TV Highlights (Dec. 9, 2020): NBC, FX airing dueling 'Grinches'

NBC serves up a new variation on an old holiday favorite. "Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical!" (7 p.m., NBC) stars Matthew Morrison ("Glee") in the title role. The cast includes talent from London's Troubadour theater, where this production was recorded.

This musical variation features a story and lyrics by Tim Mason and music by Mel Marvin, including old favorites "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch" and "Welcome Christmas" by Albert Hague and Dr. Seuss.

I'm just wondering if the Whos will still be serving roast beast. Or has that item been stricken from the menu to reflect 21st-century sensibilities?

FX counters with "Dr. Seuss' The Grinch" (7 and 9 p.m., FX), a 2018 computer-animated adaptation featuring the voices of Benedict Cumberbatch, Rashida Jones, Kenan Thompson, Cameron Seely and Angela Lansbury. This "Grinch" also features 13 musical numbers, two from the original cartoon, and songs by Nat King Cole, The Supremes, Jackie Wilson and Run-D.M.C., among others.

HOLIDAY MOVIES AND SPECIALS