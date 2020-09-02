Stay safe but stay busy: Tinseltown reopens, with 'Tenet' on the big screen

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The city of Kenosha ended its curfew Wednesday, as the violence that plagued our city subsided.

Still, many local venues had shut their doors (at least temporarily), making it more important than ever to call ahead to see if an event is still going on.

Oh, and the coronavirus is still raging, too.

But that doesn’t mean you have to avoid getting out:

Go the movies

Kenosha’s Tinseltown Theatre reopened its doors, and there’s a new movie playing: Christopher Nolan’s time-bending “Tenet.” Other movies playing in town include the Russell Crowe thriller “Unhinged,” “Words on Bathroom Walls” (a drama about a teen who is diagnosed with schizophrenia and who dreams of becoming a chef), the X-man film “The New Mutants” and the heartwarming comedy “The Personal History of David Copperfield.”