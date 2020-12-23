Stay safe but stay busy with local entertainment options

It’s Christmas Eve, which means you’re either busy wrapping those last-minute gifts or looking to relax — because you got all those gifts wrapped weeks ago.
This is a very different holiday season, with most events canceled (or available for online streaming only).
Still, there are options for getting out of the house.
We’re still dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, however, meaning you need to practice social distancing whenever possible and keep your mask handy. (Wear it ABOVE your nose, please!):
Artistree at Lemon Street
Need last-minute gifts — for yourself or others? Head to the annual Artistree Giftable Art Show & Sale at Lemon Street Gallery & Artspace, 4601 Sheridan Road. Each year, member artists have their artwork for sale at this event. For more information, call 262-605-4745. The gallery is open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today (Dec. 24) for holiday shoppers.
Gnomes at Pringle Nature Center
Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave. (located inside Bristol Woods County Park), is hosting a “Holiday Gnome Hunt” through Dec. 31.
Five gnomes have been attached to trees in different locations along the red trail in Bristol Woods County Park.
Visitors are invited to photograph all five gnomes and send them to Pringle by Dec. 31. If you post the five photos to Pringle, you will be entered in a drawing to win a free Pringle Nature Center 2021 family membership. To share your photos, tag Pringle Nature Center on Facebook or Instagram (make sure the post is set to “public”), or via email (naturalist@pringlenc.org). For more information, go to www.pringlenc.org/events.
Holiday movies
While a lot of movie theaters are closed across the country, Kenosha’s Tinseltown Theater — part of the Cinemark theater chain — is open and is hosting some special showings this holiday season.
Movies opening Friday include “News of the World,” a Western (remember those?) starring Tom Hanks; the thriller “Promising Young Woman,” starring Carey Mulligan; and, the biggest one of all, “Wonder Woman 1984.” With Gal Gadot returning as the superhero, “Wonder Woman 1984” fast-forwards from 1918 to the “greed is good” decade.
If you’re looking for some Christmas Eve holiday tinsel, Tinseltown is showing our favorite version of the Charles Dickens classic: “The Muppets Christmas Carol,” with showings at 12:55, 3:25 and 5:55 p.m. today (Dec. 24). Tickets for this holiday Comeback Classic are $5 for adults and $3 for children and senior citizens.
In addition to movie screenings, customers can book a Private Watch Party. A Cinemark Private Watch Party allows guests to rent an entire auditorium for up to 20 people for $99. Tickets and movie choices are available at cinemark.com and on the Cinemark app.
Note: Face masks are mandatory at Tinseltown for all customers and may only be removed for eating and drinking. Customers are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance online and use contactless payment methods for a more contact-free experience. For tickets and more information, go to www.cinemark.com or call Tinseltown, 262-942-8537.