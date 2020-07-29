Stay safe but stay busy: Your weekly entertainment update

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As we head into August, events continue to heat up in this area, even operating under COVID-19 restrictions:

Now we’re rolling!

The city of Kenosha’s streetcars will be running downtown again, starting Saturday.

New procedures have been put in place for operating the streetcars in a COVID-19 world, including new Plexiglas “sneeze guard” barriers placed at the front of each vehicle. Also, to make social distancing easier, no more than 15 people will be allowed on board at a time. Masks are encouraged but not required.

The streetcars — which run on a two-mile loop that provides views of Lake Michigan, HarborPark, downtown and the Metra train station — have been idle since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The city has seven streetcars, which started operating in June of 2000.

Each car is painted in the colors and lettering of a North American city that operated the cars in the 1940s and 1950s — Pittsburgh, Cincinnati, Toronto, Chicago, Johnstown, Pa., Philadelphia and San Francisco.

Six of the cars were operated by the Toronto Transportation Commission from 1951 to 1995. The seventh car operated in Philadelphia from 1948 to 1993.