TV Highlights (Dec. 12, 2021): Funeral home now a reality show

The notion of a reality show as a sitcom is about as old as this century, dating back to “The Osbournes,” at least. This brings us to “Buried by the Bernards,” streaming today on Netflix, a farcical family business reality show set in a field where solemn professionalism holds sway.

Some years back, the Bernard family’s Memphis-based funeral parlor raised eyebrows with a commercial featuring a “client” popping up in his coffin, raised from eternal repose by the Bernards’ “low, low prices.” With the business set in a former bank, the family also offered a drive-through memorial service, mentioned in the first episode.

As expected, nearly every character is over-the-top. Ryan is the titular boss, bedeviled by his daughters and his mother, Debbie, an imposing matriarch with opinions on everything. Ryan wants his two girls to inherit the business one day, but they are prone to eye-rolling and recoil from some of the parlor’s more ghoulish details.

