Stay safe but stay busy: Your weekly entertainment update

As we head into the Fourth of July Weekend, area fireworks shows have been canceled — and we’re REALLY tired of all the non-official fireworks we hear going off in our neighborhood every night — but that doesn’t mean you can’t stay busy.
Events are starting to heat up a bit in this area, even operating under COVID-19 restrictions:
Kenosha Library plans, expansions
You can get a jump on a big reading project, or at least the 2021 NEA Big Rea , which is coming back to Kenosha next year.
The beloved community program will be celebrating its 10th year in Kenosha with the bestseller “Lab Girl” by Hope Jahren. “Lab Girl” is the multi-award-winning 2016 memoir by American geochemist, geobiologist, and professor Hope Jahren. This book has something for every reader exploring themes of family, wellness, science, and passion.
Keep an eye out for programming and partnership announcements on the library website and on social media.
Simmons Library and Uptown Library have also expanded hours open to the public. Hours for both locations are as follows: Mondays to Saturdays: 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m.
Curbside pickup continues at the Northside and Southwest Libraries between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays through Saturdays.
All Kenosha Public Library locations will be closed Friday and Saturday in observation of the July 4th holiday.
Check out the website (www.mykpl.info) or the Kensha Public Library’s Facebook page for free virtual programs for all ages.
Let’s go to the movies!
Kenosha’s Tinseltown Theatre reopens Friday, joining the Marcus Renaissance Cinema on Highway 20 in Racine, which reopened June 19.
Tinseltown, 7101 70th Court, which is part of the Cinemark theater chain, lists new procedures on its website, including “greatly enhanced cleanliness, sanitizing and safety measures at every step of your movie-going experience.” For more details about the theater’s guidelines, go to www.cinemark.com.
As theaters reopen across the U.S., the “new normal” will include social distancing, asking people who are feeling sick to stay home and encouraging patrons to wear face masks. Theaters will be cleaned often, and hand sanitizer will be available.
Due to the shutdown of Hollywood productions and delayed opening dates for summer releases, the slate of movies is a mix of pre-COVID-19 holdovers, indie films and older titles.
At Tinseltown, the first week back will feature films dubbed “Comeback Classics,” including the original summer blockbuster — 1975’s “Jaws,” celebrating its 35th anniversary by terrorizing theatergoers all over again. The thriller, about a great white shark stalking swimmers, was directed by a young filmmaker named Steven Spielberg and stars a mechanical shark named Bruce.
Other classic titles showing at Tinseltown starting Friday are “The Matrix,” “Austin Powers,” Back to the Future,” “Blade Runner (Final Cut),” “Space Jam,” “Mean Girls” and the original “Ghostbusters.”
Those oldies will be joined by “Mad Max: Fury Road,” “Jumanji: The Next Level,” “The Hunt,” “Sonic the Hedgehog,” “Get Out,” “The Invisible Man,” “Wonder Woman” and “The Lego Movie.” For tickets and more information, go to www.cinemark.com or call Tinseltown, 262-942-8537.
The Marcus Renaissance Cinema is also showing older releases. New procedures at that theater include encouraging patrons to wear face masks. Also, the theater staffers will wear face masks (and gloves “when appropriate”) and will undergo wellness checks before each shift. Patrons are encouraged to buy tickets in advance on the Marcus Theatres App or website (marcustheatres.com). You can also order concessions in advance using the app or website. Find out more details at the theater’s website.
Children’s art programs
The Anderson Arts Center reopened in June — with some new restrictions — and is offering a few “stand-alone” art programs for children in August.
Although the full Summer Art Camp for children was canceled this year, the Anderson Arts Center has announced three arts programs:
“Potting Plants,” for ages 5 to 9, is 9 to 11 a.m. Aug. 1 in Kemper Center’s Faulkner Building. Children will paint pots and then plant and learn how to take care of their own flowers. $35 per student includes all supplies.
“Art Strings,” for ages 13 to 17, is 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 8 in the Faulkner Building. Teens will create a piece of artwork out of a guitar using mixed media. All finished guitars will be displayed and for sale in the Anderson Arts Center from October to January. Guitars donated by Guitars for Vets. $40 per student includes all supplies.
“Paint like Bob Ross,” for ages 10-17, is 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 22 in the Faulkner Building. Participants will learn how to paint a nature scene using techniques made famous by painter Bob Ross. $45 per student includes all supplies. All supplies for each class are included in the registration cost. Pre-registration is required. Call 262-653-0481 to register or go online for more information at www.andersonartscenter.com.
The Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave., is open 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. The public is invited to view the current exhibits — “Artistic Expression from a Diverse Collection” by the League of Milwaukee Artists and “Renewal” by members of the Area Artists Group — on display through Aug. 29. The gift shop is also open. COVID-19 Changes: Only 10 people will be allowed inside at one time, and everyone who is inside the building must wear a face mask. Admission is free.
Downtown markets
Kenosha now has two outdoor markets on Saturdays.
The Kenosha HarborMarket, located on Second Avenue, between 54th and 56th streets, just west of the museums, is open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. The market features its usual assortment of fresh fruits and vegetables, meats, eggs, baked goods, ready-to-eat foods, plants, personal care products and more. The market started in 2003, adding an indoor winter market in 2008.
HarborMarket will have a slightly different look this year, with safety protocols in place to encourage social distancing. Remember: Pets are not permitted in the main corridor. For more details, check the market’s Facebook page or go to the website, www.KenoshaHarborMarket.com.
New this year is the Kenosha Public Market, also open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday (early bird shopping starts at 8:30 a.m. for senior citizens and shoppers with disabilities). The market will offer fresh produce and prepared foods.
The market is set up between Sixth and Eighth avenues and 52nd and 54th streets (south and west of the Kenosha Municipal Building). The main entrance is on Eighth Avenue. This market, too, is following social distancing guidelines. For more details, including a vendor list and market map, go to www.kenoshapublicmarkets.com. Also, online ordering is available through the market’s online store KPM2GO (on the website).
Other markets
The Westosha Senior Community Center has a farmer’s market weekdays 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Veggies are picked daily and, on Saturdays, visitors can tour the center’s healing garden. The center is located at 19200 93rd St.
The flea market and the Twin Lakes Farmers Market is open on Sundays. It is located outside Adcock’s Farm & Co. gift shop at 215 S. Lake Avenue. The market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sundays. Booths are spaced six feet apart and vendors will be wearing masks. There are also two food trucks.
Wilmot Flea Market, which charges an admission of $2 for adults and $1 for seniors and children ages 6-14, is open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays.
The market in Burlington in Whemhoff Square, is located at the intersection of Pine and Washington streets next to the Burlington Public Library. It is open every Thursday from 3-7 p.m.
The Lake Geneva market is located at Horticulture Hall, 330 Broad St. and is open every Thursday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Summer at ‘The Rita’
While in-person events are on hold, UW-Parkside’s music and theater faculty members are hosting live streaming theater and music events. Also, two virtual art exhibitions are available online.
On “Melodious Mondays,” the music department hosts a series of live stream interviews and music highlighting the work of four Parkside faculty. UW-Parkside also has some virtual exhibitions available to view at any time, including Deb Sokolow’s “Loose History” and Sky Hopinka’s video exhibit.
The live stream interviews are:
- 7 p.m. July 13: Parkside Range with Ami Bouterse and Kalyn Harwood, interviewed by Donna Hewitt
7 p.m. July 27: James Crowley, interviewed by Laura Rexroth
7 p.m. Aug. 10: Alvaro Garcia, interviewed by James Kinchen
For more information on events at The Rita, visit uwp.edu/rita.
Pringle Nature Center activities
The Pringle Nature Center, located at 9800 160th Ave. in Bristol Woods County Park, is closed, but the trails in the park remain open for exploring. Pringle is also offering themed nature activities while the site is closed. Visit the nature center website at www.pringlenc.org/free to find content. Visit the website for videos and craft supply lists, as well as a bunch of other free, family-friendly nature activities.
101 local ideas
Fewer local events? No problem!
While that sentiment isn’t entirely true — trying to promote the Kenosha area during the coronavirus shutdown is a huge challenge — staffers at the Kenosha Area Convention and Visitors Bureau have compiled a list called “COVID-19: 101 Things to See and Do” in this area.
This list — available online at www.VisitKenosha.com — looks markedly different from previous efforts, which were packed with busy events like outdoor concerts, festivals and other attractions. It also replaces the Spring/Summer 2020 FUN101 list, which shifted dramatically once the pandemic forced businesses to shutter and events to be canceled. The new list includes at-home experiences, to-go items and outdoor activities. A few caveats: Remember to maintain social distancing when out in public and keep in mind that this list, just like everything else these days, is subject to change.
