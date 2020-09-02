Stay safe but stay busy: Tinseltown reopens, with 'Tenet' on the big screen

The city of Kenosha ended its curfew Wednesday, as the violence that plagued our city subsided.
Still, many local venues had shut their doors (at least temporarily), making it more important than ever to call ahead to see if an event is still going on.
Oh, and the coronavirus is still raging, too.
But that doesn’t mean you have to avoid getting out:
Go the movies
Kenosha’s Tinseltown Theatre reopened its doors, and there’s a new movie playing: Christopher Nolan’s time-bending “Tenet.” Other movies playing in town include the Russell Crowe thriller “Unhinged,” “Words on Bathroom Walls” (a drama about a teen who is diagnosed with schizophrenia and who dreams of becoming a chef), the X-man film “The New Mutants” and the heartwarming comedy “The Personal History of David Copperfield.”
Note: Face masks are mandatory for all customers and may only be removed for eating and drinking. Also, all public and “high-touch spaces” will be sanitized every 30 minutes. Each auditorium will be disinfected every morning, and all handrails and occupied seats, along with those on either side, will be sanitized between show times. There will also be seat wipes and ample hand sanitizer available for customer uses.
Customers are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance online and use contactless payment methods for a more contact-free experience. For tickets and more information, go to www.cinemark.com or call Tinseltown, 262-942-8537.
Hit the beach!
There’s still time to enjoy some late, late summer beach time: Lake Michigan beaches include the city’s Simmons Island Beach — a hugely popular sandy spot — along with Pennoyer Park Beach, Southport Beach, Eichelman Park Beach and Prairie Shores Beach in Carol Beach, located south of 100th Street on Lakeshore Drive in Pleasant Prairie.
All the Lake Michigan beaches offer great views of the greatest of the Great Lakes, but it’s important to use caution. Lake Michigan is beautiful, but it can also be dangerous and an undertow can overpower even the strongest swimmers. Note: Admission and parking are free at all these beaches. There are no lifeguards at any Lake Michigan beaches. Also, the lake bottom is rocky. Make sure to pack aqua shoes or sport sandals.
Farther west, popular beaches can be found at Old Settlers Park in Paddock Lake and Silver Lake County Park.
Library hours expand
The Kenosha Public Library’s book clubs are now meeting online. Everyone is welcome. Registration is required for the online book clubs. Sign up on the library’s Facebook page to find out about book clubs and upcoming meetings at www.facebook.com/mykpl.info/
The Simmons Library and Uptown Library are now open to the public Mondays to Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. (Masks are required to enter a library.) Curbside pickup continues at the Northside and Southwest Libraries from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays through Saturdays. Check out the website (www.mykpl.info) or the Kenosha Public Library’s Facebook page for free virtual programs for all ages.
Pringle Nature Center activities
The Pringle Nature Center, located at 9800 160th Ave. in Bristol Woods County Park, is closed, but the trails in the park remain open for exploring.
The center is also offering themed nature activities while the site is closed. Visit the nature center website at www.pringlenc.org/free to find content. A new theme is posted every two weeks. The website also lists other free, social distancing-friendly nature activities.
Museum programs
The Kenosha Public Museum, Civil War Museum and Dinosaur Discovery Museum are closed temporarily. However, fans of the Wednesday morning “Museum Munchkins” programs at the Kenosha Public Museum can still enjoy programs on the museum’s YouTube Channel (search “Kenosha Public Museums”). Museum staffers are posting videos on the museums’ social media account and websites that families can do at home.
Wustum Museum reopens
In Racine, the Wustum Museum of Fine Arts has reopened after nearly six months of closure due to the global pandemic.
The featured exhibit, running through Nov. 28, is “Wisconsin Photography 2020.”
The 2020 exhibit includes 83 pieces by 29 artists, selected from a total of 1,040 works submitted by 104 photographers and videographers. Since the first Wisconsin Photography exhibition in 1979, the Racine Art Museum has purchased works for the museum’s permanent collection. Through these acquisitions, RAM has assembled a vibrant record of Wisconsin photographers and their career developments. For details, go to www.ramart.org. Admission is free. Note: Face masks are required inside the museum.
Streaming at home
If you do want some in-home entertainment, Disney will make “Mulan” available Friday on its new Disney+ streaming service for $29.99. Piped straight into consumers’ living rooms for $29.99 above and beyond the monthly $6.99 subscription, “Mulan” is a big jump in pricing for what Hollywood calls premium video on demand, the industry term for theatrical releases that go to streaming early — or first — at a markup.
Will customers go for it? A survey by the Hollywood Reporter found that one in five Disney+ subscribers said they’d be “very interested” and 23% “somewhat interested” in “Mulan” at that price. Disney CEO Bob Chapek reported early this month during the company’s earnings call that the new streaming platform had amassed 60.5 million global subscribers.
Painting downtown Addie Murray.jpg
Painting downtown Bill Siel.jpg
Painting downtown Dakini Healing Arts angel.jpg
Painting downtown Dakini Healing Arts.jpg
Painting downtown equal mural.jpg
Painting downtown heart mural.jpg
Painting downtown info.jpg
Painting downtown Joyce Murray.jpg
Painting downtown Katie Dylewski-Verberne.jpg
Painting downtown Lisa Bigalke.jpg
Painting downtown Pat Mangi.jpg
Painting downtown teens.jpg
Painting downtown volunteer center.jpg
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!