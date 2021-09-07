Taco Fest is Sept. 10-12 at Lake Geneva House of Music

Taco Fest — a new event — is Friday through Sunday (Sept. 10-12) at Lake Geneva House of Music, N3241 Highway H, town of Geneva.
The event features live music, Mexican entertainment on two stages and, of course, tacos. There’s even a chihuahua beauty contest, a mechanical bull and a kids corner.
Numerous taco dishes will be served — including dessert tacos, steak, shrimp and chicken tacos and vegetarian tacos. More than 20 food vendors are slated to serve guests.
There will be performances by the Dance Academy of Mexico, Lake Geneva House of Music students and more.
The schedule includes:
- Sept. 10: Jalapeno eating contest, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. For music: Mariachi Alas de America is on at 5:30 p.m.; Salvador Villanueva performs 6:30 to 7:30 pm.; and Banda Nueva Emperadora is from 8:30 to 11 p.m.
- Sept. 11: House of Music students, 1 to 2:30 p.m.; Hot pepper eating contest 2:30 to 3 p.m.; Dance Academy of Mexico 3 to 4 p.m.; and piñata 4 to 4:30 p.m. For music: Mariachi Alas de America performs noon to 1 p.m.; JC Munguia is on 4:30 to 6 p.m.; La Rancherada is 6 to 8 p.m.; and a special guest band will perform from 8:30 to 11 p.m.
- Sept. 12: Dance Academy of Mexico, noon to 1 p.m.; chihuahua beauty contest, 1 to 1:30 p.m.; piñata 1:30 to 2 p.m.; Dance Academy of Mexico, 2 to 3 p.m.
Taco Fest hours are 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.
Advance tickets (purchased before Friday) are $10 per person, per day; $5 for children under age 12. Weekend passes $20 per person; $10 for children under 12.
On Friday, daily pass prices are $15 per person, per day; $10 for children under age 12. Weekend passes are $30 per person, $15 for children under 12.
Admission is free for children age 5 and younger. To purchase tickets and for more information, visit lgtacofest.com.
The event is sponsored by the city of Lake Geneva and organized by House of Music and the Lake Geneva Regional News.