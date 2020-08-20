Stay safe but stay busy: It's time for apple picking, farmers markets and movies

It’s still August, but apple picking has started at Apple Holler.
The venue, located off I-94 at Highway KR in Sturtevant, is a popular fall destination during apple and, later, pumpkin season.
Pick-your-own apple season started two weeks ago, with Paula Red and Zestar varieties.
Visitors are asked to stay a minimum of 6 feet (preferably more) away from other visitors and staff at all times. Also, all visitors must wear a face mask at Apple Holler. Visitors will also find several outdoor handwashing stations available for use.
The venue’s indoor restaurant’s main dining room, bakery, gift shop, and farm park remain closed at this time, but the orchard market and Cider & Bakery Barn are open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. For details about pricing and apple picking procedures, go to www.appleholler.com.
Going to the movies
Kenosha’s Tinseltown Theatre opened its doors last week, featuring films dubbed “Comeback Classics.” Starting Friday, those “classics” — including “Jurassic Park,” “The Goonies” and “Jumanji: The Next Level” — will be joined by the Russell Crowe thriller “Unhinged,” “Words on Bathroom Walls” (a drama about a teen who is diagnosed with schizophrenia and who dreams of becoming a chef), the 10th anniversary showing of Christopher Nolan’s twisty thriller “Inception” and the original summer blcokbuster: 1975’s “Jaws.” Is it safe to go into the water? Not with a giant mechanical shark lurking!
Face masks are mandatory for all customers and may only be removed for eating and drinking. Also, all public and “high-touch spaces” will be sanitized every 30 minutes. Each auditorium will be disinfected every morning, and all handrails and occupied seats, along with those on either side, will be sanitized between show times. There will also be seat wipes and ample hand sanitizer available for customer uses.
Customers are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance online and use contactless payment methods for a more contact-free experience. Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for children ages 1 to 11 and senior citizens, age 62 and older. A “Private Watch Party” for up to 20 guests is $99. For tickets and more information, go to www.cinemark.com or call Tinseltown, 262-942-8537.
Downtown markets
Kenosha now has two downtown markets on Saturdays. The Kenosha HarborMarket, located on Second Avenue, between 54th and 56th streets, just west of the museums, is open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, with safety protocols — including requiring everyone to wear a face mask. Also, social distancing is enforced. Remember: Pets are not permitted in the main corridor. For more details, check the market’s Facebook page or go to the website, www.KenoshaHarborMarket.com.
New this year is the Kenosha Public Market, also open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday (early bird shopping starts at 8:30 a.m. for senior citizens and shoppers with disabilities). The market is set up between Sixth and Eighth avenues and 52nd and 54th streets (south and west of the Kenosha Municipal Building). For more details, go to www.kenoshapublicmarkets.com.
Other Kenosha markets
The two downtown farmers markets aren’t the only place to find local produce.
You can find farmers markets every day (except Monday) in Kenosha. Note: Markets open at 6 a.m. and run until noon.
Tuesday: Pennoyer Park, at 35th Street and Seventh Avenue
Wednesday: Columbus Park, 2003 54th St.
Thursday: Lincoln Park, 7001 22nd Ave.
Friday: Baker Park, 835 65th St.
Saturday: Columbus Park, 2003 54th St. (Note: This market is open until 1 p.m.)
Other area markets
The Westosha Senior Community Center has a farmers market weekdays 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Veggies are picked daily and, on Saturdays, visitors can tour the center’s healing garden. The center is located at 19200 93rd St.
The Twin Lakes Farmers Market is open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays outside Adcock’s Farm & Co. gift shop at 215 S. Lake Ave.
Wilmot Flea Market, which charges an admission of $2 for adults and $1 for seniors and children ages 6-14, is open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays.
The Lake Geneva farmers market, at Horticulture Hall, 330 Broad St., is open every Thursday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Now we’re rolling!
The city of Kenosha’s streetcars are running downtown again. New procedures have been put in place for operating the streetcars in a COVID-19 world, including new Plexiglas “sneeze guard” barriers placed at the front of each vehicle. Also, to make social distancing easier, no more than 15 people are allowed on board at a time. Masks are required.
The streetcars — which run on a two-mile loop that provides views of Lake Michigan, HarborPark, downtown and the Metra train station — had been idle since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Streetcars run 11:05 a.m. to 6:35 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10:35 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The fare is $1 for people age 13 and older, 50 cents for kids ages 5-12 and free for children age 4 and younger. An all-day pass is $3.50 per person. Note: Have the exact fare ready; no change is given. For more information, call 262-653-4287 or log on at www.kenosha.org/departments/transportation
Kenosha Library programs
The library system’s popular storytimes are streamed live on Facebook, with library staffers leading viewers “through some fun, interactive learning through books, songs, poems, and more.” For more information, go to www.facebook.com/mykpl.info/
The Simmons Library and Uptown Library are open to the public Mondays to Saturdays from 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. (Masks are required to enter a library.) Curbside pickup continues at the Northside and Southwest Libraries from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays through Saturdays. Check out the website (www.mykpl.info) or the Kenosha Public Library’s Facebook page for free virtual programs for all ages.
Call for artists
Spectrum Gallery, Racine’s longest operating cooperative gallery, located at DeKoven Center, invites all fine artists to submit one piece of their artwork for the gallery’s Fine Arts Invitational Show. All media is accepted.
Two-dimensional work (drawing, painting, collage, photography, mixed media, etc.) must be framed and wired for hanging and canvas wraps with wire are also accepted. No diptychs, triptychs, or multiply framed series work are accepted.
Three-dimensional work (sculpture, ceramic, assemblage, etc.) must be ready for display. Video works are also accepted, along with the media to show it. Note: There is a hanging fee of $25. Artwork may be for sale or marked NFS (not for sale). Artwork should be dropped off Aug. 29-30. Call the gallery for details at 262-634-4345. The opening reception for the show is 4 to 8 p.m. Sept. 5; admission is free. The exhibit will run through Sept. 27. The gallery is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. www.spectrumschoolandgallery.org.
Digital Shakespeare programs
The Wisconsin-based traveling theater company Summit Players Theatre is hosting “No Bummer Summer: A Digital Shakespeareance.”
This online program was created to replace the company’s Shakespeare in the State Parks program, which was canceled in May due to safety concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
Summit Players Theatre has been releasing educational videos, podcasts, an outdoor scavenger hunt, online workshops and other content, and will continue doing so through the end of August.
Splish, splash!
The Hurricane Harbor Waterpark is open in Gurnee, Ill. The Great America theme park attached to Hurricane Harbor is still closed, meaning you can’t ride a roller coaster yet, but you can take a plunge down a waterslide. For more details, go to www.sixflags.com. Note: You must reserve a spot in advance before going to Hurricane Harbor.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!