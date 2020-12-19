TV Highlights (Dec. 20, 2020): Fox gets 'Moody'; ABC does 'Music'

Fox repeats "The Moodys" (7 p.m., Fox), a better-than-average 2019 holiday drama adapted from an Australian series. Denis Leary and Elizabeth Perkins star as Sean and Ann Moody, middle-class Chicago parents of adult children, eager to welcome them home for the holidays. They don't have to wait for their eldest, Sean Jr. (Jay Baruchel), because he lives with them, has a dead-end job and shows little motivation to do better.
The homecoming confronts family members with their own shortcomings and crises, as well as chances to catch up with old neighbors and flames. Earlier this year, Fox announced that a second season of "The Moodys" would appear, but without a holiday theme.
TONIGHT'S HIGHLIGHTS
- Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer star in the 1965 adaptation of Rodgers and Hammerstein's beloved musical "The Sound of Music" (6 p.m., ABC).
- Scheduled on "60 Minutes" (6:30 p.m., CBS): The collaboration that produced the COVID vaccine; an innovative prison program in Kenya; an Ethiopian Christmas tradition.
- Stranded by a storm, office colleagues must collaborate on a project while finding their way home in the 2020 romance "Cross Country Christmas" (7 p.m., Hallmark).
- The New York Giants host the Cleveland Browns in NFL action (7:20 p.m., NBC).
- In the spirit of the season and in keeping with social isolation, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood offer a concert from their home recording studio on "Garth & Trisha Live! A Holiday Concert Event" (7:30 p.m., CBS).
- Linda saves Christmas on "Bob's Burgers" (8 p.m., Fox).
- A holiday tradition, "The 22nd Annual A Home for the Holidays" (8:30 p.m., CBS) offers stories of both parents and children whose lives were forever changed by the process of adoption. Gayle King hosts, and Josh Groban, Miranda Lambert, Meghan Trainor, Leslie Odom Jr. and Andrea Bocelli perform.
- Michael uses his clout to obscure evidence on "Your Honor" (9 p.m., Showtime).
Stay tuned in
