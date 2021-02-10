TV Highlights (Feb. 10, 2021): 'Tuskegee Airmen' tells heroic story

Robin Roberts (“Good Morning America”) narrates the documentary special “Tuskegee Airmen: Legacy of Courage” (7 p.m., History). The story of America’s first Black military pilots began with their training in 1941, before America entered World War II and while the armed forces were segregated.
Roberts has a personal stake in this story, as her father, Col. Lawrence E. Roberts, was a Tuskegee Airman. The valor of the airmen pointed out the hypocrisy of fighting a war against the Nazis’ “master race” ideology while still maintaining Jim Crow laws in America.
Their achievements helped convince President Harry Truman to desegregate the armed forces in 1948.
TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS“Tough As Nails” (7 p.m., CBS) returns for a second season. Hosted by Phil Keoghan of “Amazing Race” fame, it applies the reality TV competition formula to blue-collar work.
Beverly meddles on “The Goldbergs” (7 p.m., ABC).
Halstead weighs his options on “Chicago Med” (7 p.m., NBC).
Helping the stork on “American Housewife” (7:30 p.m., ABC).
Gallo disregards orders on “Chicago Fire” (8 p.m., NBC).
“Nature” (7 p.m. on Channel 10, 8 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS) celebrates the biodiversity of Texas’ Big Bend National Park.
Set in the 1950s, the 1997 drama “L.A. Confidential” (8 p.m., Starz Encore) explores a confluence of power, corruption and tabloid media that continues to this day.
The community chafes under a history of abuse on “S.W.A.T.” (9 p.m., CBS, rerun).
A street shooting is not what it seems on “Chicago P.D.” (9 p.m., NBC).
Officers face charges on “For Life” (9 p.m., ABC).
Calluses, open sores and corns loom large on “My Feet Are Killing Me” (9 p.m., TLC).
CULT CHOICEAn angry trumpet player (Sammy Davis Jr.) meets a civil rights activist (Cicely Tyson) in the 1966 musical drama “A Man Called Adam” (1 a.m., TCM), co-starring Ossie Davis and featuring musicians Louis Armstrong, Mel Torme and Frank Sinatra Jr.