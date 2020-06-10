Stay safe but stay busy: Our weekly entertainment update

The folks at Thompson Strawberry Farm have been welcoming fans to come and pick their own strawberries for more than 50 years.
And they weren’t about to let a little thing like a global pandemic get in the way.
The Thompson Strawberry Farm on Highway 50 in Bristol expects to open next week, after June 15.
“This is our favorite month of the year, and we are excited for another great strawberry season this year,” the strawberry farm’s Facebook Page says. “We are still a little over a week off from the start of the strawberry season. The plants are loaded with lots of green berries, but they need more sunshine and warm weather to ripen fully. We will post as soon as we know an opening date for picking.”
Note: Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the farm is “asking our customers to please use social distancing. Our pre-picked stand will have a rope to keep customers away from the berries.”
Face masks are not required for customers who are picking strawberries, however; farm officials “ask that everyone wears a mask while close to our employees or other customers. We look forward to seeing everyone for strawberries very soon!” To find out when the farm will open, check the website at www.thompsonstrawberryfarm.com or the Thompson Strawberry Farm’s Facebook page. The farm is located at 14000 75th St. (Highway 50), about a mile west of I-94. Note: Strawberry picking generally runs through about July 4.
Enjoy a drink with a view!
The Stella Hotel & Ballroom has reopened in downtown Kenosha, with the venue’s rooftop Crow’s Nest Bar opening today.
The outdoor bar is open weather permitting and offers views of the downtown area and Lake Michigan.
Cocktails and a limited menu are available, as are gas fire pits.
The rooftop area is open 4 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, 3 p.m. to midnight Fridays, 11 a.m. to midnight Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays. For more details, log on at https://stellahotel.com/crow-s-nest
Head for the trees!
The Boundless Adventures zipline and aerial park, which opened last spring in Bristol Woods County Park, is operating under COVID-19 guidelines established with help from the Kenosha County Division of Health, owner Lorrie Funtleyder said.
The venue, featuring nine ropes courses, is designed to challenge all skill levels with such obstacles as rope bridges, swinging logs and ziplines.
Being an outdoor venue, the courses offer “a natural, social distancing” Funtleyder said. As an added precaution, “we are limiting the number of guests to 20% of our normal capacity,” she said.
Communal gloves will not be used. Guests can bring a pair of gardening gloves or purchase a pair on site. Equipment is disinfected after each use, and the course is cleaned. Hand sanitizing stations are located throughout the park and park staff wear face shields and other appropriate PPE when harnessing guests.
There are no walk-ins accepted. Reservations and waivers must be completed at three hours in advance of a visit. Guests are also asked to bring a mask to be worn at check-in. Also, staff members will take ask health-related questions and take temperatures of each guest. The course is open to people ages 7 and older. Admission is $41-$55, with discounts are available for groups. To make a reservation and for more information, call 262-924-8781 or log on at https://boundlessadventures.net/wi-park
Racine Zoo concerts
The Racine Zoo is canceling all of its 2020 summer concerts, including the new Music at the Zoo Concerts, Animal Crackers Junior Concert Series and the long-running Animal Crackers Concert Series.
“This has been an incredibly difficult decision”, said Beth Heidorn, the zoo’s executive director. “The Racine Zoo’s Board of Directors made the decision to postpone the 2020 concerts at the Zoo until 2021. This is due in large part to the ongoing uncertainty surrounding large gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic.” All tickets purchased for 2020 concerts will be honored in 2021. For more information, email info@racinezoo.org.
Parking lot cinema
The coronavirus shutdown has left Wisconsin movie theaters shuttered, but the Marcus Theater chain has started a new “Parking Lot Cinema” venture.
Movies are projected outside on a 42-foot screen attached to the theater building, with customers parking in the lot.
So far, Marcus has opened Parking Lot Cinemas in three locations: Nebraska, Ohio and the Majestic Cinema, north of Kenosha in Brookfield.
All showings are double features. At the Majestic, “Back to the Future” and “Jaws” will be shown tonight, and “Goonies” and “Twister” are on tap June 12-18. Shows start at 9 p.m. (sundown). Tickets are available online only at www.marcustheatres.com. Tickets are $26.25 per carload; only one ticket per car is sold. Also, concessions can be ordered online, with pickup available at the venue. The theater restrooms are open for guests.
‘Just Mercy’ film
The 2019 film “Just Mercy,” which chronicles courtroom struggles against racial injustice and mass incarceration, will be available to stream for free on digital platforms through June 30 in the wake of George Floyd’s death, Warner Bros. announced.
In the film, Michael B. Jordan plays attorney Bryan Stevenson, founder of the Equal Justice Initiative, who helps a character played by Jamie Foxx. “We believe in the power of story,” Warner Bros. said. “Our film ‘Just Mercy,’ based on the life work of civil rights attorney Bryan Stevenson, is one resource we can humbly offer to those who are interested in learning more about the systemic racism that plagues our society.”
101 local ideas
No events? No problem!
While that sentiment isn’t entirely true — trying to promote the Kenosha area during the coronavirus shutdown is a huge challenge — staffers at the Kenosha Area Convention and Visitors Bureau have compiled a list called “COVID-19: 101 Things to See and Do” in this area.
This list — available online at www.VisitKenosha.com — looks markedly different from previous efforts, which were packed with busy events like outdoor concerts, festivals and other attractions. It also replaces the Spring/Summer 2020 FUN101 list, which shifted dramatically once the pandemic forced businesses to shutter and events to be canceled. The new list includes at-home experiences, to-go items and outdoor activities. A few caveats: Remember to maintain social distancing when out in public and keep in mind that this list, just like everything else these days, is subject to change.
Pringle Nature Center activities
The Pringle Nature Center, located at 9800 160th Ave. in Bristol Woods County Park, is closed, but the trails in the park remain open for exploring. Pringle is also offering themed nature activities while the site is closed. Visit the nature center website at www.pringlenc.org/free to find content. The website also lists other free, social distancing-friendly nature activities.
Museum programs
The Kenosha Public Museum, Civil War Museum and Dinosaur Discovery Museum are closed. The Kenosha History Center is also closed. However, fans of the Wednesday morning “Museum Munchkins” programs at the Kenosha Public Museum can still enjoy programs, broadcast through Facebook Live at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesdays through the Kenosha Public Museum Facebook page.
Library update
All area libraries are closed to visitors, but the Southwest Library and Northside Library are open for curbside pickups and returns. The library buildings are still closed to the public. The curbside service is 9 to 11 a.m. and noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
To arrange a pickup of library materials, call 262-564-6136 to talk to a librarian for advice on reading, viewing, or listening choices. Or, you can email at refdesk@mykpl.info. The materials will be gathered, and library staffers will call you when your materials are available and will set up a time for you to pick up your “order.”
Also, the Kenosha Public Library’s Digital Library is always available for cardholders. Explore the Digital Library at mykpl.info/digitallibrary.
