Stay safe but stay busy: Our weekly entertainment update

Kenosha’s Tinseltown theater remains closed, but the Marcus Renaissance Cinema on Highway 20 in Racine reopens Friday.
Due to the shutdown of Hollywood productions and delayed opening dates for summer releases like the new “Wonder Woman” film, the slate of movies showing contains several pre-COVID-19 shutdown holdovers, including “Sonic the Hedgehog,” “Bad Boys for Life,” “Jumanji: The Next Level,” “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets,” “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” and the Vin Diesel action film “Bloodshot.”
The theater is also showing the new indie drama “Never Really Sometimes Always” — described as “an intimate portrayal of two teenage girls in rural Pennsylvania” — and the horror film “The Wretched.”
New procedures at the theater include encouraging patrons to wear face masks, enforcing social distancing and asking people who are feeling sick to stay home. Also, the theater staffers will wear face masks (and gloves “when appropriate”) and will undergo wellness checks before each shift. Theaters will be cleaned often, and hand sanitizer will be available throughout the facility.
Patrons are encouraged to buy tickets in advance on the Marcus Theatres App or website (marcustheatres.com). You can also order concessions in advance using the app or website. Find out more details at the theater’s website.
Live music in downtown Racine
We’re still upset about the cancellation of the Kenosha Pops Concert Band’s season and the weekly Peanut Butter & Jam concerts, but you can find free, outdoor live music in downtown Racine, starting Saturday and running through Aug. 29.
Saturday Sounds on the Square performances will start in the Nash parking lot at 522 Sixth St. and move to Monument Square in August.
The Saturday concerts are 4:30 to 7 p.m. and will feature:
June 20: Fall Hazzard, ‘70s and ‘80s tunes, Nash parking lot
June 27: Mean Jake, classic rock, Nash parking lot
July 11: Stephen Hull Experience, blues and R&B, Nash parking lot
July 18: TBA, Nash parking lot
July 25: High Stakes Band, R&B, Nash parking lot
Aug. 8: Rocky Rose, original and contemporary tunes, Monument Square
Aug. 15: Yves Francois Rocambu Jazz, Monument Square
Aug. 22: Lake Effect, jazz, Monument Square
Aug. 29: Squad 51, classic rock, Monument Square
Friday’s concert series, Music on the Monument, is back for its 18th year, with free performances from 4:30 to 7 p.m.
Music on the Monument’s lineup:
June 26: Matthew Haeffel, original and contemporary tunes, Nash parking lot
July 3: TBA, Nash parking lot
July 10: Full Flavor, classic rock, Nash parking lot
July 17: Nick Ramsey & The Family, hip hop, funk and rock, Nash parking lot
July 24: Paffrath & Johnson, acoustic, original tunes, Nash parking lot
July 31: Bullfrog, classic rock, Nash parking lot
Aug. 7: Fourcast, acoustic music, Monument Square
Aug. 14: Touch of Gray, classic rock, Monument Square
Aug. 21: Earthmother, jam group, Monument Square
Aug. 28: Empty Bottle Boys & One Shot Jane, country music, Monument Square
Parking can be found at the Lake Avenue Ramp (300 Lake Ave.) and the McMynn Ramp (120 Seventh St.) for $2 all day. Metered street parking is also available. For more information about Music on the Monument and Saturday Sounds on the Square, visit racinedowntown.com.
Head for the trees!
The Boundless Adventures zipline and aerial park, which opened last spring in Bristol Woods County Park, is operating under COVID-19 guidelines established with help from the Kenosha County Division of Health, owner Lorrie Funtleyder said.
The venue, featuring nine ropes courses, is designed to challenge all skill levels with such obstacles as rope bridges, swinging logs and ziplines.
There are no walk-ins accepted. Reservations and waivers must be completed at three hours in advance of a visit. Guests are also asked to bring a mask to be worn at check-in. The course is open to people ages 7 and older. Admission is $41-$55, with discounts are available for groups. To make a reservation and for more information, call 262-924-8781 or log on at https://boundlessadventures.net/wi-park101 local ideas
No events? No problem!
While that sentiment isn’t entirely true — trying to promote the Kenosha area during the coronavirus shutdown is a huge challenge — staffers at the Kenosha Area Convention and Visitors Bureau have compiled a list called “COVID-19: 101 Things to See and Do” in this area.
This list — available online at www.VisitKenosha.com — looks markedly different from previous efforts, which were packed with busy events like outdoor concerts, festivals and other attractions. It also replaces the Spring/Summer 2020 FUN101 list, which shifted dramatically once the pandemic forced businesses to shutter and events to be canceled. The new list includes at-home experiences, to-go items and outdoor activities. A few caveats: Remember to maintain social distancing when out in public and keep in mind that this list, just like everything else these days, is subject to change.
Pringle Nature Center activities
The Pringle Nature Center, located at 9800 160th Ave. in Bristol Woods County Park, is closed, but the trails in the park remain open for exploring. Pringle is also offering themed nature activities while the site is closed. Visit the nature center website at www.pringlenc.org/free to find content. The website also lists other free, social distancing-friendly nature activities.
Museum programs
The Kenosha Public Museum, Civil War Museum and Dinosaur Discovery Museum are closed. The Kenosha History Center is also closed. However, fans of the Wednesday morning “Museum Munchkins” programs at the Kenosha Public Museum can still enjoy programs, broadcast through Facebook Live at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesdays through the Kenosha Public Museum Facebook page.
Library update
All area libraries are closed to visitors, but the Southwest Library and Northside Library are open for curbside pickups and returns. The library buildings are still closed to the public. The curbside service is 9 to 11 a.m. and noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
To arrange a pickup of library materials, call 262-564-6136 to talk to a librarian for advice on reading, viewing, or listening choices. Or, you can email at refdesk@mykpl.info. The materials will be gathered, and library staffers will call you when your materials are available and will set up a time for you to pick up your “order.”
Also, the Kenosha Public Library’s Digital Library is always available for cardholders. Explore the Digital Library at mykpl.info/digitallibrary.
