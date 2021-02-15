TV Highlights (Feb. 15, 2021): Marian Anderson focus of 'American Experience'

A new installment of “American Experience” (8 p.m. on Channel 10, 9 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS), “Voice of Freedom” tries to humanize the figure of Marian Anderson, too long regarded as a kind of figure carved on the Mount Rushmore of the civil rights struggle.
Anderson is best known as the famous African American opera singer thrust into the headlines when the Daughters of the American Revolution denied her the right to sing at Washington’s Constitution Hall in 1939 because it was reserved for “whites only.”
This snub led first lady Eleanor Roosevelt to quit the DAR, and her husband’s administration invited Anderson to sing in front of the Lincoln Memorial. Nearly a generation before Martin Luther King’s “I Have a Dream” address, Anderson’s concert was seen as a potent symbol of resistance to segregation and racism.
Anderson did not seek out politics or a role as a symbol. It was continually thrust upon her by the indignity of touring and performing in a country where segregation was the norm.
TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
Buck’s past haunts him on “9-1-1” (7 p.m., Fox).
The new pastor raises eyebrows on “The Neighborhood” (7 p.m., CBS, rerun).
“North Korea: Inside the Mind of a Dictator” (7 p.m., National Geographic) attempts to shed light on the shadowy leader of one of the most secretive societies.
Robert Blake and Scott Wilson star in the 1967 adaptation of Truman Capote’s searing true-crime novel “In Cold Blood” (7 p.m., TCM).
Owen and Gwyn look to the future on “9-1-1: Lone Star” (8 p.m., Fox).
“The New Air Force One: Flying Fortress” (9 p.m., National Geographic) looks at the renovation of the two jets at the disposal of the president, with a focus on the cutting-edge technology that not only protects the plane but allows its use as a state-of-the-art command center.
Claire makes a shocking discovery about hospital practices on “The Good Doctor” (9 p.m., ABC).