TV Highlights (Dec. 20, 2020): Fox gets 'Moody'; ABC does 'Music'

Fox repeats "The Moodys" (7 p.m., Fox), a better-than-average 2019 holiday drama adapted from an Australian series. Denis Leary and Elizabeth Perkins star as Sean and Ann Moody, middle-class Chicago parents of adult children, eager to welcome them home for the holidays. They don't have to wait for their eldest, Sean Jr. (Jay Baruchel), because he lives with them, has a dead-end job and shows little motivation to do better.