Stay safe but stay busy: Our weekly entertainment update

No events? No problem!
While that sentiment isn’t entirely true — trying to promote the Kenosha area during the coronavirus shutdown is a huge challenge — staffers at the Kenosha Area Convention and Visitors Bureau have compiled a list called “COVID-19: 101 Things to See and Do” in this area.
This list — available online at www.VisitKenosha.com — looks markedly different from previous efforts, which were packed with busy events like outdoor concerts, festivals and other attractions. It also replaces the Spring/Summer 2020 FUN101 list, which shifted dramatically once the pandemic forced businesses to shutter and events to be canceled.
“It includes no events, not even August/September ones,” said Meridith Jumisko, the Visitors Bureau’s public relations director. “We put our heads together and got it done.”
The Visitors Bureau staff continues working at keeping the positive vibes going for this region, said Laura Tyunaitis, the bureau’s director of marketing.
“There is a lot of good and kindness coming through all this,” Tyunaitis said. “People are still going out to support small businesses, too.”
The new list includes at-home experiences, to-go items and outdoor activities. A few caveats: Remember to maintain social distancing when out in public and keep in mind that this list, just like everything else these days, is subject to change.
Fun suggestions in the list include:
Walking, biking or driving through Kenosha’s four historic districts.
Enjoying the Sculpture Walk, which runs along the harbor and features a dozen works of art.
Enjoying the outdoors with a round of golf at Brighton Dale Links or Petrifying Springs Golf Course.
Playing disc golf at Fox River Park, Lincoln Park or Silver Lake Park.
Taking photos of one of Kenosha’s most recognized landmarks: the North Pier Lighthouse.
Viewing digital art displays on Lemon Street Gallery’s Facebook page.
Driving by and saying hello to the Abraham Lincoln statue in Library Park.
Submitting your best photos — taken at public locations in Kenosha County — to the Visitors Bureau’s Picture Your Kenosha Photo Contest.
Library programs for kids
Join Kenosha Library staffers today for a Virtual Storytime. From 10:30 to 11 a.m., members of the library’s “storytime staff” will lead viewers through “some fun, interactive learning through books, songs, poems and more.” To see the program, log on at www.facebook.com/mykpl.info/
On Saturdays, the library hosts online “Tot Talks with Miss Hilary.” The free programs — a weekly parenting chat and virtual playgroup for children age 3 and younger and their caregivers — are 9:30 Saturday mornings.
The programs take place using the online meeting program Zoom and will include ideas for activities geared toward young children. Note: Registration is required. You can sign up on the library’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/mykpl.info/
Pringle Nature Center activities
The Pringle Nature Center, located at 9800 160th Ave. in Bristol Woods County Park, is closed, but the trails in the park remain open for exploring.
Also, the nature center is hosting a weekly Photo Challenge, open to children and adults. To participate, download the free challenge from the website — www.pringlenc.org/free — take a photo of each item as you check it off your list and post your challenge to Instagram or Facebook. Tag Pringle Nature Center in your favorite photo for a chance to win a free family membership. This week’s challenge, running through May 23, is “Birds.” Photos can include images of a bird, a nest, an egg, a feather or a birdhouse.
Pringle Nature Center is also offering themed nature activities while the site is closed. Visit the nature center website at www.pringlenc.org/free to find content. A new theme is posted every two weeks. The website also lists other free, social distancing-friendly nature activities.
Museum programs
The Kenosha Public Museum, Civil War Museum and Dinosaur Discovery Museum are closed. The Kenosha History Center is also closed. However, fans of the Wednesday morning “Museum Munchkins” programs at the Kenosha Public Museum can still enjoy programs, broadcast through Facebook Live at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesdays through the Kenosha Public Museum Facebook page.
Museum staffers are posting videos on the museums’ social media account and websites that families can do at home.
Library update
All area libraries are closed to visitors, but the Southwest Library is open for curbside pickups and returns. The library building itself is still closed to the public.
The curbside service is at the Southwest Library only, 7979 38th Ave., from 9 to 11 a.m. and noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
To arrange a pickup of library materials, call 262-564-6136 to talk to a librarian for advice on reading, viewing, or listening choices. Or, you can email at refdesk@mykpl.info. The materials will be gathered, and library staffers will call you when your materials are available and will set up a time for you to pick up your “order.”
Patrons can return checked-out items to the Southwest Library drive-thru. Returns will be accepted 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. The drive-thru can accept books, DVDs, CDs and audiobooks.
Note: If you have items that cannot be returned through the drive-thru pull to curbside pickup parking and staff will assist you. Items that cannot go in the drive-thru return include toys, Storytime To Go Kits, eletronic devices (roku, hotspot, laptops, etc.) and magazines.
Also, the Kenosha Public Library’s Digital Library is always available for cardholders, including the library’s vast collection of eBooks, eMagazines, audiobooks, free music-streaming and learning resources. Explore the Digital Library at mykpl.info/digitallibrary.
