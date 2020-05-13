Stay safe but stay busy: Our weekly entertainment update

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

No events? No problem!

While that sentiment isn’t entirely true — trying to promote the Kenosha area during the coronavirus shutdown is a huge challenge — staffers at the Kenosha Area Convention and Visitors Bureau have compiled a list called “COVID-19: 101 Things to See and Do” in this area.

This list — available online at www.VisitKenosha.com — looks markedly different from previous efforts, which were packed with busy events like outdoor concerts, festivals and other attractions. It also replaces the Spring/Summer 2020 FUN101 list, which shifted dramatically once the pandemic forced businesses to shutter and events to be canceled.

“It includes no events, not even August/September ones,” said Meridith Jumisko, the Visitors Bureau’s public relations director. “We put our heads together and got it done.”

The Visitors Bureau staff continues working at keeping the positive vibes going for this region, said Laura Tyunaitis, the bureau’s director of marketing.

“There is a lot of good and kindness coming through all this,” Tyunaitis said. “People are still going out to support small businesses, too.”