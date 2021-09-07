Taco Fest is Sept. 10-12 at Lake Geneva House of Music

Taco Fest hours are 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

Advance tickets (purchased before Friday) are $10 per person, per day; $5 for children under age 12. Weekend passes $20 per person; $10 for children under 12.

On Friday, daily pass prices are $15 per person, per day; $10 for children under age 12. Weekend passes are $30 per person, $15 for children under 12.

Admission is free for children age 5 and younger. To purchase tickets and for more information, visit lgtacofest.com.

The event is sponsored by the city of Lake Geneva and organized by House of Music and the Lake Geneva Regional News.

