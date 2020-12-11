TV Highlights (Dec. 14, 2020): '20/20' special looks at vaccine efforts

"20/20" presents "The Shot: Race for the Vaccine" (9 p.m., ABC), a look at efforts to deliver an effective "jab" and the daunting logistics of bringing it to hundreds of millions of Americans.

Given the gravity of the pandemic, the deaths of nearly 300,000 Americans, the disruption of work, schools and social life, it is rather peculiar that this "20/20" is one of the few prime-time network hours devoted to the subject.