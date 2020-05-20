Stay safe but stay busy: Our weekly entertainment update

Carthage College’s Merely Players — a student improv comedy group that formed in 1993 and is one of the oldest collegiate improv groups in Wisconsin — isn’t letting a little thing like a campus-wide shutdown stop them from being creative.
The student organization is meeting once a week through video conferencing to perform for the Carthage community and the general public.
In improv comedy, the sketches are made up on the spot, making each performance unique.
The performances — dubbed “SkypeProv” — can be viewed for free on YouTube by searching “Carthage College Merely Players.”
The troupe is also hosting “Carthival 2020,” a special variety show that raises money for Feeding America, a nonprofit organization providing food for those in need.
This year’s event has moved to an online format debuting at 10 a.m. Monday. The show will include a collection of video submissions from the Carthage community, featuring music, comedy acts, and improv comedy from the Merely Players.
“Carthival is our signature end of the year event, so it feels good to be able to continue the tradition, even if it is in an alternate format this year,” said Adam Larson, Merely Players president and a member of the Carthage Class of 2020.
This is the first time Merely Players has done a fundraising event in conjunction with their performance. They hope to raise $800 for the charity. Carthival 2020 will be available on the Merely Players YouTube channel, and donations will be accepted through GoFundMe.
The group regularly performs for the Carthage community and general public. Earlier this month, Merely Players was named the Carthage College 2020 Student Organization of the Year.
“YouTube is a great platform to bring improv to everyone. If you can’t necessarily come to our shows, you can watch us anytime from anywhere in the world,” said Merely Players member Becca Robertson. She adds that “people could use some humor right now.”
Check YouTube frequently when you’re looking for a laugh. The Merely Players said they will post new videos several times a week.
Scooby-Doo!
New to video on-demand is the animated film “Scoob!” — which was released for home viewing (and purchasing) after plans for a theatrical release were scuttled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Tribune News Service movie reviewer Katie Walsh said the 90-minute film “manages to be a real Scooby Snack” and that “the familiar tone and references to the larger Hanna-Barbera universe will delight longtime fans of the series.”
For families seeking some in-home entertainment, “Scoob!” is a treat, Walsh concludes.
101 local ideas
No events? No problem!
While that sentiment isn’t entirely true — trying to promote the Kenosha area during the coronavirus shutdown is a huge challenge — staffers at the Kenosha Area Convention and Visitors Bureau have compiled a list called “COVID-19: 101 Things to See and Do” in this area.
This list — available online at www.VisitKenosha.com — looks markedly different from previous efforts, which were packed with busy events like outdoor concerts, festivals and other attractions. It also replaces the Spring/Summer 2020 FUN101 list, which shifted dramatically once the pandemic forced businesses to shutter and events to be canceled.
The new list includes at-home experiences, to-go items and outdoor activities. A few caveats: Remember to maintain social distancing when out in public and keep in mind that this list, just like everything else these days, is subject to change.
Kids library programs
Join Kenosha Library staffers today for a Virtual Storytime. From 10:30 to 11 a.m., members of the library’s “storytime staff” will lead viewers through “some fun, interactive learning through books, songs, poems and more.” To see the program, log on at www.facebook.com/mykpl.info/
On Saturdays, the library hosts online “Tot Talks with Miss Hilary.” The free programs — a weekly parenting chat and virtual playgroup for children age 3 and younger and their caregivers — are 9:30 Saturday mornings.
The programs take place using the online meeting program Zoom and will include ideas for activities geared toward young children. Note: Registration is required. You can sign up on the library’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/mykpl.info/
Pringle Nature Center activities
The Pringle Nature Center, located at 9800 160th Ave. in Bristol Woods County Park, is closed, but the trails in the park remain open for exploring.
Also, the nature center is hosting a weekly Photo Challenge, open to children and adults. To participate, download the free challenge from the website — www.pringlenc.org/free — take a photo of each item as you check it off your list and post your challenge to Instagram or Facebook. Tag Pringle Nature Center in your favorite photo for a chance to win a free family membership. This week’s challenge, running through Saturday, is “Birds.” Photos can include images of a bird, a nest, an egg, a feather or a birdhouse.
Pringle Nature Center is also offering themed nature activities while the site is closed. Visit the nature center website at www.pringlenc.org/free to find content. A new theme is posted every two weeks. The website also lists other free, social distancing-friendly nature activities.
Museum programs
The Kenosha Public Museum, Civil War Museum and Dinosaur Discovery Museum are closed. The Kenosha History Center is also closed. However, fans of the Wednesday morning “Museum Munchkins” programs at the Kenosha Public Museum can still enjoy programs, broadcast through Facebook Live at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesdays through the Kenosha Public Museum Facebook page.
Museum staffers are posting videos on the museums’ social media account and websites that families can do at home.
Library update
All area libraries are closed to visitors, but the Southwest Library is open for curbside pickups and returns. The library building itself is still closed to the public.
The curbside service is at the Southwest Library only, 7979 38th Ave., from 9 to 11 a.m. and noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
To arrange a pickup of library materials, call 262-564-6136 to talk to a librarian for advice on reading, viewing, or listening choices. Or, you can email at refdesk@mykpl.info. The materials will be gathered, and library staffers will call you when your materials are available and will set up a time for you to pick up your “order.”
Patrons can return checked-out items to the Southwest Library drive-thru. Returns will be accepted 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. The drive-thru can accept books, DVDs, CDs and audiobooks.
Also, the Kenosha Public Library’s Digital Library is always available for cardholders. Explore the Digital Library at mykpl.info/digitallibrary.
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
Here are photos sent to the Kenosha News by our readers showing us what they're doing at home to keep moving forward and pass the time during …
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.