Stay safe but stay busy: Our weekly entertainment update

Another week, another list of summer events being canceled.
This week’s cancellations include the Bristol Renaissance Faire, the Somers Fourth of July parade and the downtown bike race event Food, Folks & Spokes.
A decision on this summer’s Country Thunder music festival is expected June 9, but we’d be shocked if the event went on in Twin Lakes.
It’s ironic that the Renaissance Faire — which routinely features performers joking about the plague — has been shuttered this year because of the coronavirus, but visitors can look forward to more “huzzahs” in 2021. For information about ticket refunds and season passes, go to www.renfair.com/bristol.
On the brighter side, the Kenosha HarborMarket is hoping to open its outdoor season on June 27.
Located on Second Avenue, between 54th and 56th streets, HarborMarket will have a slightly different look this year, with safety protocols in place to encourage social distancing. For more details as the opening day nears, check the ,market’s Facebook page or go to the website, www.KenoshaHarborMarket.com.
Parking lot cinema
The coronavirus shutdown has left Wisconsin movie theaters shuttered, but the Marcus Theater chain has started a new “Parking Lot Cinema” venture.
Movies are projected outside on a 42-foot screen attached to the theater building, with customers parking in the lot.
So far, Marcus has opened Parking Lot Cinemas in two locations: Nebraska and the Majestic Cinema, north of Kenosha in Brookfield.
Marcus calls this “an outdoor cinema experience in the theater parking lot where guests view movies from the privacy and comfort of their own vehicle.”
All showings are double features. At the Majestic, “E.T.” and “Jurassic Park” are showing tonight. Coming up are: “Back to the Future” and “Jaws,” June 5-11, and “Goonies,” “Twister,” June 12-18.
Shows start at 9 p.m. (sundown). Tickets are available online only at www.marcustheatres.com. Tickets are $26.25 per carload; only one ticket per car is sold. Also, concessions can be ordered online, with pickup available at the venue. The theater restrooms are open for guests.
Marcus officials are hoping to expand to more theaters, including, we hope, the Renaissance Cinema in Sturtevant. Until then, pile a group into the old station wagon and head north!
‘Just Mercy’ film
The 2019 film “Just Mercy,” which chronicles courtroom struggles against racial injustice and mass incarceration, will be available to stream for free on digital platforms throughout June in the wake of George Floyd’s death, Warner Bros. announced Tuesday.
In the film, Michael B. Jordan plays attorney Bryan Stevenson, founder of the Equal Justice Initiative, who helps a character played by Jamie Foxx. It’s based on Stevenson’s 2014 memoir “Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption,” one of the books that has rocketed to the top of best-seller lists as protests have swept the country.
“We believe in the power of story,” Warner Bros. said. “Our film ‘Just Mercy,’ based on the life work of civil rights attorney Bryan Stevenson, is one resource we can humbly offer to those who are interested in learning more about the systemic racism that plagues our society.”
101 local ideas
No events? No problem!
While that sentiment isn’t entirely true — trying to promote the Kenosha area during the coronavirus shutdown is a huge challenge — staffers at the Kenosha Area Convention and Visitors Bureau have compiled a list called “COVID-19: 101 Things to See and Do” in this area.
This list — available online at www.VisitKenosha.com — looks markedly different from previous efforts, which were packed with busy events like outdoor concerts, festivals and other attractions. It also replaces the Spring/Summer 2020 FUN101 list, which shifted dramatically once the pandemic forced businesses to shutter and events to be canceled. The new list includes at-home experiences, to-go items and outdoor activities. A few caveats: Remember to maintain social distancing when out in public and keep in mind that this list, just like everything else these days, is subject to change.
Kids library programs
Join Kenosha Library staffers today for a Virtual Storytime. From 10:30 to 11 a.m., members of the library’s “storytime staff” will lead viewers through “some fun, interactive learning through books, songs, poems and more.” To see the program, log on at www.facebook.com/mykpl.info/
On Saturdays, the library hosts online “Tot Talks with Miss Hilary.” The free programs — a weekly parenting chat and virtual playgroup for children age 3 and younger and their caregivers — are 9:30 Saturday mornings.
The programs take place using the online meeting program Zoom and will include ideas for activities geared toward young children. Note: Registration is required. You can sign up on the library’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/mykpl.info/
Pringle Nature Center activities
The Pringle Nature Center, located at 9800 160th Ave. in Bristol Woods County Park, is closed, but the trails in the park remain open for exploring.
Also, the nature center is hosting a weekly Photo Challenge, open to children and adults. To participate, download the free challenge from the website — www.pringlenc.org/free — take a photo of each item as you check it off your list and post your challenge to Instagram or Facebook. Tag Pringle Nature Center in your favorite photo for a chance to win a free family membership. This week’s challenge, running through June 6, is “Textures.” Photos can include images of something smooth, something hard, something soft, something damp and even “something you can’t touch.”
Pringle Nature Center is also offering themed nature activities while the site is closed. Visit the nature center website at www.pringlenc.org/free to find content. A new theme is posted every two weeks. The website also lists other free, social distancing-friendly nature activities.
Museum programs
The Kenosha Public Museum, Civil War Museum and Dinosaur Discovery Museum are closed. The Kenosha History Center is also closed. However, fans of the Wednesday morning “Museum Munchkins” programs at the Kenosha Public Museum can still enjoy programs, broadcast through Facebook Live at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesdays through the Kenosha Public Museum Facebook page.
Museum staffers are posting videos on the museums’ social media account and websites that families can do at home.
Library update
All area libraries are closed to visitors, but the Southwest Library and Northside Library are open for curbside pickups and returns. The library buildings are still closed to the public. The curbside service is 9 to 11 a.m. and noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
To arrange a pickup of library materials, call 262-564-6136 to talk to a librarian for advice on reading, viewing, or listening choices. Or, you can email at refdesk@mykpl.info. The materials will be gathered, and library staffers will call you when your materials are available and will set up a time for you to pick up your “order.”
Also, the Kenosha Public Library’s Digital Library is always available for cardholders. Explore the Digital Library at mykpl.info/digitallibrary.
