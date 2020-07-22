Stay safe but stay busy: Your weekly entertainment update

Concessions will be available for purchase, and there’s a beer garden for those age 21 and older.

Families can also enjoy a playground and petting zoo. Filmgoers should bring blankets and lawn chairs.

Tickets are $10 per person for each film. Children age 2 and younger will be admitted free of charge. Note: Social distancing rules will be in place, and face masks are recommended (and will be for sale). Hand washing and sanitizing stations will be present. For more information and to purchase tickets in advance, go to www.downtownkenosha.org/flicks/

Kenosha Library plans, expansions

You can get a jump on a big reading project, or at least the 2021 NEA Big Read, which is coming back to Kenosha next year.

The beloved community program will be celebrating its 10th year in Kenosha with the bestseller “Lab Girl” by Hope Jahren. “Lab Girl” is the multi-award-winning 2016 memoir by American geochemist, geobiologist and professor Hope Jahren. This book has something for every reader exploring themes of family, wellness, science and passion. Keep an eye out for programming and partnership announcements on the library website and on social media.