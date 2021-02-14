TV Highlights (Feb. 14, 2021): 'American Idol' returns tonight

“American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC) returns for a new COVID-era competition. Sitting at a safe distance from each other, judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan join host Ryan Seacrest and mentor Bobby Bones for a new round of auditions.
ABC has already promoted the audition of one participant, Claudia Conway, the daughter of former White House advisor Kellyanne Conway and her lawyer husband, George. Claudia became a social media sensation via very public spats with her well-connected parents.
COVID has made armchair travelers of us all. CNN offers a vicarious ticket abroad with “Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy” (8 p.m., CNN). In this six-part adventure, the star of “The Devil Wears Prada” and “The Hunger Games” explores the regional cuisine and culture of Naples and the Amalfi Coast (tonight) and Rome (next Sunday). Subsequent feasts move to Bologna, Milan, Tuscany and Sicily.
Also on CNN, “Lincoln: Divided We Stand” (9 p.m., CNN) offers a President’s Day Weekend special, a six-part profile of the 16th president that includes interviews with historians and experts, and period photographs as well as dramatic re-enactments. Sterling K. Brown narrates.
OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): An examination of Russia’s cyberattack on America; an interview with Bill Gates; a profile of gymnast Simone Biles.
Human trafficking on “The Equalizer” (7 p.m., CBS).
Brad Paisley and Blake Shelton host “Grand Ole Opry: 95 Years of Country Music” (8 p.m., NBC).
Desperate measures to save a cow on “All Creatures Great and Small” on “Masterpiece” (8 p.m., PBS).
“The Food That Built America” (8 p.m., History) profiles some of the names that cornered the market on chocolate confections.
A desperate man kidnaps Nolan on “The Rookie” (9 p.m., ABC).
Robert’s decline takes its toll on July on “The Long Song” on “Masterpiece” (9 p.m., PBS).
A judge’s efforts to protect his son conclude on the finale of “Your Honor” (9 p.m., Showtime).
Adult Swim launches the second season of the absurd cartoon series “Momma Named Me Sheriff” (11 p.m., Cartoon Network).