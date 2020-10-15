Stay safe but stay busy: Shakespeare, apples, art classes

As we head into October, we’re looking forward to Halloween fun. But there are still plenty of options for entertainment that don’t feature ghosts and witches.
We’re still dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, however, meaning you need to practice social distancing whenever possible and keep your mask handy. (Wear it ABOVE your nose, please!)
Now get out there and revel in the beauty of fall in the Midwest:
Digital Shakespeare
The fall theater season at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside continues with a comedic take on the works of William Shakespeare.
The frantic comedy “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged),” directed by Dylan Roberts, will be live streamed at 10 a.m. Oct. 16, 7 p.m. Oct. 17 and 2 p.m. Oct. 18. In this show, three actors attempt to perform everything written by Shakespeare in one evening’s worth of entertainment.
The first act features short versions of some of his works. In the second half, the actors perform “Hamlet” as a 40-minute version (complete with a full audience participation workshop), a five-minute version, a 40-second version, and then ... BACKWARDS.
Virtual tickets are free and must be requested. Go to www.uwp.edu/therita/theatreperformances.cfm and scroll down through the fall semester shows. Each show has a “request ticket” square at the bottom of the show description. Clicking on that box brings you to a page where you can receive “virtual tickets” to the show’s live stream. Requests will be granted in the order they are received until the maximum number of virtual guests has been reached.
Apple picking
It’s high season at Apple Holler, which means cars stack up outside the venue, located off I-94 at Highway KR in Yorkville. If you can get there during the week, you might not have to park three states away.
Apple picking is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Varieties being picked now include Rosalee, Cameo, Macoun, Snowsweet, Jonathan, Golden Delicious, Crimson Crisp, Shizuka and Cortland apples.
Visitors are asked to stay a minimum of 6 feet (preferably more) away from other visitors and staff at all times. Also, all visitors must wear a face mask. Visitors will also find several outdoor handwashing stations available for use. The venue’s indoor restaurant’s main dining room, bakery, gift shop, and farm park remain closed at this time, but the orchard market and Cider & Bakery Barn are open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. For details about pricing and apple picking procedures, go to www.appleholler.com.
Art classes
The Kenosha Art Association — which has adapted to offering in-person classes at Kemper Center during the COVID-19 global pandemic — is offering a new slate of classes:
Breast Cancer Awareness Spa Bag Class: Class is 10 a.m. to noon or 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 20. Participants will decorate a pink tote bag and make spa-type items to put into the bag. Note: The bags are designed for personal use, or you can give a bag to a cancer survivor. Part of the proceeds from class fees will be donated to Circle of Hope in Kenosha, which helps breast cancer patients. $30 ($20 for KAA members). Minimum class size is five people; maximum size is 10 people.
Watercolor Painting with Barbara Farrell: The six-week classes meet 9 a.m. to noon. Thursday or Friday mornings, starting Oct. 22 or 23. $85 ($75 for KAA members). Note: Bring your own supplies. There are no classes on Thanksgiving or the Friday after the holiday (Nov. 26-27). Minimum class size is five people; maximum size is 10 people.
Drawing with Jill Montgomery: 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, Nov. 3, 10 and 17. Participants should bring their own sketch book and learn assorted techniques and a variety of media. $55 ($50 for KAA members). Drawing utensils are provided.
Ornaments with Jill Montgomery: Class is 1 to 3 p.m. or 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 5. Participants will use alcohol inks and paint to create holiday ornaments. $35 ($30 for KAA members). Materials are included. Minimum class size is five people; maximum size is 10 people.
Needle Felted Christmas Ornaments: Class is 1 to 3 p.m. or 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 19. $35 ($30 for KAA members). Materials are included. Minimum class size is five people; maximum size is 10 people.
For all classes: The KAA reserves the right to cancel a class and will provide a full refund. Most KAA classes are geared for adults but are open to high school juniors and older. For more information, call the KAA at 262-654-0065, email info@kenoshaartassociation.com or visit the website, www.KenoshaArtAssociation.org. Class size is limited; sign up early to avoid missing out.
Woman’s Club fundraiser
The Zion, Ill., Woman’s Club is hosting a Fall Fundraiser on the club’s Facebook page.
The fundraiser is Oct. 19-30 and will feature a variety of items for sale. To see the items, starting Monday, hold down the control key on your keyboard and left click with your mouse on this link: www.facebook.com/GFWC-Zion-Womans-Club
The site will be continuously monitored to note “sold” items, club members said. For questions or more details about an item, call Marilyn Goodman at 847-246-3506. Payment is by credit card online or cash/check upon delivery. All proceeds go to Club projects, including an annual scholarship to a Zion-Benton Township High School student.
Back to nature
This fall, the Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum, 880 Green Bay Road in Somers is featuring two new outdoor exhibits.
A new trail meandering through the woods features the children’s book “Over in the Meadow” by Ezra Jack Keats. This is part of Hawthorn’s StoryWalk program. The book will be in this trail through October. In November, another children’s book will be featured on a different trail.
Also, this Halloween season brings a spooky exhibit called “The Beasts of the Woods” to Hawthorn Hollow’s historic Teuscher Pet Cemetery. Visitors are welcome to wander through the pet cemetery and discover the nature-inspired art. Both exhibits are free, as is admission to Hawthorn Hollow. Donations are accepted.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!