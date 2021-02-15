TV Highlights (Feb. 15, 2021): Marian Anderson focus of 'American Experience'

A new installment of “American Experience” (8 p.m. on Channel 10, 9 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS), “Voice of Freedom” tries to humanize the figure of Marian Anderson, too long regarded as a kind of figure carved on the Mount Rushmore of the civil rights struggle.

Anderson is best known as the famous African American opera singer thrust into the headlines when the Daughters of the American Revolution denied her the right to sing at Washington’s Constitution Hall in 1939 because it was reserved for “whites only.”

This snub led first lady Eleanor Roosevelt to quit the DAR, and her husband’s administration invited Anderson to sing in front of the Lincoln Memorial. Nearly a generation before Martin Luther King’s “I Have a Dream” address, Anderson’s concert was seen as a potent symbol of resistance to segregation and racism.

Anderson did not seek out politics or a role as a symbol. It was continually thrust upon her by the indignity of touring and performing in a country where segregation was the norm.

