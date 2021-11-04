Students excited for "Groundhog Day: The Musical"

KENOSHA — Sam Arnold — a senior at Bradford High School — faces a daunting challenge: Playing a role made famous by Bill Murray.
As Phil Connors in “Groundhog Day: The Musical,” Arnold brings to life Murray’s cranky weatherman, who relives a snowy Groundhog Day over and over while also learning how to become a better human being.
“It’s so exciting but also terrifying,” Arnold said about this role. “It’s an iconic Bill Murray role, but I work to make it my own.” (It helps that he’s never seen the 1993 film and won’t until he’s done with this production.)
The Phil Connors on stage at Bradford is “the Sam Arnold version of the character.”
As Connors, Arnold plays a character “who is not like me at all. He lacks connections with other people, and I like to think I do have that connection. It’s very challenging.”
Conversely, Jamie Hall — who plays Phil’s love interest, Rita Hanson — says her character's personality “is close to me — she’s just older. We have the same attitude toward life and people in that we are open to trying new things. She’s also open to helping Phil even when he’s not nice to her.”
The Bradford senior said "stepping into this big role is still new to me,” after she played smaller roles in shows including “Once on This Island.”
Audiences, Hall added, “will see a really fun show. We put in so much time and effort, and it’s a great way to get back in to see live theater.”
A big part of the fun of "Groundhog Day" comes from Ned Ryerson, a pushy insurance salesman.
Jerrick Smith, also a senior at Bradford, takes on this standout character.
“It’s a really fun role,” said Smith of the salesman who just won’t take no for an answer.
“It’s so fun to play him, because he just keeps coming back at Phil,” Smith said. “He’s a wonderful character.”
Smith didn’t start doing theater until eighth grade — at the urging of his mother — and has since had roles in shows including “The Scottsboro Boys,” Once on This Island” and “Something Rotten.”
After a year of no live shows, all three are excited to be playing in front of an audience again.
“The audience really makes the shows come alive,” Smith said.
What to watch for
- To everything, turn, turn, turn: The show features a revolving stage — actually, a self-supporting turntable — “that helps us change from scene to scene quickly,” said director Holly Stanfield. The revolving stage is homegrown, having been built at Bradford High School for an earlier production.
- Lights, camera, action! This is a pilot production for Music Theatre International, meaning Bradford’s production “will help the company see how the show plays for a high school audience,” Stanfield said. The show will also be taped with three cameras for consideration by the International Thespian Festival. “We have to send them an unedited, live shoot," Stanfield explained.
- The fur flies: In a show called “Groundhog Day,” there has to be a groundhog, right? There will be an animal on stage in some form, though Stanfield is staying mum on the details.
- Where’s that music coming from? A live orchestra performs the show’s music, but audience members won’t see the musicians. The Bradford High School auditorium does not have an orchestra pit. The music is performed live in the off-stage orchestra room and piped into the theater.