NFL Draft reverts to pre-COVID format (and that's a shame)

The 2020 draft was also the first one I watched at any length. I was drawn by the curiosity factor to see the “action” happening in coaches’ and players’ homes across the nation.

Without that draft, how would we know that Vikings coach Mike Zimmer’s home features a Minnesota northwoods lodge-style room, complete with a roaring fire and antlers on the walls. If he loses his NFL gig, he can always run this as a high-end resort.

Closer to home, Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy and his sons were drafting from a room in Lake Bluff, Ill., papered with what looked like takeout menus but I’m guessing were Chicago Bears programs. Either way, it’s a fun look.

The most impressive abode belongs to Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury, who apparently resides in a futuristic all-white home that wouldn’t look out of place in a James Bond film. (Speaking of Bond villains and their lairs: Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones did his 2020 draft work from his $250 million super-deluxe yacht. As one does.)

The NFL was forced to do the 2020 at-home draft because of the coronavirus, but I wish they would stick with that format.