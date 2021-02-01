TV Highlights (Feb. 1, 2021): '9 to 5' recalls 'women's work' struggle

“Independent Lens” (9 p.m. on Channel 10, 10 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS) airs the documentary “9 to 5: The Story of a Movement,” recalling efforts to organize secretaries and office workers in the 1970s, when such “women’s work” was held in low regard and when “the girls” in the office were treated like personal servants, fired at whim and often subject to degrading sexual advances by their male supervisors.

A confluence of the women’s movement and the labor movement that is almost never mentioned on television anymore, it would go on to inspire the popular 1980 movie starring Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin and Dolly Parton.

This documentary offers a wealth of period footage of the organizers behind the movement as well as interviews with the women decades after their radical stand. It also includes clips of period shows like “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” in which Lou tells Mary he can fire her at any time, and more recent scenes from “Mad Men” as Peggy learns the ropes. It also includes industrial movies from the 1960s and ‘70s, extolling the wonders of clerical work. Well worth watching.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

A “smart home” gets nasty on “9-1-1” (7 p.m., Fox).