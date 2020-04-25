Strings attached: School orchestra directors staying in tune with students

When you practice, repeat your songs a few times each. With every repetition, your brain-to-muscle connection is being strengthened.

Send a video of you playing to someone you care about. It will make their day!

Try to learn to play a piece “by ear.”

Try to compose a short piece on your instrument. Write it down or record it so you remember it later.

“Connecting through video,” Terra said, “gives us some security that we are all doing all right and that we may be socially distanced, but we are all still available for each other.”

Lindsay Pytel: orchestra director at Lance Middle School

Because not all of her students have their instruments with them at home, when she posts online learning activities through Google Classroom, she posts one activity that requires an instrument and one that does not “so everyone can participate to some degree.”

Her students “have been using FlipGrid to take videos of themselves performing small sections of music that we began rehearsing in class. This program allows the students and the teacher to be able to view each other and post video feedback.”