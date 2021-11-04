Students excited for "Groundhog Day: The Musical"

KENOSHA — Sam Arnold — a senior at Bradford High School — faces a daunting challenge: Playing a role made famous by Bill Murray.

As Phil Connors in “Groundhog Day: The Musical,” Arnold brings to life Murray’s cranky weatherman, who relives a snowy Groundhog Day over and over while also learning how to become a better human being.

“It’s so exciting but also terrifying,” Arnold said about this role. “It’s an iconic Bill Murray role, but I work to make it my own.” (It helps that he’s never seen the 1993 film and won’t until he’s done with this production.)

The Phil Connors on stage at Bradford is “the Sam Arnold version of the character.”

As Connors, Arnold plays a character “who is not like me at all. He lacks connections with other people, and I like to think I do have that connection. It’s very challenging.”

Conversely, Jamie Hall — who plays Phil’s love interest, Rita Hanson — says her character's personality “is close to me — she’s just older. We have the same attitude toward life and people in that we are open to trying new things. She’s also open to helping Phil even when he’s not nice to her.”