has moved its annual World Migratory Bird Day Celebration online.
Usually, World Migratory Bird Day has been part of Pringle’s annual Fall Fun Fest, but that event has been canceled this year due to COVID-19 (and the Pringle Nature Center, located inside Bristol Woods County Park, 9800 Highway MB, itself remains closed.).
Both the city of Kenosha and Kenosha County are recognized as Bird Cities, meaning they meet certain criteria spread across six categories: habitat creation and protection, community forest management, limiting threats to birds, education, energy and sustainability, and the official recognition and celebration of World Migratory Bird Day.
This year’s World Migratory Bird Day celebration will stream live all day on Facebook on Oct. 8-10. There will be more than 40 speakers, kid-friendly sessions, interactive quizzes and movies. Log on at www.birddaylive.com for daily schedules of sessions and speakers.
Digital Shakespeare
The fall theater season at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside starts with two very different takes on the works of William Shakespeare:
Up first is “Romeo and Juliet,” adapted and directed by Brian Gill. The show will be live streamed from the Main Stage Theatre. The play runs Oct. 8-10, with performances at 7 tonight, 10 a.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday.
Written in 1595, William Shakespeare’s famous play is both delightfully comic and intensely tragic, director Gill said. “Romeo and Juliet,” he added, “remains a shockingly relevant mirror to our own contemporary issues of identity, rebellion, family loyalties — and the right to love.”
Virtual tickets are free and must be requested. Go to www.uwp.edu/therita/theatreperformances.cfm and scroll down through the fall semester shows. Each show has a “request ticket” square at the bottom of the show description. Clicking on that box brings you to a page where you can receive “virtual tickets” to the show’s live stream. Requests will be granted in the order they are received until the maximum number of virtual guests has been reached.
Up next is the frantic comedy “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged),” directed by Dylan Roberts. That show will be live streamed at 10 a.m. Oct. 16, 7 p.m. Oct. 17 and 2 p.m. Oct. 18. In this show, three actors attempt to perform everything written by Shakespeare in one evening’s worth of entertainment. The first act features short versions of some of his works. IN the second half, the actors perform “Hamlet” as a 40-minute version (complete with a full audience participation workshop), a five-minute version, a 40-second version, and then ... BACKWARDS.
Pumpkin time!
Jerry Smith’s Pumpkin Farm, located at highways L and EA in Somers is open daily through October. Visitors will find hand-painted pumpkin characters along with hay rides, a corn maze, a petting zoo and a “Giant Jumping Pillow.”
The farm’s country store and fall displays are open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. The activity area is open 4 to 8 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Admission is free to see the painted pumpkins on display and to shop at the store. To visit the other attractions, a wristband is required. The wristband cost is $5 per person Monday through Friday and $10 per person on Saturday and Sunday (kids age 2 and younger are admitted free at all times). 7150 18th St. (highways L and EA). 262-748-7564. Go to www.smithpumpkinfarm.com for more details. Note: There is an additional fee of $10 for Dr. Destruction’s Haunted Forest and to buy feed for the petting zoo.
In Racine County, Swan’s Pumpkin Farm is a huge pumpkin farm is in Caledonia, featuring all kinds of pumpkins, hayrides and a petting zoo. Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday-Sunday at 5930 County Highway H. Admission is free, with fees for some of the individual attractions. Note: Swan’s is operating under COVID-19 safety precautions. For more information, call 262-835-4885 or log on at www.thepumpkinfarm.com.
Apple picking
It’s high season at Apple Holler, which means cars stack up outside the venue, located off I-94 at Highway KR in Yorkville. If you can get there during the week, you might not have to park three states away.
Apple picking is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Varieties being picked now include Honeycrisp, Gala, McIntosh, Fuji, Macoun, Snowsweet, Jonathan, Golden Delicious, Crimson Crisp, Shizuka and Cortland apples.
Visitors are asked to stay a minimum of 6 feet (preferably more) away from other visitors and staff at all times. Also, all visitors must wear a face mask at Apple Holler. Visitors will also find several outdoor handwashing stations available for use.
The venue’s indoor restaurant’s main dining room, bakery, gift shop, and farm park remain closed at this time, but the orchard market and Cider & Bakery Barn are open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. For details about pricing and apple picking procedures, go to www.appleholler.com.
Drive-through Halloween
The Racine Zoo is offering a drive-through “Halloween Glow” attraction, open 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays through Nov. 1.
The zoo will be decorated with “ spooktacular light displays with ghostly charms perfect for guests of all ages.” The cost is $5 per person; free for children ages 2 years and younger. (Cash or credit card accepted at the gate only.) Visitors should enter the zoo at the 200 Goold St. gate entrance. This is a drive-through only experience; no walking is allowed. No motorcycles, bicycles, skateboards of buses are permitted. Roofs must be on Jeeps and convertibles. No honking is allowed, and the maximum speed is 3 mph. Also, no pets are allowed in the vehicles. For more details, go to www.racinezoo.org/halloween-glow
Wine Walk in Racine
The Downtown Racine Corporation is hosting a Wine Walk from 1 to 4 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 10). The event features sampling of 20 wines poured at 20 participating downtown businesses. Tickets are $40 and include admission to the Wine Walk, a reusable wine sampling glass, a bottle wine from Uncorkt and a reusable tote-bag. To purchase tickets, visit the event page at racinedowntown.com, visit Eventbrite.com or call the Downtown Racine office at 262-634-6002.
