TV Highlights (Feb. 14, 2021): 'American Idol' returns tonight

“American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC) returns for a new COVID-era competition. Sitting at a safe distance from each other, judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan join host Ryan Seacrest and mentor Bobby Bones for a new round of auditions.

ABC has already promoted the audition of one participant, Claudia Conway, the daughter of former White House advisor Kellyanne Conway and her lawyer husband, George. Claudia became a social media sensation via very public spats with her well-connected parents.

COVID has made armchair travelers of us all. CNN offers a vicarious ticket abroad with “Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy” (8 p.m., CNN). In this six-part adventure, the star of “The Devil Wears Prada” and “The Hunger Games” explores the regional cuisine and culture of Naples and the Amalfi Coast (tonight) and Rome (next Sunday). Subsequent feasts move to Bologna, Milan, Tuscany and Sicily.

Also on CNN, “Lincoln: Divided We Stand” (9 p.m., CNN) offers a President’s Day Weekend special, a six-part profile of the 16th president that includes interviews with historians and experts, and period photographs as well as dramatic re-enactments. Sterling K. Brown narrates.

OTHER HIGHLIGHTS