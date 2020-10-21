Stay safe but stay busy: Fall theater and apple time

The fall theater season at Carthage College continues with the drama “Smokefall.”
However, this semester, shows on campus are open in-person for Carthage faculty, staff and students only. The general public can “attend” by live streaming the show, starting tonight.
Performances are 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22-24.
The drama, written by Noah Haidle, is directed by Lindsey O’Connor.
The show is described as “magical realism collides with manic vaudeville,” resulting in “a family drama unlike any you’ve ever seen.”
“Smokefall,” according to Carthage, “whips from astonishing tenderness to profound humor and back again” while it “explores the lives of a family in a lyrical treatise on the fragility of life and the power of love.”
Find the show: You can find the link to live stream “Smokefall” at www.carthage.edu/fine-arts. Questions? Contact the Fine Arts Box Office at 262-551-6661 from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
UW-Parkside show
The fall theater season at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside continues with a Studio Theater production.
The show — “A Number” by Caryl Churchill, directed by Tyler Coffey — will be live streamed 7 p.m. Friday (Oct. 23) from the university’s Studio A.
About the show: In a strikingly familiar future, a regretful father attempts to fix the mistakes he made in raising his son by starting over with a clone — or rather, a number of clones. But is it really possible atone for the sins of the past? Powerful, unpredictable and devastating, “A Number” sees the shocking story unfold as the men reconnect over several encounters, delving into what really happened and allowing the audience to explore for themselves: who do you trust, and who is to blame?
Now to watch: Virtual tickets are free and must be requested. Go to www.uwp.edu/therita/theatreperformances.cfm and scroll down through the fall semester shows. Each show has a “request ticket” square at the bottom of the show description. Clicking on that box brings you to a page where you can receive “virtual tickets” to the show’s live stream. Requests will be granted in the order they are received until the maximum number of virtual guests has been reached.
Apple picking
It’s high season at Apple Holler, which means cars stack up outside the venue, located off I-94 at Highway KR in Yorkville. If you can get there during the week, you might not have to park three states away.
Apple picking is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Varieties being picked now include Rosalee, Cameo, Macoun, Snowsweet, Jonathan, Golden Delicious, Crimson Crisp, Shizuka and Cortland apples.
Visitors are asked to stay a minimum of 6 feet (preferably more) away from other visitors and staff at all times. Also, all visitors must wear a face mask. Visitors will also find several outdoor handwashing stations available for use. The venue’s indoor restaurant’s main dining room, bakery, gift shop, and farm park remain closed at this time, but the orchard market and Cider & Bakery Barn are open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. For details about pricing and apple picking procedures, go to www.appleholler.com.
Woman’s Club fundraiser
The Zion, Ill., Woman’s Club is hosting a Fall Fundraiser on the club’s Facebook page.
The fundraiser runs through Oct. 30, with a variety of items for sale. To see the items, hold down the control key on your keyboard and left click with your mouse on this link: www.facebook.com/GFWC-Zion-Womans-Club
The site will be continuously monitored to note “sold” items, club members said. For questions or more details about an item, call Marilyn Goodman at 847-246-3506. Payment is by credit card online or cash/check upon delivery. All proceeds go to Club projects, including an annual scholarship to a Zion-Benton Township High School student.
Back to nature
This fall, the Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum, 880 Green Bay Road in Somers is featuring a new trail meandering through the woods focusing on the children’s book “Over in the Meadow” by Ezra Jack Keats. This is part of Hawthorn’s StoryWalk program. The book will be in this trail through October. In November, another children’s book will be featured on a different trail. Admission is free; donations are accepted.
Bacon Walk
The Downtown Racine Corporation is hosting a Beer and Bacon Walk from 1 to 6 p.m. Nov. 7. The event will include sampling of delicious brews from local breweries paired with bacon-infused bites at 20 downtown locations.
Event goers will have the opportunity to sample brews from a number of local breweries including: Racine Brewing Company, R’Noggin Brewing, Public Brewing, Kings and Convicts Brewing Company, City Lights Brewing and Lakefront Brewery.
Tickets for the event are $30 which and on sale at RacineDowntown.com or by calling 262-634-6002.
