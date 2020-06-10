Stay safe but stay busy: Our weekly entertainment update

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The folks at Thompson Strawberry Farm have been welcoming fans to come and pick their own strawberries for more than 50 years.

And they weren’t about to let a little thing like a global pandemic get in the way.

The Thompson Strawberry Farm on Highway 50 in Bristol expects to open next week, after June 15.

“This is our favorite month of the year, and we are excited for another great strawberry season this year,” the strawberry farm’s Facebook Page says. “We are still a little over a week off from the start of the strawberry season. The plants are loaded with lots of green berries, but they need more sunshine and warm weather to ripen fully. We will post as soon as we know an opening date for picking.”

Note: Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the farm is “asking our customers to please use social distancing. Our pre-picked stand will have a rope to keep customers away from the berries.”