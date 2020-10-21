Stay safe but stay busy: Fall theater and apple time

About the show: In a strikingly familiar future, a regretful father attempts to fix the mistakes he made in raising his son by starting over with a clone — or rather, a number of clones. But is it really possible atone for the sins of the past? Powerful, unpredictable and devastating, “A Number” sees the shocking story unfold as the men reconnect over several encounters, delving into what really happened and allowing the audience to explore for themselves: who do you trust, and who is to blame?

Now to watch: Virtual tickets are free and must be requested. Go to www.uwp.edu/therita/theatreperformances.cfm and scroll down through the fall semester shows. Each show has a “request ticket” square at the bottom of the show description. Clicking on that box brings you to a page where you can receive “virtual tickets” to the show’s live stream. Requests will be granted in the order they are received until the maximum number of virtual guests has been reached.

Apple picking

It’s high season at Apple Holler, which means cars stack up outside the venue, located off I-94 at Highway KR in Yorkville. If you can get there during the week, you might not have to park three states away.