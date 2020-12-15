Stay safe but stay busy with local entertainment options

Durkee Mansion, Anderson Arts Center

The historic Durkee Mansion and the chapel at the Kemper Center, 6501 Third Ave., are decorated for the holiday season. The 1861 mansion, once owned by Sen. Charles Durkee, is a local landmark.

This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the mansion ans chapel are only open for private tours, available weekdays through Jan. 6. The cost is $25 for a one-hour timeslot for up to 10 people. Walk-ins are not available. Reserve a time in advance by calling 262-925-8040 or online at www.kempercenter.com.

Also open is the Anderson Arts Center, 6603 third Ave., from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays, showcasing the Winter Juried Exhibition. The Arts Center is also decorated for the holidays and features a collection of nutcrackers. Admission is free. Note: Masks are required to be worn inside Kemper Center buildings.

Gnomes at Pringle Nature Center

Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave. (located inside Bristol Woods County Park), is hosting a "Holiday Gnome Hunt" through Dec. 31.

Five gnomes have been attached to trees in different locations along the red trail in Bristol Woods County Park.