TV Highlights (Dec. 9, 2020): NBC, FX airing dueling 'Grinches'

NBC serves up a new variation on an old holiday favorite. "Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical!" (7 p.m., NBC) stars Matthew Morrison ("Glee") in the title role. The cast includes talent from London's Troubadour theater, where this production was recorded.
This musical variation features a story and lyrics by Tim Mason and music by Mel Marvin, including old favorites "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch" and "Welcome Christmas" by Albert Hague and Dr. Seuss.
I'm just wondering if the Whos will still be serving roast beast. Or has that item been stricken from the menu to reflect 21st-century sensibilities?
FX counters with "Dr. Seuss' The Grinch" (7 and 9 p.m., FX), a 2018 computer-animated adaptation featuring the voices of Benedict Cumberbatch, Rashida Jones, Kenan Thompson, Cameron Seely and Angela Lansbury. This "Grinch" also features 13 musical numbers, two from the original cartoon, and songs by Nat King Cole, The Supremes, Jackie Wilson and Run-D.M.C., among others.
HOLIDAY MOVIES AND SPECIALS
- ABC continues its megawatt holiday tradition with "The Great Christmas Light Fight" (7 p.m., ABC). Back-to-back episodes will air every Wednesday night through December. "Fight" travels to every part of the country to visit families determined to outshine the competition.
- Party-planning sisters clash with a Grinch of a CEO in the 2019 comedy "Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen (7 p.m., Hallmark).
- An ambitious toy merchant takes a crash course in Hanukkah lore in the 2019 holiday romance "Mistletoe & Menorahs" (7 p.m., Lifetime).
- Holiday cynics (Vince Vaughn and Reese Witherspoon) get extra helpings of the holiday in the 2008 comedy "Four Christmases" (7 p.m., AMC).
- A mother's (Loretta Devine) call for a family reunion brings out hard feelings in the 2007 melodrama "This Christmas" (8 p.m., OWN).
- Kevin Frazier and Keltie Knight host "Greatest Holiday Commercial Countdown 2020" (8 p.m., CW).
- Santa (Paul Giamatti) contends with his loser brother (Vince Vaughn) in the 2007 comedy "Fred Claus" (9 p.m., AMC).
TONIGHT'S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
- Performing under wraps on "The Masked Singer" (7 p.m., Fox).
- First impressions dominate the conversation on "I Can See Your Voice" (7 p.m., Fox).
- Mean streets on "S.W.A.T" (9 p.m., CBS).
- New recruits get thrown into the deep end on the pilot episode of the Canadian import "Nurses" (9 p.m., NBC).
- A favor for Jamal on "For Life" (9 p.m., ABC).
