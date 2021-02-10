TV Highlights (Feb. 10, 2021): 'Tuskegee Airmen' tells heroic story

Robin Roberts (“Good Morning America”) narrates the documentary special “Tuskegee Airmen: Legacy of Courage” (7 p.m., History). The story of America’s first Black military pilots began with their training in 1941, before America entered World War II and while the armed forces were segregated.

Roberts has a personal stake in this story, as her father, Col. Lawrence E. Roberts, was a Tuskegee Airman. The valor of the airmen pointed out the hypocrisy of fighting a war against the Nazis’ “master race” ideology while still maintaining Jim Crow laws in America.

Their achievements helped convince President Harry Truman to desegregate the armed forces in 1948.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS“Tough As Nails” (7 p.m., CBS) returns for a second season. Hosted by Phil Keoghan of “Amazing Race” fame, it applies the reality TV competition formula to blue-collar work.

Beverly meddles on “The Goldbergs” (7 p.m., ABC).

Halstead weighs his options on “Chicago Med” (7 p.m., NBC).

Helping the stork on “American Housewife” (7:30 p.m., ABC).