Stay safe but stay busy with local entertainment options

Visitors are invited to photograph all five gnomes and send them to Pringle by Dec. 31. If you post the five photos to Pringle, you will be entered in a drawing to win a free Pringle Nature Center 2021 family membership. To share your photos, tag Pringle Nature Center on Facebook or Instagram (make sure the post is set to “public”), or via email (naturalist@pringlenc.org). For more information, go to www.pringlenc.org/events.

Holiday movies

While a lot of movie theaters are closed across the country, Kenosha’s Tinseltown Theater — part of the Cinemark theater chain — is open and is hosting some special showings this holiday season.

Movies opening Friday include “News of the World,” a Western (remember those?) starring Tom Hanks; the thriller “Promising Young Woman,” starring Carey Mulligan; and, the biggest one of all, “Wonder Woman 1984.” With Gal Gadot returning as the superhero, “Wonder Woman 1984” fast-forwards from 1918 to the “greed is good” decade.