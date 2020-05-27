Stay safe but stay busy: Our weekly entertainment update

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Lake Geneva Cruise Line has been carrying passengers on narrated tours of Geneva Lake for several decades.

And they weren’t about to let a little thing like a global pandemic get in the way.

The boats are once again setting sail from the Riviera Boat Dock in downtown Lake Geneva, and the tour company has taken steps to ensure the passengers are staying safe.

The boats have all been designed “with open air access in mind,” said Bill Gage, president and owner of Gage Marine, which operates the boat tours.

Capacity has been reduced to 50 percent — to allow for social distancing space — and “pod seating ensures families remain together and never need to sit next to someone they don’t know.”

What hasn’t changed is the scenery and the history of Geneva Lake, which is ringed by historic mansions built by families with names such as Wrigley and Maytag.

For more information, call 262-248-6206 or go to www.lakegenevacruiseline.com. Tickets can be purchased in advance online or in person at the Riviera Boat Dock.

