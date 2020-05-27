Stay safe but stay busy: Our weekly entertainment update

The Lake Geneva Cruise Line has been carrying passengers on narrated tours of Geneva Lake for several decades.
And they weren’t about to let a little thing like a global pandemic get in the way.
The boats are once again setting sail from the Riviera Boat Dock in downtown Lake Geneva, and the tour company has taken steps to ensure the passengers are staying safe.
The boats have all been designed “with open air access in mind,” said Bill Gage, president and owner of Gage Marine, which operates the boat tours.
Capacity has been reduced to 50 percent — to allow for social distancing space — and “pod seating ensures families remain together and never need to sit next to someone they don’t know.”
What hasn’t changed is the scenery and the history of Geneva Lake, which is ringed by historic mansions built by families with names such as Wrigley and Maytag.
For more information, call 262-248-6206 or go to www.lakegenevacruiseline.com. Tickets can be purchased in advance online or in person at the Riviera Boat Dock.
Scooby-Doo!
New to video on-demand is the animated film “Scoob!” — which was released for home viewing (and purchasing) after plans for a theatrical release were scuttled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Tribune News Service movie reviewer Katie Walsh said the 90-minute film “manages to be a real Scooby Snack” and that “the familiar tone and references to the larger Hanna-Barbera universe will delight longtime fans of the series.”
For families seeking some in-home entertainment, “Scoob!” is a treat, Walsh concludes.
101 local ideas
No events? No problem!
While that sentiment isn’t entirely true — trying to promote the Kenosha area during the coronavirus shutdown is a huge challenge — staffers at the Kenosha Area Convention and Visitors Bureau have compiled a list called “COVID-19: 101 Things to See and Do” in this area.
This list — available online at www.VisitKenosha.com — looks markedly different from previous efforts, which were packed with busy events like outdoor concerts, festivals and other attractions. It also replaces the Spring/Summer 2020 FUN101 list, which shifted dramatically once the pandemic forced businesses to shutter and events to be canceled.
The new list includes at-home experiences, to-go items and outdoor activities. A few caveats: Remember to maintain social distancing when out in public and keep in mind that this list, just like everything else these days, is subject to change.
Kids library programs
Join Kenosha Library staffers today for a Virtual Storytime. From 10:30 to 11 a.m., members of the library’s “storytime staff” will lead viewers through “some fun, interactive learning through books, songs, poems and more.” To see the program, log on at www.facebook.com/mykpl.info/
On Saturdays, the library hosts online “Tot Talks with Miss Hilary.” The free programs — a weekly parenting chat and virtual playgroup for children age 3 and younger and their caregivers — are 9:30 Saturday mornings.
The programs take place using the online meeting program Zoom and will include ideas for activities geared toward young children. Note: Registration is required. You can sign up on the library’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/mykpl.info/
Pringle Nature Center activities
The Pringle Nature Center, located at 9800 160th Ave. in Bristol Woods County Park, is closed, but the trails in the park remain open for exploring.
Also, the nature center is hosting a weekly Photo Challenge, open to children and adults. To participate, download the free challenge from the website — www.pringlenc.org/free — take a photo of each item as you check it off your list and post your challenge to Instagram or Facebook. Tag Pringle Nature Center in your favorite photo for a chance to win a free family membership. This week’s challenge, running through June 6, is “Textures.” Photos can include images of something smooth, something hard, something soft, something damp and even “something you can’t touch.”
Pringle Nature Center is also offering themed nature activities while the site is closed. Visit the nature center website at www.pringlenc.org/free to find content. A new theme is posted every two weeks. The website also lists other free, social distancing-friendly nature activities.
Museum programs
The Kenosha Public Museum, Civil War Museum and Dinosaur Discovery Museum are closed. The Kenosha History Center is also closed. However, fans of the Wednesday morning “Museum Munchkins” programs at the Kenosha Public Museum can still enjoy programs, broadcast through Facebook Live at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesdays through the Kenosha Public Museum Facebook page.
Museum staffers are posting videos on the museums’ social media account and websites that families can do at home.
Library update
All area libraries are closed to visitors, but the Southwest Library is open for curbside pickups and returns. The library building itself is still closed to the public. The curbside service is at the Southwest Library only, 7979 38th Ave., from 9 to 11 a.m. and noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
Starting June 2, curbside pickups and returns will also be available at the Northside Library, 1500 27th Ave.
To arrange a pickup of library materials, call 262-564-6136 to talk to a librarian for advice on reading, viewing, or listening choices. Or, you can email at refdesk@mykpl.info. The materials will be gathered, and library staffers will call you when your materials are available and will set up a time for you to pick up your “order.”
Patrons can return checked-out items to the Southwest Library drive-thru (and the Northside Library, starting June 2). Returns will be accepted 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. The drive-thru can accept books, DVDs, CDs and audiobooks.
Also, the Kenosha Public Library’s Digital Library is always available for cardholders. Explore the Digital Library at mykpl.info/digitallibrary.
