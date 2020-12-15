Stay safe but stay busy with local entertainment options

As we head into the holiday season, we’re looking forward to decorating trees, wrapping gifts and putting up colorful decorations.
We’re still dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, however, meaning you need to practice social distancing whenever possible and keep your mask handy. (Wear it ABOVE your nose, please!):
Lakeside Players show
In a year when so many events have gone online only, Kenosha’s Lakeside Players community theater troupe is performing an in-person holiday show.
“A Christmas Story” continues this weekend at the Rhode Center for the Arts.
Humorist Jean Shepherd’s memoir of growing up in the Midwest in the 1940s follows 9-year-old Ralphie Parker in his quest to get a genuine Red Ryder BB gun under the tree for Christmas. Ralphie pleads his case before his mother, his teacher and even Santa Claus himself at Higbee’s Department Store. Their consistent response: “You’ll shoot your eye out!”
All the elements from the beloved 1983 motion picture are here, including the family’s temperamental, exploding furnace; Scut Farkas, the school bully; the boys’ experiment with a wet tongue on a frozen pole; the Little Orphan Annie decoder pin; and Ralphie’s father winning a lamp shaped like a woman’s leg.
Here are the details:
What: “A Christmas Story”
Where: Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St.
Performances: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday (Dec. 18-19) and 2 p.m. Sunday (Dec. 20)
Details: The Lakeside Players community theater troupe is performing the stage version of humorist Jean Shepherd’s memoir of growing up in the Midwest in the 1940s. The story of 9-year-old Ralphie Parker’s quest to get a genuine Red Ryder BB gun under the tree for Christmas was adapted for a 1983 movie that has become a holiday favorite.
Tickets: Call 262-657-7529 or email info@rhodecenter.org.
More information: www.rhodecenter.org
COVID-19 guidelines: Masks are required to be worn at all times inside the theater, and capacity is limited.
Artistree at Lemon Street
Through Dec. 24, the annual Artistree Giftable Art Show & Sale is at Lemon Street Gallery & Artspace, 4601 Sheridan Road. Each year, between member artists have their artwork for sale at this event. For more information, call 262-605-4745. The gallery is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays.
Durkee Mansion, Anderson Arts Center
The historic Durkee Mansion and the chapel at the Kemper Center, 6501 Third Ave., are decorated for the holiday season. The 1861 mansion, once owned by Sen. Charles Durkee, is a local landmark.
This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the mansion ans chapel are only open for private tours, available weekdays through Jan. 6. The cost is $25 for a one-hour timeslot for up to 10 people. Walk-ins are not available. Reserve a time in advance by calling 262-925-8040 or online at www.kempercenter.com.
Also open is the Anderson Arts Center, 6603 third Ave., from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays, showcasing the Winter Juried Exhibition. The Arts Center is also decorated for the holidays and features a collection of nutcrackers. Admission is free. Note: Masks are required to be worn inside Kemper Center buildings.
Gnomes at Pringle Nature Center
Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave. (located inside Bristol Woods County Park), is hosting a "Holiday Gnome Hunt" through Dec. 31.
Five gnomes have been attached to trees in different locations along the red trail in Bristol Woods County Park.
Visitors are invited to photograph all five gnomes and send them to Pringle by Dec. 31. If you post the five photos to Pringle, you will be entered in a drawing to win a free Pringle Nature Center 2021 family membership. To share your photos, tag Pringle Nature Center on Facebook or Instagram (make sure the post is set to "public"), or via email (naturalist@pringlenc.org). For more information, go to www.pringlenc.org/events.
Pringle is also hosting its annual Winter Solstice Night Hike on Saturday (Dec. 19).
The hike celebrates the cultural and natural history of the winter solstice, the longest night of the year. Participants will check in at Pringle Nature Center during one of three designated time slots (6, 6:30 or 7 p.m.) before embarking on a self-guided, interactive night hike through the trails of Bristol Woods, finishing at a yule log. Pre-registration is required. The cost is $5 ($3.75 for Friends of Pringle.) Sign up at www.pringlenc.org/events.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!