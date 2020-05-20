Stay safe but stay busy: Our weekly entertainment update

This is the first time Merely Players has done a fundraising event in conjunction with their performance. They hope to raise $800 for the charity. Carthival 2020 will be available on the Merely Players YouTube channel, and donations will be accepted through GoFundMe.

The group regularly performs for the Carthage community and general public. Earlier this month, Merely Players was named the Carthage College 2020 Student Organization of the Year.

“YouTube is a great platform to bring improv to everyone. If you can’t necessarily come to our shows, you can watch us anytime from anywhere in the world,” said Merely Players member Becca Robertson. She adds that “people could use some humor right now.”

Check YouTube frequently when you’re looking for a laugh. The Merely Players said they will post new videos several times a week.

