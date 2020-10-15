Stay safe but stay busy: Shakespeare, apples, art classes

As we head into October, we’re looking forward to Halloween fun. But there are still plenty of options for entertainment that don’t feature ghosts and witches.

We’re still dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, however, meaning you need to practice social distancing whenever possible and keep your mask handy. (Wear it ABOVE your nose, please!)

Now get out there and revel in the beauty of fall in the Midwest:

Digital Shakespeare

The fall theater season at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside continues with a comedic take on the works of William Shakespeare.

The frantic comedy “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged),” directed by Dylan Roberts, will be live streamed at 10 a.m. Oct. 16, 7 p.m. Oct. 17 and 2 p.m. Oct. 18. In this show, three actors attempt to perform everything written by Shakespeare in one evening’s worth of entertainment.

The first act features short versions of some of his works. In the second half, the actors perform “Hamlet” as a 40-minute version (complete with a full audience participation workshop), a five-minute version, a 40-second version, and then ... BACKWARDS.