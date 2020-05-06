Stay safe but stay busy!: Our weekly entertainment update

Pringle Nature Center is also offering themed nature activities while the site is closed. Visit the nature center website at www.pringlenc.org/free to find content. A new theme is posted every two weeks. The website also lists other free, social distancing-friendly nature activities.

Museum programs

The Kenosha Public Museum, Civil War Museum and Dinosaur Discovery Museum are closed. The Kenosha History Center is also closed. However, fans of the Wednesday morning “Museum Munchkins” programs at the Kenosha Public Museum can still enjoy programs, broadcast through Facebook Live at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesdays through the Kenosha Public Museum Facebook page.

Museum staffers are posting videos on the museums’ social media account and websites that families can do at home.

Library update

All area libraries are closed to visitors, but the Southwest Library is open for curbside pickups. The library building itself is still closed to the public. Starting Friday, the Southwest Library is also accepting returns

The curbside service is at the Southwest Library only, 7979 38th Ave., from 9 to 11 a.m. and noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.