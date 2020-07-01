Stay safe but stay busy: Your weekly entertainment update

“Potting Plants,” for ages 5 to 9, is 9 to 11 a.m. Aug. 1 in Kemper Center’s Faulkner Building. Children will paint pots and then plant and learn how to take care of their own flowers. $35 per student includes all supplies.

“Art Strings,” for ages 13 to 17, is 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 8 in the Faulkner Building. Teens will create a piece of artwork out of a guitar using mixed media. All finished guitars will be displayed and for sale in the Anderson Arts Center from October to January. Guitars donated by Guitars for Vets. $40 per student includes all supplies.

“Paint like Bob Ross,” for ages 10-17, is 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 22 in the Faulkner Building. Participants will learn how to paint a nature scene using techniques made famous by painter Bob Ross. $45 per student includes all supplies. All supplies for each class are included in the registration cost. Pre-registration is required. Call 262-653-0481 to register or go online for more information at www.andersonartscenter.com.