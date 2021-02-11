TV Highlights (Feb. 11, 2021): Grim 'Clarice' debuts on CBS

The new psychological thriller "Clarice" (9 p.m., CBS) explores the tortured character of Clarice Starling, popularized by Jodie Foster in the 1991 Oscar-winning adaptation of Thomas Harris's grim novel "The Silence of the Lambs."
The series, starring Rebecca Breeds in the title role, is set in the early '90s, a year after the capture of the serial killer Buffalo Bill depicted in the film. The period setting allows "Clarice" to unfold in a pre-digital age as she investigates more brutal killings.
Breeds does a pretty good job of affecting the shellshock of a highly sensitive detective. Does her delicate nature stem from an abusive childhood? Or the jerks show works with at the FBI?
TONIGHT'S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
- A new teacher defies Sheldon's expectations on "Young Sheldon" (7 p.m., CBS).
- Holy guacamole on "Mr. Mayor" (7 p.m., NBC).
- Gordon Ramsay seethes on "Hell's Kitchen" (7 p.m., Fox).
- Famous folks try to solve the puzzles on "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" (7 p.m., ABC).
- Micki shuns the spotlight on "Walker" (7 p.m., CW).
- A high school senior falls for "The Wrong Valentine" (7 p.m., LMN).
- New policies are confusing on "Superstore" (7:30 p.m., NBC).
- A sudden expense sparks a debate on "Mom" (8 p.m., CBS).
- College roommates become suspects when a friend vanishes on "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" (8 p.m., NBC, rerun).
- Kat counts her chickens on "Call Me Kat" (8 p.m., Fox).
- "Lovers' Lane Murders" (8 p.m., Oxygen) recalls a series of murders of canoodling couples during the 1980s.
- Vanessa discovers that personal favors come at a cost on "Last Man Standing" (8:30 p.m., Fox).
- Wade says something he regrets on "The Unicorn" (8:30 p.m., CBS).
- Playing mind games on "The Hustler" (9 p.m., ABC).