TV Highlights (Dec. 14, 2020): '20/20' special looks at vaccine efforts

"20/20" presents "The Shot: Race for the Vaccine" (9 p.m., ABC), a look at efforts to deliver an effective "jab" and the daunting logistics of bringing it to hundreds of millions of Americans.

Given the gravity of the pandemic, the deaths of nearly 300,000 Americans, the disruption of work, schools and social life, it is rather peculiar that this "20/20" is one of the few prime-time network hours devoted to the subject.

TONIGHT'S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

  • Tiffani Thiessen hosts "Deliciousness" (6 p.m., MTV), a new series about food.
  • A rocky road to the car show on "The Neighborhood" (7 p.m., CBS).
  • More performances on "The Voice" (7 p.m., NBC).
  • A question of trust on "L.A.'s Finest" (7 p.m., Fox).
  • "The Bachelorette" (7 p.m., ABC) has reached the hometown date phase.
  • The Cleveland Browns host the Baltimore Ravens in NFL football (7 p.m., ESPN).
  • Director Jon Favreau worked with comedian Amy Sedaris in the 2003 comedy "Elf" (7 p.m., AMC) and also cast her in "The Mandalorian."
  • "iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2020" (7 p.m., CW) features performers including Billie Eilish and Harry Styles.
  • A busy city gal returns home to her daddy's cattle ranch in the 2020 romance "Lonestar Christmas" (7 p.m., Lifetime).
  • Bob's bad influence on "Bob Hearts Abishola" (7:30 p.m., CBS).
  • Lola faces her first jury since the pandemic on "All Rise" (8 p.m., CBS).
  • A glance into the future on "Cosmos" (8 p.m., Fox, rerun).
  • "Christmas With the Tabernacle Choir Featuring Kelli O'Hara and Richard Thomas" (8 p.m. on Channel 10, 9 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS) offers devotional carols and seasonal favorites.
  • A sudden reversal on "Bull" (9 p.m., CBS).
  • Wolf consoles a patient who has lost hope on "Nurses" (9 p.m., NBC).
