Stay safe but stay busy: Birds, Shakespeare, pumpkin farms

Apple picking

It’s high season at Apple Holler, which means cars stack up outside the venue, located off I-94 at Highway KR in Yorkville. If you can get there during the week, you might not have to park three states away.

Apple picking is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Varieties being picked now include Honeycrisp, Gala, McIntosh, Fuji, Macoun, Snowsweet, Jonathan, Golden Delicious, Crimson Crisp, Shizuka and Cortland apples.

Visitors are asked to stay a minimum of 6 feet (preferably more) away from other visitors and staff at all times. Also, all visitors must wear a face mask at Apple Holler. Visitors will also find several outdoor handwashing stations available for use.

The venue’s indoor restaurant’s main dining room, bakery, gift shop, and farm park remain closed at this time, but the orchard market and Cider & Bakery Barn are open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. For details about pricing and apple picking procedures, go to www.appleholler.com.

Drive-through Halloween

The Racine Zoo is offering a drive-through “Halloween Glow” attraction, open 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays through Nov. 1.