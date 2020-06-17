Stay safe but stay busy: Our weekly entertainment update

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Kenosha’s Tinseltown theater remains closed, but the Marcus Renaissance Cinema on Highway 20 in Racine reopens Friday.

Due to the shutdown of Hollywood productions and delayed opening dates for summer releases like the new “Wonder Woman” film, the slate of movies showing contains several pre-COVID-19 shutdown holdovers, including “Sonic the Hedgehog,” “Bad Boys for Life,” “Jumanji: The Next Level,” “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets,” “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” and the Vin Diesel action film “Bloodshot.”

The theater is also showing the new indie drama “Never Really Sometimes Always” — described as “an intimate portrayal of two teenage girls in rural Pennsylvania” — and the horror film “The Wretched.”

New procedures at the theater include encouraging patrons to wear face masks, enforcing social distancing and asking people who are feeling sick to stay home. Also, the theater staffers will wear face masks (and gloves “when appropriate”) and will undergo wellness checks before each shift. Theaters will be cleaned often, and hand sanitizer will be available throughout the facility.