TV Highlights (Feb. 11, 2021): Grim 'Clarice' debuts on CBS
Tune in Tonight

The new psychological thriller "Clarice" (9 p.m., CBS) explores the tortured character of Clarice Starling, popularized by Jodie Foster in the 1991 Oscar-winning adaptation of Thomas Harris's grim novel "The Silence of the Lambs."

The series, starring Rebecca Breeds in the title role, is set in the early '90s, a year after the capture of the serial killer Buffalo Bill depicted in the film. The period setting allows "Clarice" to unfold in a pre-digital age as she investigates more brutal killings.

Breeds does a pretty good job of affecting the shellshock of a highly sensitive detective. Does her delicate nature stem from an abusive childhood? Or the jerks show works with at the FBI? 

TONIGHT'S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

  • A new teacher defies Sheldon's expectations on "Young Sheldon" (7 p.m., CBS).
  • Holy guacamole on "Mr. Mayor" (7 p.m., NBC).
  • Gordon Ramsay seethes on "Hell's Kitchen" (7 p.m., Fox).
  • Famous folks try to solve the puzzles on "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" (7 p.m., ABC). 
  • Micki shuns the spotlight on "Walker" (7 p.m., CW).
  • A high school senior falls for "The Wrong Valentine" (7 p.m., LMN).
  • New policies are confusing on "Superstore" (7:30 p.m., NBC).
  • A sudden expense sparks a debate on "Mom" (8 p.m., CBS).
  • College roommates become suspects when a friend vanishes on "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" (8 p.m., NBC, rerun).
  • Kat counts her chickens on "Call Me Kat" (8 p.m., Fox).
  • "Lovers' Lane Murders" (8 p.m., Oxygen) recalls a series of murders of canoodling couples during the 1980s.
  • Vanessa discovers that personal favors come at a cost on "Last Man Standing" (8:30 p.m., Fox).
  • Wade says something he regrets on "The Unicorn" (8:30 p.m., CBS).
  • Playing mind games on "The Hustler" (9 p.m., ABC).
